Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Peace Dividend Cut Alert: Important Warning To Passive Income Investors

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The peace dividend is likely about to be "cut."
  • We look at the ramifications of a peace dividend cut on the stock market and dividend stocks in particular.
  • We share how we are preparing our portfolio for such a scenario.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Salary reduction, recession, financial crisis

mohd izzuan

Since the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, the global economy has undergone an unprecedented period of economic growth and prosperity thanks to the rise of globalization, a dramatic reduction

Join 1,700+ Subscribers...

At Just ~1/3 Of The Regular Rate!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1-rated community of high-yield investors at just $25 per month

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our high-yield strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                (*Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
28.3K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM, GLD, VIRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

N
NeverOddOrEvennn
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (163)
What peace dividend? We just lost a war in Afghanistan to ppl who herd goats.

The peace dividend in Europe has been over.

The USA does not have the capacity to wage or win a war.
Dennis O profile picture
Dennis O
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (1.1K)
Your article is real food for thought. My largest positions are BX,MAIN, ARCC and PEP. And I really never looked at the peace aspect of those types. My first impression is to do nothing because these are the best of the best. But maybe keep a closer eye on them. Funny but I very recently sold RIO because of the Chinese relationship, when I bought it a couple of years ago I just didn’t realize how their position goes up and down with the Chinese economic news, I bought it just to have a position to materials. But your article is very noteworthy. Thanks Life is Good 👍-Dennis
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (849)
Interesting article. IMO it depends on who controls the white house, political leadership, going forward as to whether or not any war(s) break out.
j
justaguy11
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (1.99K)
@cm schwab The absence of war is not peace.
B
Bemylov
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (2.2K)
@cm schwab China may decide to invade Taiwan before US election knowing that there is a possibility that Trump wins which will make it more difficult. I read this week that they are creating more potent virus than Covid. Call me a whatever you want, but this may be a way of their keeping the world engaged in dealing the new virus while they invade Taiwan. Remember COVID, they rushed into Hong Kong immediately and took over island, the world was focused on COVID. Xi Jinping knows the game well.
T
TexasSlim
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (709)
If the US returns to a strong leader not a feckless lump of goo, wars will be avoided.
j
justaguy11
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (1.99K)
@TexasSlim Amen
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIZD--
VanEck BDC Income ETF
ARCC--
Ares Capital
MAIN--
Main Street Capital
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
KKR--
KKR & Co. Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.