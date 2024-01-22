Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) is an insurance and investment holding company modelled after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Markel also operates a profitable insurance underwriting operation and retains all capital to reinvest in public and private companies. Despite the advantageous business model Markel has been underperforming recently. We believe that the conditions are ripe for Markel to get back on track.

Business Model of Markel

Insurance operations form the core of Markel and that’s where the origins of the business are, but it is far from a typical insurance operation. Most insurers invest their float in secure fixed-income securities and pay out most excess earnings to shareholders. Markel, on the other hand, retains all earnings and invests in higher-yielding asset classes such as stocks. The returns that a business generates on reinvested capital determine the pace of book value growth as dividends are not paid. The main objective of Markel is to compound shareholders’ capital at an attractive rate of return.

The insurance operations of Markel are of good quality. The Group has earned about $7.6 billion of premiums in FY2022 and was growing these at an average rate of 12% over the last 5 years organically and through acquisitions. Markel has also managed to maintain underwriting discipline while it grew rapidly, achieving an average Combined Ratio of about 95% over the last 9 years (as per table below). The rapid growth in premiums as well as retention of underwriting profits enabled the company to grow its investment portfolio of publicly traded and operating companies as well as to acquire new insurance subsidiaries.

Markel 10K FY2022

The investment portfolio of Markel is still mostly made up of cash and fixed-income securities as part of their growing float has to be invested in liquid and secure assets by law. The share of the investment portfolio allocated to equity is gradually edging up and we expect this trend to continue. Currently, Markel has about 30% of its portfolio invested in equities and for Berkshire Hathaway, for example, equities make up over 60%. I expect Markel will also strive to increase its share of equities as these tend to generate higher investment returns, making the insurance business a lot more profitable.

Growing equity allocation is not an easy feat though, the best way to achieve this is to have a consistently profitable insurance operation and compound equity portfolio at a high rate of return. Insurance operations with a durable advantage and extraordinary capital allocation skills are required. Markel might not have the extraordinary track record of Berkshire Hathaway but it is a good operation, we expect them to follow the same blueprint. The insurance operations of Markel can deliver underwriting profits most years and Tom Gayner, the CEO of Markel, has proven to be a solid capital allocator.

Track Record

Over the past 20-10 years, Mr Gayner has managed to deliver equity returns of 11-13%, outperforming the S&P 500 which has delivered annualised returns of 8-12% over the same periods. It should comfort Markel shareholders to know that their business equity is being invested at low teen returns. On top of the public equities portfolio, the Group also has a Ventures division, where Markel takes a controlling interest in operating businesses. Private investing is an extra tool that management can choose to deploy if public markets do not offer desirable rates of return. Markel Ventures has an equity base of $2.2 billion and generates an amortisation-adjusted RoE of about 13%. This return is broadly comparable with public market investments. Again shareholders can be relieved to know that their capital is being deployed in the private markets at attractive returns.

Markel 10K FY2022

Markel Group has an equity base of over $13 billion. We can estimate the average return that Markel should be able to generate over a longer period by using historic returns on different asset classes owned by Markel and its operating performance. We assume an insurance combined ratio of 95% and an investment portfolio return of 4.8%, which is equal to the ten-year average return that Markel has been able to generate. Note that portfolio return also includes capital appreciation of the equity portfolio. The tax rate is assumed to be below corporate tax because the equity portfolio compounds largely tax-free as Markel does not trade positions often.

Markel Earnings FY2022 2022 adjusted estimates Premiums Earned 7,587 7,587 Combined ratio 92% 95% Underwriting profits 626 379 Markel Ventures earnings 325 325 Markel Ventures amortisation 79 79 Investment Income, adjusted Investment portfolio 27,420 27,420 Total portfolio return -2,604.9 @ 4.8% 1,316 Interest expense 196 196 Income before income taxes -288 1904 Tax 15% Profit after tax 1,618 EPS 120.5 Total Equity 13,128 13,128 RoE 12.3% Click to enlarge

Markel financial statements and our estimates

Overall, we estimate that Markel is capable of delivering a 12% return on equity. This suggests to us that over a longer period, Markel should be able to grow the book value of the business at about this rate as they retain all of the earnings generated. Investor, who buys and sells shares in Markel at the same valuation multiples will likely realise a holding period return of 12% if the stock is held long enough to average out annual fluctuations in Combined Ratio and investment returns. Organic insurance float growth or improving profit margins of operating businesses would enable Markel to grow book value at above this rate.

The Soaring Value of Investment Income

The potential book value growth of 12% did not materialise over the last 5 years mainly because of poor performance during FY2022 when Markel incurred significant losses on equity and fixed maturity securities. The company has recorded $3 billion of losses related to publicly traded securities, reducing its book value by 20%. The main reason for the decline in market values of assets was the increasing interest rates and deteriorating economic prospects in the face of rising inflation. As of Q3 FY2023 assets have recovered some of their lost value and equity of the business is back up.

Markel Q3 FY2023

The fixed-maturity securities portfolio of Markel has an average maturity of 5 years and a lot of these were bought during the low-interest rate period. As rates rise, the market value of bonds falls while the coupon payments stay the same, providing holders with an increasing holding period return. During Q3 of FY2023 Markel generated an investment income of $192m on $19.5 billion of fixed Income and cash measured by market value, achieving an annualised yield of 3.9%.

Markel Q3 FY2023

Markel has not generated such high returns on their fixed-income investments in more than a decade. If strong fixed-income returns can be matched by continuing solid returns in equity markets, Markel is likely to produce above-average returns on equity and will be able to boost their growth rate as a large share of Markel’s portfolio is invested in fixed-income securities. Pairing 3.9% fixed income returns with 10% equity returns would produce a weighted average investment portfolio return of 6%. With a 6% return Markel would be able to achieve a normalised Return on Equity over 14%, instead of the 12% previously estimated. If higher interest rates are here to stay Markel will likely outperform over the next 5 years as compared to the last.

Risks

Higher interest rates earned by insurance companies on float might attract more capacity to the insurance space and could make it more difficult to generate attractive combined ratios on premiums earned which would impair underwriting earnings and could cause a possible loss of market share. Equity market valuations have bounced back with improving economic prospects but in our humble opinion remain elevated compared to longer-term corporate debt rates. Migration of investor funds to debt markets could cause equity market decline and impair the value of Markel's portfolio. Having said that, only 30% of the portfolio is invested in equities. Interest rates could fall back down and continue at the reduced levels of the recent past.

Conclusion

Markel has delivered stable and attractive longer-term value growth, but over the last few years had to struggle with declining profitability of insurance operations as interest rates have reached record low levels. It seems that the era of ultra-low interest rates is coming to an end and fixed-income investments of Markel are starting to produce attractive returns. Increased earnings will enable the business to accumulate book value at a higher rate than in the past.