Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NuStar: Upside Remains After Sunoco Acquisition

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • NuStar Energy L.P. shares rallied over 12% after Sunoco announced an acquisition.
  • The deal offers NuStar holders a 32% premium based on Friday's closing price, though this is closer to 20% after Sunoco's price fall.
  • Limited antitrust risk and improved financial profile are expected from the deal.
  • With 10+% return potential, I would be a buyer of NuStar even after this pop.

Aerial view of oil refinery at sunset.

SimonSkafar

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) rallied over 12% on Monday after news broke that Sunoco LP (SUN) would be acquiring the MLP. After lagging the market over the past year, shares now have provided

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.43K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
JANFA
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (2.1K)
What will happen to NSS baby bonds?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.