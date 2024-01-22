SimonSkafar

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) rallied over 12% on Monday after news broke that Sunoco LP (SUN) would be acquiring the MLP. After lagging the market over the past year, shares now have provided a more respectable 20% return for investors over the past year, with a dividend yield that is near 9%.

Under the terms of the deal, NuStar holders will received 0.4 units of SUN for each unit they own in NS. This offer represented a 32% premium based on Friday’s closing price. However, as is often the case when M&A is announced, SUN, the acquirer, saw its stock price decline, on concerns it is overpaying. SUN traded down over 8% on Monday morning, and at $54.20, the deal would value NS at $21.68—that is still up about 7% from current trading levels and 20% from Friday's close.

NuStar holders should view this deal as likely to close; given it is all-stock, there is no material financing risk. Additionally, there is limited antitrust risk in my view. While the combined company will have meaningfully greater scale, this acquisition brings together two entities with geographically different asset bases. Sunoco’s terminal business is largely concentrated in the Northeast, whereas Nustar’s operations are more in the mid-Continent, Bakken region, and Texas.

By being a more national player, the combined entity has less geographic risk, but the limited overlap of its asset base should reduce concerns over excessive market concentration. Additionally, regulators can often be more focused on consumer-facing businesses. Sunoco has a large retail gas station network, as seen above. However, NuStar does not add exposure here, again limiting any antitrust concern.

As part of this deal, NuStar holders will benefit from an improved financial profile. While NuStar debt/EBITDA ended Q3 at 3.8x, it also carried about $750 million of preferred stock, which if included in leverage calculations, would bring leverage over 5x. As part of this deal, Sunoco will refinance all preferred stock, and with its own leverage at 3.9x, it expects consolidated leverage to be back below 4x within 12-18 months, pro form for preferred equity.

This deal also assumes that the company will find $150 million of run-rate synergies by reducing costs and increasing asset utilization. NuStar has about $500 million of annual cash operating costs, so this is an ambitious target to be achieved, though over the past five years, SUN has cut operating costs by 6% while growing EBITDA by 51%, so it has a track record of strong expense management. I would expect at least $100 million of synergies to materialize given Sunoco’s track record.

While NuStar holders are receiving a premium, it comes at the cost of a lower distribution payout. As noted, NS currently yields nearly 9%. By comparison, SUN yields about 6%. That is why this deal will be immediately accretive to SUN holders, and why SUN expects to see a 10% boost to distributable cash flow in about three years. The increased sale, added exposure to high growth in Texas, and discounted cash flow ("DCF") accretion makes this a solid transaction in my view for SUN holders.

Now, in the past, I have rated SUN a “hold.” Its fuel distribution business is extremely steady, and its distribution coverage is over 1.8x, providing about $320 million of retained cash flow for debt paydown or growth spending. Its balance sheet and cash flow are strengths that NS holders will benefit from. However, I have rated shares only a hold because it makes large incentive distribution right (IDR) payments to its general partner, Energy Transfer (ET). It now distributes 50% of incremental dividends to ET. ET receives about 20% of current distributions and 50% of future increases.

This is one reason I am glad SUN keeps a high coverage ratio, to keep all of the cash inside the entity rather than send 50% out to ET. This structure means distribution growth will be slower, though, which kept me from rating SUN a buy in the past. If it boosts cash flow by 4%, it can only raise the distribution for common holders by 2%, with the other 2% going to ET. This is why I have argued SUN had stand-alone growth prospects of about 1-3%, which on top of its 6% yield, provides an 8% return potential, which I view as “market-like” or a hold.

Now in 2024, SUN is guiding to $975 million-$1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, up about 4-6% from 2023 levels, which is consistent with distribution growth towards the higher end of my 1-3% target. Essentially, NuStar holders are moving into a larger, higher quality entity, at the cost of lower growth. However, with an additional 10% accretion over three years, SUN now could grow distributions by about 5%, bringing an over 10% return in play.

I believe this now provides for a more attractive price, and it makes this a solid deal for NS holders. I would continue to hold NS here, and I would buy it over SUN, given the deal is not fully priced in. At $20.60, you are essentially buying SUN at $51.50 vs. the $56.50 SUN trades at, or a 6.5% yield. With distribution growth of 4-6%, there is a double-digit annual return potential over several years, making this an attractive income growth investment. NS holders have scored a win, and I would still be a buyer, expecting shares to compress toward SUN’s current price.

This deal makes the SUN complex attractive, but buying NS, not SUN, is the ideal way to play it from here.