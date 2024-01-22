Aleksandr Kondratov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In August 2023, I wrote an article about Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) as a significant decrease in residential construction projects, as well as a more challenging macroeconomic landscape, caused a significant volume reduction in 2022 and H1 2023. This not only caused a significant revenue decline (especially in Q2 2023) but also significant margin deterioration, which was intensified by inflationary pressures. Despite this, the (relatively slow but solid) expansion of its product portfolio allowed a steady increase in revenues over the years, and the share price decline of 56% also reflected the impacts of inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and a stricter financing environment, which in my opinion are temporary headwinds due to their direct link to the current macroeconomic context.

Given that the company remained highly profitable and its balance sheet very strong, I considered it a company worth adding to any conservative dividend investor's portfolio, and that the abrupt drop in the share price experienced in recent quarters suggested it was a good time to consider the beginning of an averaging down strategy a good idea. Still, high valuation and market volatility suggested that significant caution would be required.

Since then, the share price has declined by a further 8.74% (total return was -8.01% due to dividends) while the S&P 500 has delivered a positive 9.84%, and headwinds remain in force. Despite this further share price decline, Q3 2023 results were, in my opinion, good as the company reported a positive net income of $5.6 million vs. $4.6 million in Q2. Furthermore, the P/S ratio improved from 6.994 to 6.167, the P/E ratio from 35.63 to 33.84, and the dividend yield from 1.63% to 1.79%. For this reason, I strongly believe this may be a good time to continue acquiring shares, but interested investors should continue to do so in small tranches as the premium paid (in exchange for very stable operations with significant growth potential, as well as high margins and a very strong balance sheet) could still be too high as the sector's median P/E ratio is currently at 22.42. I decided to follow this company because many conservative investors have had it on their radar for a long time, and I believe that acquiring a position for the long term is possible, despite what seems an always high valuation, if done through an averaging down strategy.

A brief overview of the company

Omega Flex is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hoses (also called corrugated tubing) used by many industries and consumers to carry liquids and gases, and the company also manufactures accessories and proprietary fittings. It was founded in 1975 and its market cap is currently $746 million, with insiders owning 38.75% of the outstanding shares.

Omega Flex logo (Omegaflexcorp.com)

Such high insider ownership often offers some peace of mind to investors as the management is the main beneficiary of a good share performance, which is essential for those positions with a long-term horizon. This, as well as the company's essential and timeless products, its exceptional profit margins, its very low need for innovation, and its extremely robust balance sheet, makes Omega Flex, in my opinion, a very good candidate for any conservative, dividend-focused portfolio. Furthermore, the company has a lot of expansion potential as most of its revenues come from North America, whereas the management plans to expand its presence overseas in the long run.

Due to the share price drop that has occurred since I wrote my last article on Omega Flex, I consider that the current price is offering a good opportunity to continue buying shares, but averaging down continues to be highly recommended as the share price still has significant downside potential.

Currently, shares are trading at $73.80, which represents an 8.74% decline since the last article I published in August 2023 and a 60.49% decline from all-time highs of $186.80 on February 1, 2021. The total share price drop reflects, on the one hand, the end of two very strong years (2021 and 2022) where demand was boosted by the reopening of the economy after the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and, on the other hand, the addition of new headwinds to the company's overall picture, including inflationary pressures, lower volumes due to lower housing starts, and more moderate expectations for the medium term due to a tighter financing environment.

It should be said that, perhaps (and in my opinion), the most important news in recent months took place in December 2023 when the company announced significant management changes. As a result, Kevin R. Hoben will be the CEO who will be in charge of the company's process to face current difficulties and potential risks. Having said this, we are going to start by breaking down the most significant aspects of the Q3 2023 results.

Revenues are starting to stabilize

The company's sales increased significantly in the 2009-2019 period by 152%, which is more than acceptable as the company launches products on the market very occasionally and does not depend on acquisitions for growth. Then, the coronavirus pandemic caused a slight decline in sales in 2020 and the reopening of the economy caused a rebound in 2021 that was accompanied by a slight drop in 2022, a drop that intensified in H1 2023.

Omega Flex Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Since the last article I wrote, revenues increased by 6.43% to $27.5 million in Q3 2023 (quarter over quarter), but this result represented a 13.07% decline compared to the same quarter of 2022, which has reduced trailing twelve months' revenue by 12.29% to $114.1 million. In this sense, it seems that the decline is stabilizing, and trailing twelve months' revenues are actually 2.4% above those of 2019. For this reason, the continued decline in the share price has caused a steep decline in the P/S to 6.167, which means that the company currently generates annual revenues of $0.16 for each dollar held in shares by investors.

This ratio is 14.17% lower than the average of the last 10 years and represents a 65.06% decline from decade-highs of 17.65 reached in 2021, which reflects how investor expectations are slowly aiming lower. This is indeed understandable because the current decline in housing starts will likely continue to be a headwind until interest rates begin to decline as the industry is highly dependent on financing, so the recovery will most likely take quite some time.

In the long term, the company plans to diversify its presence in new geographies with access to natural gas distribution systems as 93% to 95% of revenues are generated in North America, so there are many markets to explore as the company's geographical diversification is currently very limited. Furthermore, in addition to the recent improvement in sales, profit margins also improved in Q3 2023, which is a very positive sign.

Margins are also improving

Omega Flex's profit margins are exceptionally high, making it a highly profitable company (even in the current context). Certainly, these profit margins not only show its operational excellence, but also the quality of its products as both institutional and individual customers trust its products, which is why the company enjoys strong pricing power.

Also, last quarter wasn't that bad (despite the recent share price decline) as the gross profit margin improved to 61.63%, and the EBITDA margin to 25.95%, both above TTM results. Thanks to this, the company reported a net income of $5.6 million, which represents a 22% improvement quarter over quarter but is still 15% lower compared to the $6.5 million reported in the same quarter of 2022.

In short, the company is highly profitable and, although margins are still negatively affected by weaker volumes and inflationary pressures, such a strong profitability profile greatly reduces the risks in the short and medium term as current headwinds do not pose any significant risk for the company, and the recent quarter has shown strong signs of stabilization.

The balance sheet remains very strong

The company's balance sheet is very strong thanks to high cash and equivalents and inventories, receivables being significantly higher than payables, and the non-existence of debt. In Q3 2023, cash and equivalents decreased by $1.9 million, and inventories by $1.2 million, and while it is true that lower revenues and tighter profit margins have had an impact on the company's operations, a significant part of this decrease is attributable to higher net change of operating assets of $3.3 million, an increase in receivables, and a decrease in payables.

In this regard, total receivables increased by $1.9 million and total payables decreased by $0.66 million, and we have to take into account that the company has continued paying its dividend, which costs $3.3 million per quarter. In this regard, the free cash flow was negative at -$1 million.

In this sense, although cash and equivalents and inventories have decreased slightly, this is to a (relatively) large extent attributable to an increase in operating assets and receivables and a decrease in payables as the company continues to be profitable, which is reflected in the positive net income reported in Q3. For this reason, I consider that it is weathering the current storm very well and that the dividend is currently safe. It's important to remember that, at the end of the day, the company is going through a series of headwinds due to macroeconomic factors (which is why we're seeing the recent share price drop), so some operational weakness is actually to be expected in the short and medium term.

The dividend remains safe

The company established a quarterly dividend of $0.22 in 2017 and has been increasing it to $0.33 today, which has represented a total increase of 50%. Until then, it had been paying a single special dividend at the end of each year based on operational performance. Even so, the fixed quarterly dividend did not prevent it from paying a special dividend of $3.50 in 2019 as the cash payout ratio is generally low.

For this reason, even though the last quarter delivered a negative free cash flow of $1 million for the reasons mentioned above, the trailing twelve months' cash from operations, which is not so influenced by factors that do not recur every quarter, gives us a more reliable result that suggests that current cash generation is more than enough to continue covering the dividend.

Period Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Cash from operations (TTM, in millions) $21.1 $25.1 $19.1 $15.0 $16.6 $15.2 $20.6 $23.8 $22.2 Dividends paid (TTM, in millions) $11.6 $14.9 $12.0 $12.2 $12.3 $9.5 $12.7 $12.9 $13.0 Cash payout ratio 55% 59% 63% 81% 74% 63% 62% 54% 59% Click to enlarge

As one can see in the table above, the trailing twelve months' cash payout ratio has remained at safe levels in recent quarters and was at 59% in Q3, which means that the company can continue to cover its dividend through actual operations and still generate some excess cash thanks to very low capital expenditures and non-existent interest expenses, which is why TTM free cash flow remained positive quarter after quarter and continues to be high at $20.6 million.

For this reason, current headwinds are not deteriorating the balance sheet, which suggests that the dividend is safe and greatly reduces the risk in the short and medium term as time doesn't play against the company until these headwinds eventually ease.

Risks worth mentioning

Although I consider the risk profile of Omega Flex to be very low, there are certain risks that I would like to highlight, especially in the short and medium term.

Although the share price is 60.5% below the all-time highs reached in 2021, we must keep in mind that it was a year marked by significant tailwinds and that the current valuation is still high. The P/E ratio is currently at 33.84, whereas the sector median is at 22.42. This is the premium investors are currently paying for the company's positive long-term prospects and its intrinsic strengths mentioned throughout the article.

Recent interest rate hikes could trigger a recession, which could have a further impact not only on revenues but also on profit margins due to lower volumes.

Operations could take a long time to fully recover as the speed at which interest rates will decline is still highly speculative. They could also continue deteriorating due to the current weakness and volatility that the industry is experiencing.

Because the management has always been quite conservative, the dividend could be cut if operations continue to deteriorate in the coming quarters. Although this is highly unlikely due to the great strength of the balance sheet and the high profitability profile of the company, this is a risk that must always be taken into account when investing in difficult times, especially if the management has a conservative philosophy.

The share price will likely continue to fall as we are in times of high volatility both in the market and at an operational level. Remember: the share price has already decreased by ~60.5% from all-time highs, so no investor should expect to invest right on the ground.

Conclusion

Although the valuation remains relatively high, certain factors must be taken into account as the premium price investors are paying could be worth it in the long term. The balance sheet is very robust and the profit margins are typical of those of a highly profitable company. In addition, the company has managed to grow by launching new products on the market, which have contributed to long-term steady revenue growth despite being done very occasionally as they are timeless products (which, in fact, significantly reduces long-term risks).

In the last quarter (Q3 2023), both sales and profit margins have slightly improved, and the share price has continued to fall, which has led to a significant improvement in valuation (in terms of P/S, P/E, and dividend yield) since I wrote the last article in August of 2023.

I understand that, despite the current (relatively) high valuation, there are a significant number of conservative investors with the company on their radar due to the strengths and qualities that make Omega Flex a perfect fit for practically any long-term dividend-focused conservative portfolio. I certainly have a very positive feeling for the long term, and the improvement in the P/E ratio from 35.63 to 33.84 since the last article I wrote (while the median sector has increased from 19.74 to 22.42), suggests that this is a good time to continue acquiring shares.

Still, I strongly recommend continuing to invest in tranches (that is, averaging down) as the risk of further share price declines is high due to ongoing volatility in the markets and current weaknesses in the industries for which Omega Flex operates.