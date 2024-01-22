Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Sets New Record High As Investors Potentially Shift Focus To Q2 2024

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • After weeks of hovering within easy striking distance of its old record high close, S&P 500 finally broke through and set a new record.
  • The index reached its new record on 19 January 2024, closing out the trading week at 4,839.81.
  • The record was broken as investors may have shifted their forward-looking focus from 2024-Q1 to the more distant future quarter of 2024-Q2.
  • The downside to focusing on 2024-Q2 is that investors will only hold their attention on this quarter until they have reason to shift their attention to another point of time in the future, which can happen with little warning.

Exploding Sound on Volume Meter Reaching Red Peak

MirageC/Moment via Getty Images

After weeks of hovering within easy striking distance of its old record-high close, the S&P 500 (SPX) finally broke through and set a new record! The index reached its new record on Friday, 19 January 2024, closing

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.74K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.