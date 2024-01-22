Trevor Williams/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares opened 25% lower on January 17th, after the company released a PR suggesting its novel C. diff antibiotic beat out the standard of care, vancomycin, in restoring the gut microbiome during treatment. C. diff antibiotic regimens like vancomycin and Merck’s (MRK) fidaxomicin are known to cause collateral damage to a person’s gut microbiome, leaving them susceptible to often deadly C. diff recurrence. Despite the positive press release, which left details out to be presented at the Gulf Coast Consortia Antimicrobial Resistance ("AMR") Conference in Houston, Texas a day later, the shares fell sharply. This left investors confused and spooked regarding the ~20% share price decline since then. I believe there is no good reason for the sell-off and this is another opportunity to acquire some shares before Acurx releases additional ibezapolstat data.

Reasons for Share Price Decline

There are only a few reasons for the share price decline that I can think of. Bad data is certainly not the case as most of the efficacy data is out. The gut microbiome headline was good and it's just icing on the cake. The company does have an ATM facility that they could have been tapping into the day of a press release—this was a likely scenario; however, the company confirmed to me that they were not using the ATM last week. So the only other explanation is that investors somehow had misaligned expectations as they had been anticipating the release of 94-day efficacy: sustained clinical cure rates. If this is the case, that data should be released in the coming weeks.

Data Release

The reason the data release only included an overall statement of success was because the company was saving the details for a presentation at a conference. In addition, Acurx CEO David Luci has said that data is coming out as it is received. As such, investors should be expecting 94-day sustained clinical cure rates to be released in the near future. This, along with the company's gut microbiome study, may set ibezapolstat apart as a preferred or first-line antibiotic for C. diff. For a summary of the prior ibezapolstat data and its implied value, see my prior article.

Recurrence Rates In C. Difficile Infection

Another C. diff antibiotic, ridinilazole, which was developed by Summit Therapeutics (SMMT), failed a phase 3 trial. Ridinilazole was tested for superiority against vancomycin, but they found the compound to perform roughly equal to vancomycin while roughly halving the recurrence rate. On the face, this seems similar to Acurx’s ibezapolstat with phase 2b results showing vancomycin had a 100% clinical cure rates. It is well known in the literature that the drug has a clinical cure rate of about 81% based on a controlled study of ~260 patients. So in this case the 100% response rate (14/14) was an outlier. The question everyone is asking is if the ibezapolstat data is also an outlier.

The microbiome data suggests not. However, there are two counterpoints: 1) investors do not have the 94-day sustained clinical cure data yet to verify that theory., and 2) ridinilazole was also shown to have a smaller effect on the microbiome than vancomycin.

Concerning the gut microbiome preservation, ridinilazole was shown to have a better recurrence rate than vancomycin (8.1% vs. 17.3%), which should give Acurx investors confidence that ibezapolstat will work similarly, though also with a robust initial cure rate (rivaling or surpassing vancomycin), which ridinilazole failed to produce. Acurx’s recently released poster, presented at the Gulf Coast Consortia Antimicrobial Resistance ("AMR") Conference by key microbiome leader Kevin Garey, shows that ibezapolstat preserves a key beneficial Firmicute (C. leptum) which was decreased by ridinilazole; perhaps this will prove to be beneficial for clinical outcomes.

Ridinilazole vs Vancomycin: Recurrence Rates (Ridinilazole Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results)

Ridinilazole’s biggest issue was that it simply didn’t outperform vancomycin in sustained cure rate (sustained through day 30, 73.0% ridinilazole vs. 70.7% vancomycin), even though close to 100 days after treatment it is clear that ridinilazole was superior in sustaining cures. This shows the importance of the gut microbiome being preserved and the 94-day data that Acurx will release. While ibezapolstat’s robust phase 2 data could be a result of chance, the cure rate results are heavily skewed to the upside (94% ibezapolstat vs. 71% vancomycin), so the results just being dumb luck is less likely. Regardless, ibezapolstat will need to prove itself in phase 3; indeed, ridinilazole also outperformed in phase 2 and then later failed, although vancomycin in Summit’s phase 2 trial performed particularly poorly.

Phase 3 Endpoints

If it can, the company may benefit from not pursuing superiority in cure rate compared to vancomycin in phase 3 as Summit Therapeutics did, instead focusing on endpoints (primary, secondary, exploratory, etc) that focus on ibezapolstat’s perceived strengths such as preservation of the gut microbiome, and extended cure rate (day 94); thus numerically superior but statistically insignificant improvements in initial cure rates will not be negatively received.

Upcoming Catalysts

The biggest catalyst will be confirmation of efficacy with the release of 94-day extended clinical cure rates. There may be other datasets the company releases, but the extended clinical cure rates are the most important. Furthermore, M&A or licensing could occur at any point as Acurx’s CEO has successfully conducted business development activities with less robust data at his prior companies.

Financials

If Acurx is going to undertake a phase 3 trial by itself, it will need quite a bit more money (tens of millions) than it currently has. Given its relatively small market cap, this is somewhat concerning. There is a chance the company will not be able to execute a licensing deal or be sold altogether, so investors should consider that dilution is always possible, though the CEO’s history suggests that they will not take that route, especially with strong insider ownership (see my prior article).

As of September 2023, the company had $7.1 million in cash with $12.7 million in TTM net income. The company might have been using its $17 million ATM facility in the past few months to help it bolster its cash balance. This could be a good financial vehicle to use if the company anticipates successful business development activities to wrap up.

Risks

Biotech companies are subject to dilution from fundraising. Acurx has a somewhat low cash balance. Additionally, biotech company stocks are subject to binary outcomes in some cases where clinical data makes or breaks a company’s lead drug asset. The antibiotics space, aside from a few standout drugs, has seen many biotech companies go bankrupt as the economics for non-first-line antibiotics therapies is very poor. Acurx may break this trend as ibezapolstat is shaping up for C. diff standard of care treatment, but investors must be aware of these high risks.

Conclusion

Acurx shares had no fundamental reason to sell off last week. The company still has the best C. difficile data in existence at this point. While the antibiotics space is difficult, the company has good insider ownership, a dealmaking CEO, fantastic phase 2 data, and upcoming catalysts that could further prove out ibezapolstat’s value proposition in C. diff treatment. Using the same share count and valuation as my last article since we don’t know how many shares were sold using the ATM facility, ACXP should be worth $224 million, roughly 4.5x the current levels.

