AMD: Time To Tune Out The AI Hype Media Frenzy (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • AMD has reached all-time highs, outperforming the S&P 500, corroborating my previous bullish thesis. However, could the surge be too fast, too furious?
  • The AI hype cycle is expected to drive sustainable growth for AMD, with potential market gains in AI chips and data center CPUs.
  • AMD could see a significant earnings growth inflection over the next two years, suggesting it could potentially monetize the growth inflection of AI chips.
  • With the recent surge over the past three months, AMD's valuations seem to have priced in steep optimism of impeccable execution through FY25.
  • I explain why, while AMD remains a highly favorable buying opportunity at steep pullbacks, the current level suggests the opportunity may be overhyped by the media frenzy.
Inside AMD"s Advancing AI Event

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

My previous update in early November 2023 on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was straightforward: "Getting ready to recover its all-time highs." AMD did just that last week. As a result, the outperformance of AMD against the S&P 500 (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

Y
Youngguns40108
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (201)
Yet “another “ research” group who simply do not understand the fundamentals of this stock. AI is just starting and AMD will be in the 200’s soon. Long AMD!
N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (5.72K)
The market has voted and said enough for now. I’ve been trading in and out of it since $60. I finally went long permanently at $120. I’m staying long now. Let it fall. I’ll add more when the selling is exhausted. I’m sure you will let us know when it’s ready to load up again.
13414652 profile picture
13414652
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (113)
Yes, agreed. I sold yesterday in the first few minutes at 172.5, resisted buying back in about two hours later at just above 162. That drop of 6% in a couple of hours, on no news, perhaps confirms your thoughts on there being quite a number of nervous recent holders. Patience called for, especially with the results due in only a week. at least for long-term holders.
S
SomiSpeed
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (219)
@13414652 I did the exact same thing. Sold a total of 4,000 shares
( couple different accounts ) at $172.75 and $172.25. Was tempted to buy back at $164.50 but resisted. Need to be a little more patient. Curious your buy back price point. I would definitely begin buy backs with any price below $159
A
Amstragram
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (2.76K)
Indeed, people have very short memory …
Robert Shriver Barnes profile picture
Robert Shriver Barnes
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (1.6K)
Su said a few months ago that she doesn't feel that Nvidia has any moat. Also, you're missing out on laptop. Allot of OEMs where pissed about the lackluster Meteor lake launch and are increasing production of AMD based laptop models.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (7.63K)
Agreed. Too much AI hype drove the price up too far, too fast.
I even slashed my holdings in AVGO....again....for the same reason.
I
Iwasduped
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (418)
@ndardick trying to get an entry point you missed
