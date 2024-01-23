AMD: Time To Tune Out The AI Hype Media Frenzy (Rating Downgrade)

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

My previous update in early November 2023 on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was straightforward: "Getting ready to recover its all-time highs." AMD did just that last week. As a result, the outperformance of AMD against the S&P 500 (SP500) over the past eight to ten weeks has not surprised me. I urged investors to consider AMD's potential market share gains against Nvidia (NVDA) in the data center GPU market. In addition, the impending bottom of the downstream PC market, coupled with the AI PC refresh, is expected to lift AMD's fortunes in 2024-25. As a result, the AI hype cycle is expected to be a sustainable driver for AMD over the medium term as it opens up another growth pillar through AI chips.

Leading pure-play foundry, TSMC's (TSM) recent fourth-quarter earnings release validated the significant growth levers driven by AI hype. The company posted a better-than-expected 2024 revenue growth guidance of at least 20%, supported by solid growth momentum in high-performance computing or HPC. As a result, semiconductor investors have gained further traction, as it helped lead the Nasdaq (NDX) to close at new heights this week.

As a result, AMD investors also have much to celebrate as it benefited from AI investors attempting to chase the bandwagon. Consequently, AMD eclipsed well above its previous 2021 highs, almost taking out the $175 level.

My price action analysis suggests that AMD has made robust gains over the last three months, as bearish sentiment fell by the wayside as these investors were steamrolled. However, the steep momentum spike leading to AMD's all-time highs also implies a FOMO surge that could prove unsustainable if AMD's forward guidance disappoints in its upcoming Q4 results. Despite that, some investors could point out Super Micro's (SMCI) recent significant guidance raise that saw the stock rise nearly 35% to close its post-earnings session. Well, the issue is AMD's earnings conference is scheduled to be held on January 30. In other words, the market has likely reflected the positive read from TSMC and SMCI into AMD's price action (which can be observed), suggesting further near-term upside could be limited.

Therefore, investors still looking to chase AMD's recent FOMO surge need to consider whether they should wait with more patience on its next steeper pullback. AMD's price action suggests it has experienced steep downside volatility previously. I don't see why AMD should continue its one-way traffic up north without expecting dip buyers sitting on significant gains to cut exposure/reallocate. Yes, I understand that momentum (both ways) seems "hard to die." Just as bearish momentum could continue unabated, bullish momentum could continue for a while. However, when the bullish momentum reaches a point of exhaustion, whoever wanted to join the AMD bandwagon has likely jumped on board. The question is whether the moment has arrived for investors to be cautious at the current levels?

AMD investors have given the company the benefit of the doubt since it unveiled its MI300 series in early December 2023. In addition, management telegraphed a 50% near-term upgrade in the AI chips market from $30B to $45B. Importantly, AMD highlighted it could achieve $2B in AI chip sales in FY24, substantiating its ability to monetize the secular growth in AI chips quickly. Furthermore, management upgraded its TAM from $150B to $400B by 2027, suggesting that even AMD underestimated the scale and extent of the growth inflection. With Nvidia controlling "about 80% of the AI chip market," there's significant potential for AMD to make gains, although the traction is considered early.

The World Economic Forum at Davos has turned into an AI rally call, coinciding with the recent surge in AI chip stocks. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly conducting a massive fundraising to "establish a network of semiconductor fabs for manufacturing AI-specific chips." That caught my eye as a TSMC investor. While I don't think there's any indication that Altman has the capabilities or capacity to supplant TSMC's leadership in the near term, it suggests that the AI hype is real. The underlying TAM could have been understated, so we don't even know the exact extent of the inflection.

In addition, Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a bold call as he outlined his company's ambitions to stock up on AI chips over the medium term. He updated that "Meta aims to achieve AI hardware performance equivalent to 600,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs." This includes chips from AMD and Nvidia (including 350,000 Nvidia-specific H100 chips by 2024). As Meta looks toward building its open-source Llama 3 LLM in competition with OpenAI's proprietary models, the company is investing significantly in the leading AI chips to ensure it stays at the forefront of the AI face. If 2023 was Meta's year of efficiency, 2024 is where Meta goes on the AI offensive.

Furthermore, by highlighting that Meta is ready to capitalize on chips "equivalent to Nvidia H100 GPUs," it has lent credence to AMD's forays and validated its ability to gain momentum against Nvidia. KeyBanc's recent checks suggest that AMD has the potential to gain more share not just in AI chips but also in data center CPUs against Intel (INTC). With OpenAI looking toward developing an even more powerful GPT-5 LLM to maintain its market leadership, I believe the picks-and-shovels plays like AMD are well-primed to benefit substantially.

Now, back to the earlier question: "The question is whether the moment has arrived for investors to be cautious at the current levels?" AMD last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 62.4x, well above its 10Y average of 38x. When considering its FY25 estimates, AMD's FY25 EBITDA multiple of 30x suggests that the market has incorporated a significant growth inflection over the next two years. In other words, AMD is projected to continue gaining share substantially through 2025, lifting its earnings growth significantly, as seen in its FY25 EBITDA multiple. While I've not gleaned a clear sell signal on AMD, the possibility of AI overhype has increased as investors start to price in earnings growth inflection two years down the road, potentially elevating execution risks.

I don't doubt CEO Lisa Su's incredible execution track record, which is evident in its gains against Intel over the years in the data center. However, Nvidia is a formidable player in GPUs, with its moat strengthened by its CUDA software ecosystem. Moreover, AMD is also facing competition from hyperscalers designing their chips to potentially improve TCOs and provide a more attractive value proposition to their cloud computing customers. Therefore, I don't assess AMD to possess Nvidia's moat built over the last ten years as quickly as it untethered Intel's data center leadership due to Intel's past missteps. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ability and commitment to stay in front of the AI chips race suggests AMD could continue to play second fiddle for a while. While AMD's ability to gain more share shouldn't be understated, buying at the current levels and reflecting a substantial two-year growth inflection in its valuation seems somewhat too aggressive at the current levels.

AMD price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

AMD's long-term price chart is pretty simple to understand. It remains in a long-term uptrend, with the directional bias favoring buying significant dips, including the one at the end of 2022 (which I also emphasized).

Therefore, buyers have remained confident of AMD's ability to maintain its upward bias. The recent re-test of its 2021 highs and taking out a new one corroborates AMD's long-term thesis.

Despite that, it's essential to understand that the pre-2021 gains could be linked to AMD's ability to make significant gains in the data center CPU market. However, with Intel increasingly gaining confidence from the market on its execution, as it staged its resurgence since its 2023 bottom, AMD could find it harder to carve out the gains it accumulated in the pre-COVID era.

I don't assess the "despair" pullback in AMD over the next two years. Despite that, I gleaned that the risk/reward is looking increasingly unfavorable for buyers to add more exposure at the current levels. In essence, I believe the recent surge in AMD isn't sustainable without a shake-out of the recent FOMO late buyers, allowing a more attractive opportunity to accumulate.

Despite that, it's essential to understand that I've yet to glean a Sell signal, indicating that near-term upward momentum could continue for some time. However, in the interest of portfolio and price action discipline, I urge investors not to join the recent frenzy that led to a sharp price appreciation over the past three months. The pace of the surge has also surpassed my previous expectations, suggesting it's time to be more cautious.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!