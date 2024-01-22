Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Constellation Energy: Shares Near Fair Value, Momentum Slowing (Rating Downgrade)

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The Utilities sector continues to underperform compared to the S&P 500 amid higher interest rates today.
  • Constellation Energy Corporation has a strong growth outlook and positive free cash flow, but its valuation is slightly expensive, and share-price momentum has eased.
  • CEG shares have hit an upside technical target and may experience a pullback before earnings next month.
  • I outline key price levels to watch.
Utilities continue to suffer relative to the growth-heavy S&P 500. The Utilities Select Sector SDPR Fund ETF (XLU) is now at fresh 20-year lows compared to the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). The space, notorious for its tepid

Today, 12:56 PM
CEG is primarily a power producer selling to other utilities such as EXC...who spun off all their power production entities to form CEG. They are considered to be a utility play but they are not a typical utility.

CEG is the largest operator of nuclear generating capacity in North America. That will serve them well for a very long time...especially as reliable baseload power continies to be taken offline across the country.

I am long CEG and will remain long for many years. That said....I would agree they are currently a hold for me. They recently started to pay a dividend and I expect the yield to continue to increase. As that happens....I will add.
