Utilities continue to suffer relative to the growth-heavy S&P 500. The Utilities Select Sector SDPR Fund ETF (XLU) is now at fresh 20-year lows compared to the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). The space, notorious for its tepid long-term growth potential, but high yields, was hurt badly by rising interest rates last year. The same theme is apparent to start 2024.

Still, I see some upside left in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) but a valuation less than 5% above the current price warrants a downgrade to hold.

Utilities Decline to Relative Lows Versus the S&P 500

According to Bank of America Global Research, Constellation Energy Corporation is a competitive generation and retail company that operates the largest US fleet of nuclear and other carbon-free electricity. The company has a 100% carbon-free goal by 2040 for owned assets with a 95% interim goal by 2030. Approximately 90% of the generation output is nuclear or renewables with the assets concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast (IL, PA, NJ, MD, & NY). The retail business is the second largest in the US with a 20%+ C&I market share.

The Maryland-based $35.6 billion market cap Electric Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a moderate 17.8 forward 12-month non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a low 1.0% dividend yield as of January 18, 2024. Ahead of earnings due out next month, shares trade with a moderate 30% implied volatility percentage while short interest on the stock is modest at just 1.6%.

Back in November, Constellation reported a mixed quarter. Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.26 topped the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.03, but revenue of $6.1 billion was a $1.0 billion miss. On the plus side, the management team raised its full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $3.8 billion to $4 billion. The market reacted favorably to the EPS beat and upbeat guidance – CEG surged to fresh all-time highs the following session.

Strong growth out of its Power New Business slice along with robust margins were key drivers during the quarter, though some analysts have grown concerned about Constellation’s ability to capture nuclear tax credits, a key part of its profitability story. These Production Tax Credits (PTCs) buffer the firm against volatile natural gas prices.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having jumped to above $6 per share on an operating basis last year. Continued bottom-line growth is forecast in 2024 and non-GAAP EPS could top $8.50 in the out year. The current consensus forecast, per Seeking Alpha, shows rapid profit advances, though. Per-share profits may linger in the mid-$6s on an annual basis over the next several quarters while top-line figures stagnate. Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise steadily through next year while CEG improves on its positive free cash flow.

Constellation: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we apply an 18x earnings multiple, above the sector median due to CEG’s healthy free cash flow growth, which is generally uncommon among its peers, and assume normalized EPS of $6.50, then the stock should trade near $117. That would make Constellation slightly undervalued, but without a decent margin of safety. So, while I still like the growth outlook and free cash flow situation, a downgrade to hold makes sense.

CEG: Mixed Valuation Metrics

Compared to its peers, CEG features somewhat expensive valuation metrics while its growth history and trajectory are quite healthy. Profitability trends are mixed, but I assert that CEG’s robust free cash flow is a relative strength versus the industry. With strong share-price momentum, the stock may have rallied into key resistance which I will detail later in the article. Finally, Constellation has turned more favored among the sell-side analyst crowd, garnering five EPS upgrades in the last three months and zero downgrades.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Thursday, February 15 before the market open. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

I was bullish on CEG a year ago, and the stock indeed jumped starting in Q2 2023. Notice in the chart below that shares bottomed out just above $71 last March. A powerful rally ensued, taking CEG to above $127, an all-time high, by November. Before it got there, key resistance was seen in the mid-$90s, but following a breakout, a measured move price target to the mid-high $120 was in play based on the height of the consolidation pattern from late 2022 through the middle of last year. That price objective was hit precisely just two months ago, so a pullback through the turn of the year has made sense.

Also take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it printed a bearish divergence to price action last quarter, further underscoring the need for a pullback in price. Still, with a long-term 200-day moving average that is rising and with an ample amount of volume by price starting near $98, there should be buying support on this pullback. For now, the $95 to $98 range appears as support, but I will wait to see how CEG reacts if and when it hits its 200dma.

Overall, the chart is constructive long term, but it has all the hallmarks of a correction today.

CEG: Shares Hit the Upside Target, Pullback Back Toward Key Support

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading CEG from a buy to a hold. The valuation is by no means egregious, but shares are very close to fair value while the dividend yield is not particularly high. Moreover, the technical chart points to a further retreat ahead of earnings next month.