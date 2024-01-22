SLVO: A Tarnished Option In The Search For Yield

Oselote

Yield is a priority for many investors, and every potential source is worth investigating. Covered call strategies are a notable one because of the high potential yields, and although they’ve been around for quite a while, they’ve seen a recent surge in popularity.

Data by YCharts

This is the AUM graph of the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), one of the funds in the covered call space and clear evidence of how much interest (and money) has poured into the asset class.

At a high level, a covered call strategy creates a source of income from an underlying security by selling calls against it, which then gets passed on to the investor in the form of a monthly coupon. However, the drawback is that the upside potential is capped when the underlying stock appreciates beyond the call’s strike price. In a flat environment, this can outperform a simple long position in the underlying on a total return basis as the option premium can add significant income. In a downward market, the premiums can offset the financial pain of the underlying equity going down in price. The opposite is true in a strong upward market, as the covered call tends to seriously underperform as its ability to appreciate gets capped. For many investors this set of outcomes is acceptable, and as the space becomes more in-demand there is naturally a question of what option ETFs exist within it.

Unsurprisingly, the choice of vehicles is plentiful with a lot of variability in their attributes and performance. Today we focus on the Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO). This fund is a particularly curious one because on paper it makes sense – SLVO turns something that innately has no yield into an income generator, and utilizes the higher volatility of silver to collect larger premiums from the short call portion of the strategy. But as we dig deeper into this product, we find that there are more elements that work against it than not, and are forced to rate it a “sell.”

An enticing luster

First let's take a look at the key attributes of SLVO. Our discussion is organized by whether they help or hurt its general investment case. Unlike JEPI's meteoric rise to $30B in AUM over a few years, SLVO has been around since April 2013 and has a current AUM of approximately $121M. Analyzing some of its pros, the yield is quite variable but still comes in at a respectable average. See the chart below which shows SLVO’s yield over time.

Credit Suisse

A yield that has come close to, and even surpassed, 40% on a few instances is eye-opening, and in the last 12 months the yield has averaged around 16.5%. But it's prudent to remember that these numbers are a byproduct of the higher volatility inherent to silver prices.

Another important characteristic is that the call options are fixed at 6% out-of-the-money, meaning the strike price is set at 106% of the current price. This slightly lowers the premium compared to an at-the-money option, but also doesn't cap upside moves nearly as early. We generally consider this positive. Because of the higher volatility of silver, a strike price too close to the current price could be overly stifling when the asset has a strong upward move.

All that glitters is not silver

Despite the high average yield and slightly favorable strike selection, there is a laundry list of less desirable attributes. First of all, it is important to note that because this is an exchange traded note (ETN), not an ETF, you are actually purchasing a senior, unsecured debt security issued by Credit Suisse. In the event of bankruptcy, there is a real chance that the value of these ETNs would be slashed.

Since SLVO has been around for a while, we can dig into its track record and look at the last ten years:

Data by YCharts

The chart above summarizes what all this talk of high volatility and capped upside is really about. When silver (SLV) spiked around March through June 2016, the short call placed the total return of SLVO squarely behind SLV for the next four years. And just when their two sets of returns converged again in early 2020, SLV went on a tear and left SLVO in the dust. When the underlying asset does dramatic V-shaped moves, the covered call experiences a significant loss of base capital that's difficult to claw back with the short call ceiling. Finally, SLVO has an expense ratio of 0.65%, which eats into total return and is relatively high for a fund that doesn't employ active management.

Not even a silver lining

Now that we’ve seen that buying and holding SLVO historically underperforms the base SLV fund, the appropriate lens through which to view SLVO is that of a tactical investor, someone that is willing to hold it for a shorter time frame. If we look at performance after the 2020 rocket in price, returns for SLVO and SLV track each other much more closely.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, even in this shorter time period we can see that SLVO is unable to participate in silver rallies. Additionally, looking at the earlier yield chart, current yields are near all-time lows. This means if a downward move occurs, you're not able to collect enough option premium to offset it. And if you believe SLV is ripe to soar soon, then covered calls are completely off the table.

So that's what it boils down to: unpredictable short-term yield, and a more attractive long-term yield that loses a lot of its charm when we know that the base investment strategy severely underperforms on average. Compounded with the risks unique to ETNs, we would advise to look for yield elsewhere.