Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Piedmont Office: Steep Discount To Book And A Covered 7% Dividend Yield

Jan. 22, 2024 12:44 PM ETPiedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Stock
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.57K Followers

Summary

  • Piedmont Office broke with stability when it reduced its quarterly dividend distribution but now offers a 7% dividend yield that was 256% covered by AFFO from its most recent quarter.
  • The office REIT is currently trading at a 50% discount to book value per share.
  • Leasing continues to be strong despite work-from-home headwinds with a focus on Class A office properties forming a tailwind for the REIT.
Atlanta, Georgia, USA Downtown Skyline at Dusk

Sean Pavone

Before the pandemic, Piedmont Office (NYSE:PDM) was a relatively predictable REIT that invested in office properties while paying out a $0.21 per share cash dividend every quarter as it grew adjusted FFO in the low single digits. The pandemic ushered in

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.57K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PDM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.