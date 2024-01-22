Sean Pavone

Before the pandemic, Piedmont Office (NYSE:PDM) was a relatively predictable REIT that invested in office properties while paying out a $0.21 per share cash dividend every quarter as it grew adjusted FFO in the low single digits. The pandemic ushered in a new, now seemingly permanent zeitgeist of work-from-home that has materially tapered corporate demand for office space and turned the asset from conservative to speculative. Inflation and the subsequent spike of base interest rates to a more than 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.50% compounded an already critical backdrop where corporate layoffs and a volatile economy have kept investor sentiment low.

Data by YCharts

PDM is now trading at 5.5x annualized adjusted FFO as of its fiscal 2023 third quarter. AFFO was $39.9 million, roughly $0.32 per share and $1.72 per share annualized, against the weighted average common shares outstanding that exited the third quarter at 123,696,475. The cheapness seems compelling and is compounded with common shares that at just $7.14 per share are changing hands at a 50% discount to a book value of $14.27 per share at the end of the third quarter.

Data by YCharts

Critically, performance for PDM will be tethered at the hip to the Fed. Current market expectations for base interest rates are for 150 basis points in cuts through 2024 as per the CME FedWatch Tool. This drove tepid optimism for PDM and REITs at the tail end of 2023 and will set the backdrop for the refinancing of $2.05 billion in debt that PDM held at the end of its third quarter.

CME FedWatch Tool

Revenue, Occupancy, And FFO

The objective is stable income and PDM last paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share, unchanged sequentially and $0.50 per share annualized for a 7% dividend yield. The REIT owned 51 properties spread across 16.6 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of 5.5 years at the end of its third quarter. This was 86.7% leased, down only 10 basis points from PDM's year-ago quarter.

Piedmont Office November 2023 Investor Presentation

Their credit rating from S&P has since been downgraded from "BBB" to "BBB-" as of November 2023. It's still investment grade but is one more downgrade away from losing this status. S&P highlighted pressured office fundamentals across PDM's markets and expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer to constrain PDM's capacity to refinance maturing debt at attractive rates.

S&P Global Ratings

PDM generated $146.98 million in revenue during its third quarter, up 2% over its year-ago period and a beat by $3.39 million on consensus estimates. Leasing was particularly strong with 45 lease transactions for 302,217 square feet conducted during the third quarter. This was at an 11.7% cash rent roll up, a remarkable achievement against a national office vacancy rate that rose 190 basis points year-over-year to 18.2% in November 2023. Further, the percent of its portfolio leased saw sequential growth of 50 basis points from 86.2% in the second quarter. AFFO per share at $0.32 also meant 256% coverage of the dividend.

Lease Expirations And Debt Maturities

Piedmont Office Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Supplemental

PDM faces 1.79 million square feet of lease expirations this year, around 11.1% of its annualized lease revenue. 2025 will see 1.69 million square feet of lease expirations, around 11.9% of annualized lease revenue. The lease expirations are somewhat front-loaded but cash rent rollup has so far been strong due to PDM's Class A office properties broadly concentrated in Sun Belt markets seeing strong inbound job and population growth.

Piedmont Office Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Supplemental

The dividend cut was forced by higher interest expenses with 27.6% of PDM's debt at a floating rate and aggregate debt with a 5.46% weighted average interest rate. PDM's management was clear during their third-quarter earnings call that the cut was a result of the significant increase in interest costs they are currently experiencing. The move should save roughly $42 million on an annual basis and comes as PDM faces just $50.2 million in maturing debt in 2024. This quickly ramps up to $665 million next year with PDM holding cash and equivalents of just $5 million at the end of its third quarter.

Piedmont Office Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Supplemental

The current discount to book value is steep and currently strong leasing could see continued sequential gains in its leased percent. The dividend cut was painful, breaking with years of predictability but was necessary to address the wall of upcoming debt. Do I think PDM is a buy here? Yes. The 50% discount to book value, double-digit cash rent roll up, and strong dividend coverage have all set the tone for a more favorable 2024.