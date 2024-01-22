Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing: A New MAX Crisis Despite Huge $125 Billion Order Inflow

Dhierin Bechai
Summary

  • Boeing had a strong order inflow in 2023, with 1,456 orders valued at $125 billion, showing increased trust from customers.
  • However, Boeing's delivery performance fell short, with only 528 deliveries in 2023, a 10% increase from the previous year.
  • The quality issues at Spirit AeroSystems affected the delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX, highlighting the need for improved production and quality systems.
The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been trying to dig itself out since March 2019. However, the company seems to be falling from one crisis into the other and the company is off to a horrible start in 2024. In terms of

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

T
TBG_MK
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (746)
Orders can be cancelled.
N
NavyGuy1981
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (197)
Break up the company. Defense, Space and Commercial ….Its too big to be efficient ...
C
Craig Dupler
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (172)
@NavyGuy1981 So I don't think you understand how talent distribution and management worked (as in used to work) in Boeing and MD. There were great engineers and talent throughout both companies, but the best of the best tended to be in either their R&D areas or on the defense sides of the businesses. Salaries were definitely higher in those two areas, which was facilitated by the skill classification systems.

Internally, there was an accounting process would would enable the lending of labor costs from one part of the company to another. In effect, no matter where someone worked, if their help was needed someplace else in the company they could be given a temporary assignment to go help where help was needed. Put in simpler terms, the defense and R&D areas backed up the commercial parts of the companies.

After the merger, the defense and R&D engineering areas were both whacked pretty hard, and a bunch of super talented people started leaving. This hurt commercial operations in a way that was not that visible, even internally. Imagine a baseball team where your bench is stronger than your starting lineup, and you take away the bench, and get rid of the bull pen. Your win percentage is going to tank.

Maybe a further breakup of the company, is inevitable as a part of the continuing decapitalization program that has been feeding this free cashflow insanity. But I don't think it is in anyone's best interests to encourage it. Also, it may be worth recalling the standard definition of insanity, which is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
m
my2cent
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (178)
Order inflow is a prerequisite for profit and share holder value. But order inflow can see only the sky as the limit and be entirely useless if the company cannot deliver. And Boeing is mor than struggling to adequately deliver. It has an outdated and MAXed out product for its bread and butter business with no renewal at the horizon. The production process is entirely flawed and it will take years to fix it. Especially as the certifying agency is pretty much in the same position. New products are way out being certified and fit for service. Many start up do better.
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 1:18 PM
Comments (5.76K)
@my2cent “The production process is entirely flawed”

what do you mean by that? Entirely, really? Or is it just general negativity on your part?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

