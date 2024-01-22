Wirestock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been trying to dig itself out since March 2019. However, the company seems to be falling from one crisis into the other and the company is off to a horrible start in 2024. In terms of orders, as I discuss in this report, 2023 was not a bad year. But in terms of deliveries the US jet maker missed the mark due to quality issues at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR). Generally, the order inflow we saw over the past 12 months was seen as an indication that Boeing slowly but surely was winning back the trust of customers. Seven days into 2024, whatever trust Boeing won in 12 months is lost again and one can wonder whether customers will be as forgiving this time around.

Boeing Books Nearly 1,500 Airplane Orders

Boeing ended 2023 on a strong note with 371 orders. The order included a rather surprising order from Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) for 40 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, an order for 45 Dreamliners from an unidentified customer, and an order for 156 MAX airplanes. Furthermore, there were orders from Qantas Airways Limited (OTCPK:QUBSF), SunExpress Airlines, and Avolon. So, the US jet maker can count on orders from lessors and airlines in all ranks and business models and that is something that is something that was notable throughout 2023 with orders from Emirates, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), and Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

In 2023, Boeing booked 1,456 orders with a market value of approximately $125 billion compared to 935 orders valued $72.1 billion in 2022. After subtracting the 142 cancellations, net orders stood at 1,314 valued $113.4 billion compared to 774 net orders valued $61.3 billion in 2022. So, the order numbers were significantly better, and the order mix split roughly 70:30 between single-aisle airplanes and wide-body airplanes also looked strong. Another indicator of the strength of the demand environment is the cancellation rate measured against the backlog. Historically, cancellation and deferral requests are around 6% and in 2023 this was 2.6% which is not extremely surprising as jet makers cannot build airplanes fast enough while airlines have yet to grow their fleet sizes to pre-pandemic levels.

The Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 are Boeing's main order and production programs accounting for 67% and 23% of the net orders.

Boeing Airplane Deliveries Remain Soft

At the start of 2023, things were looking good for Boeing. Boeing and Airbus were facing the same challenges when it came to increasing manufacturing output. Boeing, however, could count on a flurry of already-built jets that could have put the jet maker ahead of its European rival. However, that advantage faded as quality issues at Spirit AeroSystems brought deliveries of the MAX to a temporary stop in 2023. From that point onward, Boeing started trailing Airbus. And despite positive developments on the reactivation of the Boeing 737 MAX in China the US jet maker had an incredibly difficult time getting anywhere close to its initial delivery targets and even had to dial back on the expectations for the year.

The result is that with 528 deliveries Boeing exceeded my projections for 2023, but it was nowhere close to what investors were hoping for. Year-over-year, Boeing increased deliveries from 480 to 528 jets which marks just a 10% increase in deliveries and 18% growth in delivery value driven by positive value trends and mix. 2023 had become the year of high hopes for delivery and cash flow, but became somewhat of a letdown. It was not the breakthrough year investors were hoping for. Indeed, Boeing's stock prices had performed well in the final months of 2023 but the fundamental performance as well as the performance from a production point of view was still underwhelming and if there's a thing of which Boeing stakeholders had too many, it is underwhelming performance driven by issues either related to design, manufacturing and or quality.

Focusing more on the year-over-year cadence, we see a nice uptick in net orders and net order value and a smaller jump in delivery value, but it's still an 18% increase year-over-year. If we look at which airplane programs are driving the improvement in deliveries we see that it's actually not the Boeing 737 which saw deliveries increase by only nine units. The growth was realized by the Dreamliner program which accounted for 42 out of the 48 increase in deliveries. That quite clearly showed the challenging year Boeing had on the Boeing 737 MAX program and the overall book-to-bill ratio of 2.8x also quite clearly demonstrates that the jet maker's ability to deliver jets goes beyond its current capabilities to produce the jets. So, the demand environment for commercial airplanes is strong and that provides support to airplane values, but the reality is that jet makers are not equipped to produce in line with demand by a wide margin.

Conclusion: A Great Order Year But Poor Delivery Execution

Right now, if you are saying anything positive about Boeing you are at risk of positioning yourself in the crosshairs of readers and Boeing critiques, but the reality is that Boeing had a strong order inflow in 2023 and its products despite the major challenges faced are in demand. Perhaps that's where the big positives do end. I do believe that we will see significantly better cash flow for 2023 and perhaps even 2024 might see strong cash flow despite fresh hurdles and challenges for Boeing. However, the reality is that Boeing has underperformed on the metrics that matter most and that is deliveries. That is where the revenue is recognized and the residual of the cash is handed over to Boeing and that's also where Boeing saw significant pressures throughout 2023 and that's where we might see pressure in 2024 and that pressure continues to center on quality of the product and Boeing needs to get its act together now realizing that if you want to have more deliveries and accelerate cash flows, the quality of the product has to be top-notch, and the way things are going now, I wouldn't say that Boeing is going to be performing worse compared to last year but to me, it seems Boeing's leadership including David Calhoun has a lot to learn in the sense that saying and doing are two different things, and they need to become one thing. Don't just say safety is your number one priority, make it your priority and act like it. Boeing already should have learned that talk is cheap and somehow they did not. I wouldn't say that 2024 is down the drain for Boeing and definitely in terms of deliveries they have a lot of time to catch up, but the last thing investors want is 2024 to become a copy of 2023 with missed targets. At the same time, I also do believe it's important to not let oneself be dragged into the current negative spiral that might solely focus on the MAX 9 because it fits a certain sentiment all while ignoring all else including any good things that may be happening.

I'm currently maintaining my buy rating on Boeing stock as we continue to see strong customer support for the Boeing 737 MAX and I believe that deliveries will be higher year-over-year, but I will also be looking for indications that Boeing is taking steps to better safeguard the quality of its production system because if there is one thing clear it is that even if Boeing wants to increase deliveries that is not possible unless the quality system is robust else they will be falling from one issue into the other and projections of higher delivery numbers will just remain that… projections.

