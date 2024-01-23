Webinar Replay: Navigating Seeking Alpha Symbol Pages

More Resources:

Now, this is exciting. We do these webinars on occasion just to make sure that you're getting the most out of the Premium and Pro memberships. Even if a free user is joining us today, welcome. We hope you gain a lot of insight as to what the product looks like. If you're watching the replay, we hope you check this out as well.

Now, without further ado, I want to get into this because it's just pack full of information. We're just going to run through a symbol page scenario. So you make sure that you're getting insights into every feature, whether you're investing in new idea, or you're looking at something that you already have in your portfolio, we're going to go through all the incredible data that we have here on Seeking Alpha.

So let's get started with a page that you probably know too well, the Seeking Alpha homepage here, as I can see, yep, there we go. You guys should all have eyes on that now. So nice little balanced day in the market today. It’s something that's better than the recent turmoil we've seen just kick off this year. But I was thinking, you know, as I was scrolling the other night on Twitter, now X, I came across a video of a massive line outside of Costco over in southern China. So I figured we'd take a look at Costco Corporation today, ticker symbol COST, to dive through the symbol page of Costco and all of the relevant data.

So I personally do not hold a position in this stock, just so you're aware. So I'm not trying to push this on anybody. This is just something to look forward to today, because I mean, look at this one-year growth of 45%, year-to-date we've already seen it up 3% outperforming the market. Just, I mean, it's Charlie Munger’s favorite stock. And rest in peace, Charlie Munger. So let's spend a little time in his honor and look through this company today.

So the first thing that you're going to notice here on the symbol page is the current price of the stock. So this is real time alerts, as you see here, trading on the NASDAQ. You'll also see here in the top right hand corner, about 220,000 followers here on Seeking Alpha, following all of the new analysis and the new news and everything about this stock. So we love seeing that as well. This little bell icon, you might be thinking, what is that? Well, that is for you to set price and rating alerts. So if you see here, if I click on this, I can either set a price alert, say I want to have a trigger of $600 when the price hits that. I can always do that. I can choose the delivery method of email, or mobile push notification. You can remove one of those, if you don't want both, and you can hit Save. And that will create the alert and you'll notice that the bell icon turns green there so that you know the alert has been created.

On the other side, I can also create multiple price alerts. Or if we want to do a rating alert, I can change that as well. And say, I want to focus on the Quant rating. Right now, the Quant rating is a Hold on the stock. And I want to know when it becomes a Buy. So as soon as this flips to a Buy, I want to be notified via email and push notification on my mobile device. So of course, I will click that and that will be there as well. If you ever want to modify these, you just click the pencil icon here. And then of course the trashcan is to delete the alert there. Very powerful, cool feature right there.

So going down the page here we’ll obviously come back to all of these subheadings because you're going to see a lot of that core information here on the basics symbol page, which really helps you just streamline your research. And I already see here in the chat people are writing me, and Costco just paid a $15 per share dividend. Yes, Costco is a company that does that on occasion, they usually pay a special dividend to their investors, which is really cool of management and see that happen.

So as we scroll down, obviously you'll see the price chart here, which is getting better all the time. 10 years, stock is up 586%. Just amazing. I will point out here the Advanced button. If you click on this, you'll see this advanced charting system brought in where you can add indicators, you can draw trendlines, you can draw Fibonacci, if that's what you're into. Obviously a whole list of indicators and things to mess around with here. You can take pictures, use it later on. And you can always - obviously, you can go across all of the different timeframes that are offered. But that is just one piece of charting software, we will also go into the charting sub tab up here, which offers really cool charting capabilities when it comes to metrics. So stay tuned for that.

Obviously a little bit of information just high level here. As you can see, market cap $303 billion, short interest of the stock 1.3%, PE forward is 43. So just a quick look there, but also the rating summary, which - if you’ve joined us for any of these webinars before, we talked about the ratings all the time, this is core to Seeking Alpha, between the aggregate Seeking Alpha analyst rating, Wall Street analysts aggregate rating and the Quant system rating. And we have a whole webinar that we did with Steve Cress about the Quant webinar, you can find that if you go to Seeking Alpha and go to the search bar and type in Seeking Alpha videos. You can find that as well. We'll see if somebody can drop a link for that here in the chat for you guys that are joining us live. If you're watching the replay, by all means please click on the link, I'm sure we'll have it beneath the player. And you'll be able to find that as well.

So because he definitely dived into how the grade works, the five factor grades, how they're not weighted the same. And really just gives you the information that I can't provide myself because I didn't build the model, but he did, and his team. So make sure you check that out.

And then so let's just dive into the rating summary real quick. So if I click through the Seeking Alpha Analyst, you're going to see the page update here in real time. And you're going to see the breakdown of the ratings that our analysts, there's 18 analysts in the last 30 days who have written about Costco. So that's the ratings here, the Buys and the Holds. And we do 30 days because it is frequently written about and we want it to be fresh. So you'll see on certain stocks, if there's not as much analyst community content being added, sometimes it's 90 days, but for the most part, it is 30 days, we always want to keep the content fresh, especially as earnings are coming out, news items are hitting, analysts are usually always updating their opinions as well. So that's why it is 30 days. And of course, we have the time periods here three years, you can track all the way back to see how the analysts are doing. It seems like the majority are wanting to stay in this Hold pattern as the price has just been ripping to the upside. But they have some interesting fundamentals if you ever do some research into the company.

And so here's some recent analysts, they just published. So Hold - here's one, The Dividend Collectuh, who just put a Buy on the stock. This was January 12. Obviously, you can go and click through and see the article and the rest of his posts here. And then if I wanted to do a drop down, let me see, do I see here, there it is, if I want to do a drop down here, I can click on rating history. He did write once before on October 6, 2023, where he had a Hold, and now he's flipped through to a Buy. So let's go and go back there because we're focusing on the symbol page.

And so let's go to Wall Street analysts same thing. You'll see the breakdown from Wall Street. 19 Strong Buys, 11 Holds, 7 Buys, 1 Sell, 1 Strong Sell. It would be interesting to see who the analysts are that are Sell on this stock, let me tell you what. And then as you see the price target as well. And we keep track of how things move over time because you know analysts on the Street are always updating their price targets and their revenue estimates and earnings, EPS estimates, top and bottom line growth, as the management companies come out every quarter and announce what has been going on.

So -- and then I just want to make sure we touch on the Quant system as well. So as I mentioned, actually, I think I've got that for you guys right here, checking the chat. There is a link for you that will take you to the Steve Cress Quant webinar replay, if you want to check that out at another time. And again, like I said, we'll make sure that is below this video and for the replay. So we have five factor grades that make up the Quant system. And right, this is all algorithmic based, there is no human bias. There's no one going in every morning and saying, I think this stock is a Buy today. This is all done by computers. And it is updated every single morning before the market opens so that you guys have enough time to analyze what is going on before market opens, maybe a stock flipped to a Sell and you wanted to reevaluate your position. You can do that every morning before markets open. So it's really, really cool. Let me make sure, somebody said that the link didn’t go through. There you go. Just try it again. You guys should have it now.

So obviously five factor grades valuation, growth, profitability, momentum and revisions. And underneath each of these factor grades, you can click in and see the metrics that make up each of these factor grades. So the cool thing here is, right so here's Costco’s valuation grade, which is an F. I mean, the P/E non-GAAP -- let's look at P/E GAAP. P/E GAAP 46.64 for the trailing 12 months versus the sector median is only 20. So definitely trading at a premium compared to the sector which as you see down here is consumer staples, and then you'll see the percentage difference but also the five year average. This thing is trading above its five year average on a P/E GAAP multiple right now. So maybe it is a little overvalued. And maybe you're thinking okay, well, maybe I can sit back and wait a little bit longer and see how the price fluctuates, or see how earnings does. Because right, if earnings are continuing to blow through the roof, we'll see this continue to change. So just something to keep an eye on. All of these metrics are listed here for you.

And same for growth. Obviously, you can look at revenue growth, you can go into the profitability if you want to look at margins. Momentum is a big factor here for the Quant model, where momentum, not trading momentum investing works. And Zachary Marx, who's a part of the Quant team here, if you go to the search bar, type in Zach Marx and go to his author profile, he just put out an incredible article all about momentum investing, picking top stocks, this is an article that is worth the read. I mean, he references the white papers, and all of the research that goes into it. So we're not going to do that now. But just wanted to point that out because momentum is a factor that they focus on. And then of course, EPS revisions that are continuously updated as things evolve within the analyst community. You'll see the forward guidance here as well as the years come ahead.

So let's go back to the summary page. That’s a quick run through of the Quant System and the factor grades. As we scroll down, we'll go ahead and do the right tool bar here where Quant Ranking is up next. So this is a Quant bar that breaks out the stock based off of the ranking overall compared to 4559 out of the stocks that we're covering, as well as the sector and the industry.

Now if you were looking at Costco, and you're like I really liked this name, but I want to see who's number one. All you have to do is click right there. And we can see PriceSmart is currently ranked number one across all the ratings, you can see the five factor grades there. Of course, we have the sub-headings here that will let you compare the valuations, the momentum, performance, everything side by side, that's just a really cool feature. If you want to take time to look through that. You'll see Dollar Tree’s on here, Target, a couple other names, Walmart, some of the names that people know. But they're all ranked by the Quant System, which is really, really good for us, as we're trying to streamline our research.

So then below that we have the Dividend Grades. So not every stock has this, right? If management pays a dividend to its investors, we have the dividend grades here. So that's based off of four different grades that are different than the factor grades, and they're completely weighted in a different way. So you have the safety, the growth, the yield and consistency. And if you want to go in and look at the data behind that, you can click here, Dividend Grades Beat The Market. And here is all the back test research that was done with S&P Global in partnership with Seeking Alpha. So we obviously went to a third-party vendor, we didn't want you guys think that we're skewing the data. So go check this out, you can read through it. And you'll see that -- I forget what the stat is here, I'll just go back to it real quick.

I think it was 90 -- there you go, 93% of all stocks that cut their dividend had a dividend safety grade of C+ or lower. So definitely something to always keep an eye on if you have some of those dividend stocks in your portfolio. But luckily, Costco is an A+ as of right now, as well as you'll see the three and the six month grades listed here next to it as well. So we can dive deeper, look into Safety, see the metrics that we're talking about, and what they're using within the models to weigh the safety grade, as well as everything else here. Again, dividend history, you'll see the $15 special dividend that was mentioned here earlier in the webinar. And we can go all the way back because like I said Costco likes to do this every once in a while, $7 there, $5 here, $7 there, $10 here, something that obviously makes investors happy and want to continue to hold the stock. But also look at this, 19 years of dividend growth, 19 years of dividend payments. I mean really, really incredible what this company is doing.

Dividend growth, you can see it's looking pretty nice, actually not a lot of things to worry about, obviously dividend per share growth fiscal one year to three, compound annual growth, negative 37%. So I was keeping an eye on it. But I mean, amongst all the other things, looking pretty stable. Of course, we go into dividend yield. And the yield sometimes can be high, sometimes can be low, just depends on what they decide to pay out. Now remember, this special dividend might be factored into this as well. I would have to ask Quant team on that actually, something I'm not aware of. But I can get back to you later about that.

And then if you ever want to see the quick overview, just go to dividend scorecard. And you'll see a dividend summary, right, payout ratio, obviously they're well capitalized. They're not feeling the strain on their balance sheet when they're paying their dividend at 27% there. And then of course, last announced dividend is there for you as well.

So going back to the Summary page, let's get into the actual data that's underneath this price chart over here and out of that toolbar rail. So first, Analysis, right? This is one of the additional cores of Seeking Alpha, is the community of analysts that we have here. Everybody coming from different sectors with different ideas and different investments and knowledge. And this crowdsource research is what has really helped fuel Seeking Alpha to where it is today. And we couldn't have done it without these incredible analysts from around the world. So want to highlight that you should definitely take the time, jump in, read these articles, jump into the comments section, right, 42 comments, a lot of time, you can drop a comment, leave a question, and the author will get back to you within a couple of hours, sometimes a day, right? Like they love to engage with the readers. That's why we're all here together to bounce ideas and have a healthy debate about certain stocks and investments.

And then, of course, our new section is run by our Seeking Alpha news team, a big, big team that's covering all the stocks, I don't know how they do it. But they are always on top of breaking news stories, whether it's conferences, whether it's a PR announcement, whether it's Boeing going through troubles again, right. So that's been across the news. But they are always on top of it. Of course, as well as with the earning reports, they are listed as there as well.

Scrolling down, we'll get into the breakdown of the analyst, which you've kind of seen before already within the Ratings Summary. But there it is, again, for you, as you highlight down the page. Bulls Say vs Bears Say is a great little blurb, where the analysts that are writing articles usually leave a one to three sentence summary as to why they're giving the position that they are. What their argument is. If no one is bearish on the stock at this times, as you can see with the Seeking Alpha analysts, there is no Sell or Strong Sell, you'll see that that area is blank at this time, but vice versa. If there's no Buy or Strong Buy on the stock, you'll see the Bulls Say, as well being blank there.

And then of course you go down, there's the bio of the company, you can obviously read through that when you first land on a new stock, whether you're using a stock screener or going to the top stocks, and you're like, who is this number one stock? You click through the ticker, you land on the symbol page, usually come down to the company profile is one of the first things I do if I don't recognize the company. And I want to see, well, where are they based out of? Is this within the steel industry, whether it's the oil, where -- what am I looking at here to kind of give a better idea of what I might be thinking about for comparison's sake.

Scrolling down, we have further data within charts where we break out the revenue. You can either do annual or quarterly charts here to look at the data that's coming in with the revenue estimates coming from the Street, as well as earnings per share. And you can do it in GAAP principle, or non-GAAP. Obviously, I like to do GAAP. So I'm going to go and do that. And then Annual just to get an idea of what it's looking like. Obviously, earnings per share of Costco are doing pretty incredible.

So earnings estimates, again, this is pulled from the earnings estimates coming forward of what they expect the sales to be. They'll give you the calculation of what the P/E on the company would be if the share price was where it is today. And then of course earnings per share as well and what the percentage gain would be. And then these earnings revisions, growth, valuation, profitability and momentum cards are directly pulled from the factor grades, it's just a few of the important metrics pulled out of that extensive section for you to get an instant characteristic look as to say, levered free cash flow year-over-year for the growth of Costco, right. So it gives you that quick, quick look, if you're just scrolling down the symbol page before diving into those five factor grades.

Going forward, we have the capital structure, it tells you the enterprise value, the market cap, total debt, cash, and of course that's total debt, that's short and long term combined. You can go down into a financial tab, which we'll get into here later, if you want to see which is which. And then of course, the dividend breakout is the same thing that you'll find on the dividend scorecard. But it's here so that you don't have to go through all the different pages to try to find it.

Next up, we have Trading Data card, which gives you the volume for the day, the average volume for the last three months, right, which volume is important if a stock price is breaking out, on higher volume usually tells you people are motivated. So that's something that you might want to keep an idea or keep a look at as well. And then of course shares outstanding can be important for some investors.

Dividend Growth History, as you mentioned, there's the special dividend calculated within the annual dividends. So that's why you'll see the $18.96 here because it's the $15 plus the $3.96. And before it was $3.49. So you see that dividend growth that we looked at earlier. And if you ever want to explore these sections more makes sure you just click on these little links. More on dividend growth, more on dividends underneath every card. You can click on these little links, and they'll take you directly to the relevant page that we went through earlier.

Now this card is really awesome, Ownership. We break out the ownership data that we get from our provider. And you can see here 68% of the stock is held by institutions. 31% of the stock is held by the public, and it changes based off of what the holdings are, right. So whether it's private equity, and maybe it's early, and you'll see that in an IPO, maybe it's a stock that the public really likes and it's like 80% publicly held, it tells you a little bit of different knowledge there, the riskiness of your potential investment or the investment that you’re in.

Then you have the Peers Comparison, which is really awesome feature that we have here. There's a whole section of the site over here on the left hand side. I don’t know if you can see my cursor, it says Comparisons, that is a really great space to if you're researching a new idea, you haven't pulled the lever yet, you're like, I know I want something in the consumer staples space, maybe something like Costco, but also there's Walmart, there's Target, there's these other competitors I hear about. They're very well capitalized, huge market caps, they’re all kind of similar, they kind of almost do the same thing. Go to the Comparisons section and you can compare all of these side by side. And we'll go to that subheading at the top here in a moment, so you can see exactly what I'm talking about.

Alright, scrolling down. Well, next up we have the Risk card. It tells you the short interest, tells you shares short, days to cover, right, how many days do the short sellers have to cover their stock if it goes against them. And then of course, Altman Z score, how well capitalized is the company versus the debt, obviously a number you want to keep an eye on. I love seeing seven because anything over three is amazing for a company. So if you ever have questions about specific metrics on the site, you can always hover over it as well. And you'll see the little pop up, that will tell you exactly what the metric is and what you should be thinking about. So that's a great little tidbit right there for you.

Of course Technicals for the moving averages. Keep an eye on that. Investor Presentations, whenever those come through for the stock you'll find the decks here. And then the Transcripts, usually here on the left side as well. And you'll have all the transcripts that are transcribed by the transcription team here at Seeking Alpha and verified. And then we go - it’s got PR from outside sources like Associated Press, GlobeNewswire and Newsfile. And then of course, all the SEC filings from the SEC, whether it's ownership, financials, tenders, resignations, it's all there, you know, all the statements as well, quarterly statements, annual statements. If you want to read through them, like Warren Buffett, be right, be my guest. Go right ahead.

Of course, income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, and long term solvency. And this is where it's really going to expand into the financial tab, which we'll get into next. So obviously, just high level looks here. Just like the Factor Grades, you get a quick, quick picture of how well capitalized, how much debt, what are we looking at for this company, how have they been doing before we dive in deeper if we think it's worth our time. And that's the power of this symbol page, right? If you have an idea, you can quickly look through this symbol page. I don't know five minutes flat. And then you go in deeper if you're interested. If not, you go look at the other ticker symbols, you go back to top stocks, you look at number two, you look at number three, number four, number five, the idea is trying to find those perfect investments for your portfolio. And we're just trying to help streamline the research here as well.

So now let's scroll to the top of the page. Because as we just talked about balance sheet and everything else, obviously you saw ratings, that’s why we went through with the ratings summary card. This is going to look familiar, all the little sub-headings right here, Wall Street analysts, Seeking Alpha analysts, but the Financials tab is where you're going to find the income statement, the balance sheet and the cash flow, right. So this is really cool, because this is - I dive into this stuff all the time. And what I actually love to do is, so obviously you can see the absolute number basis as to what they have announced. But sometimes I just want to see what's the percentage of growth, or the percentage that they're losing of growth, right.

So all I have to do here is instead of absolute just hit this, Year-over-Year Growth in the drop down menu, boom, everything is automatically calculated for you in percentage terms. Obviously, they've been growing the company steadily. And then we all know what happened with Costco during COVID. I mean, the membership, boom, I don't know if you guys remember the news. But obviously, that is incredible revenue growth that they experienced there. And it shows up in the data. Of course you can always switch it back, depending on what you're looking at, whether you're looking at interest expenses, come down towards the bottom revenue per share, and keep an eye on all that. And this is a lot of this metric, data that you'll find underneath the factor grades as well. But then also here, you'll see the charts that kind of pop up here on the side, kind of gives you that visualization if you're more of a visual type person, that can be beneficial for some people as well, obviously highlight that.

And then of course, if you want to go quarterly, you can move it to that as well. You don't have to look at it on an annual basis. We can look at quarterly and see in more finer detail how things are changing instead of just that annual view. So balance sheet, of course, cash and cash equivalents. If you want to look into short term investments, maybe it's US Treasuries, maybe it's cash, maybe it's in money market funds, something like that. Obviously they can do what they please. Accounts Payable, inventories, everything is listed here for you. When I say we have the data, we have the data. So net income, common stock, long-term debt issue, short-term debt issue. So everything is here, you can take the time, you can also go. If a company is more international, you'll see the breakout of revenue from international countries broken down to whether it's Europe versus Asia versus South America, North Korea, it's all listed here.

Moving on to the Earnings section. This is really great, right because we're about to enter the earnings season and actually we've heard from some of the banks already. So why don't we actually here, I'll go over to JP Morgan real quick. Big bank, everybody knows about it. We have the newest data that comes out the day that they announced earnings, it is here, it tells you the miss, everything. And then as well, we keep the eye on the revision grades that happen as well. All the data is populated immediately after. So you can always go, find what the EPS number is, what's the revenue. But also what I want to point out is before the company has announced. If they already announced their date, you'll see it listed here. If they haven't, then you'll see an estimated date of when to expect the earnings potentially to be announced. But then also you get the estimates, you get the top and the bottom line estimates. They’re right here. So you can get an eye on it. You'll see the EPS revisions from Wall Street over the last 90 days, which is very important, right? Because analysts are trying to guess ahead of the time, what's going to happen, not always right. So keep that in mind. But you'll see that here as well.

All right, Earnings Estimates, of course, you can see the data, you'll see the trend within a graph. They've been completely crushing it. I say that time and time again. Of course, you can go into quarterly, again here, and you see all the finer detail. Earnings revisions, again to this page that we saw earlier, underneath the EPS revisions, a factor grade. The earnings surprises, the number of times they've surprised, how much they surprised by or if they miss how bad they missed. That can be important for a lot of investors as well. If they're shorter term, longer term, or if you're evaluating that you want to get out of stock maybe. It's all there for you, as well as the transcripts for earnings can all be found here.

Next up dividends is that dividend scorecard grade, we've already gone through this section through the dividend grades, but I will just highlight that that's there. And then of course, the five factor grades, as I mentioned earlier, they are here for you as well. But I wanted to move forward to the peers tab up here because this is the comparison tool that I was telling you about. So of course we have Costco, Walmart, Walmart of Mexico, Target, Dollar General Corporation and Dollar Tree. And if you want to take any of these out, just click Edit symbols here. Say I want to take out Walmart of Mexico, I'm not really interested in that as well. And Dollar Tree I'll get rid of. So I really just want to compare these four stocks. Everything is put side by side, all the metrics that we have gone through for just Costco today on the symbol page has been populated in here. And what I can also do is hit Save Comparison, and just name it, you know, big consumer staple retailers. Something that I can remember, I'll click Save As. And then we can go through and take the time, we can look at the price return, we can drop down this little icon right here and start looking at what was their net income and how does that compare, all the metrics that you might be interested in. Let's see another one. What are the total assets of these companies?

So Walmart with the biggest amount of assets, which makes total sense to me, but as I scroll down, all of the metrics side by side, whether you're talking about the GAAP accounting principles, or PE, whether you're talking about, maybe it's stocks that are EBITDA, right, maybe it's growth stocks that you're comparing. That's all listed here as well. There's the revenue growth, you have compound annual gross, shares outstanding, all of the data that you find on every single symbol page is listed right here, especially if -- even the dividend. It compares the dividends for you, cash flow statements, everything. So this gives you a little bit of a deeper dive without having to go to each symbol page, or have four different tabs open in this case. It just puts it all in one place, which is really, really amazing. And then I'm going to take a second right now, and then we'll go back. If I click on comparisons over here on the left side, big consumer staples retailers save right there for you as a premium and pro subscriber. So you can always go back to it. Right, that's what we want to do. Is just streamline everything so that you can research easier.

So now let's just take a second, go on back, because I want to show you one more thing about the charting tab. Let’s go back here. And this is the charting that I was talking about earlier. So when we started this charting tab, which is getting better all the time, our team is constantly working on this. It starts with the stock symbol that you're looking at compared to the S&P 500. And that's great. But sometimes I want to see the metrics, or I want to see a direct comparison between, oh this is one of the ones I love to look at.

Let's go over to Celsius Holdings, which is another stock that's been in the news a lot. But I don't want to compare it to the S&P 500. I want to jump in here, I want to select a symbol. And I want to compare it to Monster Beverage, a stock that has been incredible for the markets over the last 20 years. I want to say almost roughly, I mean look at that monstrous growth. So I can come in, I can look at a comparison, I mean Monster stock at 469,000%. For those that got in early on. I can only imagine I think. But the other thing I can do is, I can come in here and select metrics right? And if I want to look at let's say profitability, what is their gross profit margin? And throw that on the stock. And there we go. Look at that. Incredible.

Let me see here, Celsius gross profit, it looks like I just lost it. Monster back on there. Pretty similar in the gross profit margin space. Looks like Celsius has really caught up and became pretty similar to that specific beverage area margin rate, which is really interesting to see. But so you can just take time, look at the symbols, figure out, you know, if you're looking at banks, looking at the price to book or whatever metric that you want to compare directly that can be done right here. Or you can just focus on one stock.

So say if we go back to Costco real quick, drop down here. And I just want to look at some metrics here within Costco. Let's look at gross loans, profitability, to revenue. You can see it all on one chart, splits it up between the Y-axis, so that you can see the data side-by-side. So I really hope you take time, of course -- one more mention, historical prices and splits are all found here in case the stock ever split. Here you go January 2000, 2:1, don’t want to forget that as well. And then of course, a full database of the historical prices for the stock. That might be beneficial for some of you as well.

And then lastly, I will say 18 investing groups covering Costco. You can always click through here, figure out who's talking about, who might be worth the conversation, or maybe you want to check out their service, because there's a lot of great investing group leaders that are always looking at some of these symbols. So it's nice that they highlight that there. And oh, how could I forget right here underneath, Add Custom Note. If I have the thought of okay, well, I saw the video, as I mentioned, of a huge line outside of Costco in China. I can be like, oh, the international expansion is why I am in this stock. This is my thesis for my investing idea why I put it in my portfolio. So if I ever come back to a stock, because I've been researching so many and say international expansion is driving growth. And then I'll say, today is January 18, 2024. If I save that here, right, which will always be here every time I come back to the symbol page now. So if I ever come -- if I come back in six months, and I can write in maybe the share price, if I want to put it there as well, January 18, $684 or whatever data you want to add, that is put on your account, so only you get to see it. But also you can see it in the portfolio as well. So if you have the stock in your portfolio, do I have it over here, I do. So right here the notes as well. You'll see that in your portfolio. So if you ever need a reminder as to why you entered a stock, why you avoided a stock, that is a great little feature as well that they have implemented here for the symbol page.

So I know it’s a lot that we just went through. There's a lot to go into for a symbol page, especially for companies, whether they're growing or like Costco that are well established, I hope this really, really helps you. Let me see if there's anything that meant, I might have missed before I give you some more time back, options stuff not really too much. We do have the options sub heading up here that you might have noticed. We do have calls and puts there. There you can do this side by side column if you want to look at the entire option chain and see where the current prices are for the premiums being offered and sold for the stocks as well as the expiration date. That is something that is offered there because I saw somebody ask about that.

Is there a dark mode? Yes, there is a dark mode for your account. If you come over to account settings. Over here, I believe it is and then, appearance. Use device settings and dark mode that is right there for you. Let’s see, anything else I might have missed. The quant score is made up of literally I asked Steve Cress one time, I said how many factors go into the Quant metric being made up. He told me, literally hundreds of thousands for each individual stock. So hundreds of thousands of metrics every single day being weighed before the market opens in the morning for you when you need to get ready for that day. So keep that in mind.

Let me see. How do you contact the analysts. So the analysts are always writing their newest articles. If you ever want to reach out to any of these analysts directly, you can click to their author profile page. You can follow them which is a great idea because then you always get notified of their newest analysis on the stocks that they're covering. But you can always message the analyst right here, if you're inclined to do so. If you have a question, if you want to challenge them on a data point, whatever it might be, you can do that there. What are the sources for news other than Seeking Alpha News and SEC filings. So again, the PR card down here at the bottom does pull from lots of different areas across the web. So we do have the news team looking over all of the breaking news. But we also have like Associated Press, we do have other news sources that are populating their news.

Let me see, is the same info available on mobile? Yes, it is. If you go on your mobile device, go to the Seeking Alpha app, iOS or Android, you will find all of the same information on your mobile device. Are these estimates Seeking Alpha or a Wall Street one. So we have both. We have Seeking Alpha analyst, but I think you may have been asking about the EPS revisions. The EPS revisions are the Wall Street analysts specifically, and what they have put out about revenue for the fiscal year or you can dive down into quarterly, what are they revising for the last three months?

Why does Seeking Alpha use a letter grade for dividend safety versus a numerical grade? Great question. That's how they designed the feature. Not really sure why there's not a number for you. But they just wanted to streamline and I guess into specific grades instead of as they originally created the rating summary, which does have that number, which I think you're referring to.

All right, let me see if there's anybody else. Yes, there will be a replay. If you're watching this, thank you for the time to watch it. And when's the next webinar held? We are doing webinars all the time, make sure you keep an eye out on the website, as well as the mobile app and your email inbox. We're always sending out additional webinars for you guys. And hope this – are the PEG ratios available on your site? That is a great question. Yes, they are. The PEG ratios are available. So there's your PE - PEG ratio, sorry, I'm blanking. So for instance, you go to Meta, which is a stock that was recently covered within Steve Cress. And there is the PEG GAAP right there. I don't know if I think that's specifically what you're talking about. And then can -- very helpful. Thanks. You're welcome. I'm glad you learned something.

How to build a portfolio. We do have another webinar on that. I will mention if you guys miss any of our webinars, head over to the Seeking Alpha Videos page. And you click on this, you'll see all of our webinar replays right here. You'll see ones recently with investing group leaders, you'll see Seeking Alpha Premium 101, which we did a full hour on diving into the Seeking Alpha portfolio, utilizing the screeners and the comparison tool a little bit deeper than we are today. We just wanted to focus on the symbol pages today for you.

So that is where you watch the videos. Go over the momentum tab, momentum, of course, you have the three months, six months, nine months and one year price performance, and as well as price return versus the S&P 500. Total return. It's all listed out for you. So it's just showing the momentum of the strength of the stock. There you go, Relative Strength.

And looking like thanks a million and great presentation, glad you guys really enjoyed it. Thank you for the explanation. We do not have block trades. I saw that question real quick.

And for one last time, I'm Daniel Snyder with Seeking Alpha. Thank you for taking the time to join me today. I know you didn't have to, so I really do appreciate it. And thank you for watching the replay and I'll see you next time. Take care.

