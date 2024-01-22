What TSMC's Earnings Mean For ASML

SweetBunFactory

Introduction

Many of you might know that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) aka TSMC is ASML Holding N.V.’s (NASDAQ:ASML) largest client. TSMC is the largest foundry in the world and reported its earnings last week.

TSMC can be considered a barometer for the state of the semiconductor industry. There was good and bad news for ASML in the release, and we believe many people have reached the wrong conclusions.

This article intends to explain how TSMC's earnings can be applied to ASML, both the good and the bad.

News for the semiconductor industry

The most obvious good news for the semiconductor industry as a whole is that we might have reached the bottom of the cycle. TSMC’s Q4 revenue was up 13.6% sequentially (in U.S. dollar terms), and management argued that 2023 was the bottom, expecting 2024 to be a healthy growth year:

Our business has bottomed out on a year-over-year basis and we expect 2024 to be a healthy growth year for TSMC. Source: C.C. Wei, TSMC’s CEO, during the Q4 2023 earnings call.

The market thought of this as good news for the industry, and rightly so, so the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rose 8% this week:

Note that some people were not so sure about this positive read. TSMC is expecting a sequential revenue decline in Q1 2024, but management attributed this to seasonality in the smartphone market, with expectations of quarterly improvements throughout 2024. We think these people are missing the forest for the trees, but we don’t blame them as it’s natural, but also dangerous, to tailor the data to our own expectations.

What about ASML?

What was interesting was how many investors thought of TSMC’s expectations as good news for ASML. Many believed that this meant that ASML’s “no growth in 2024” guidance was conservative and that the company would return to growth this year. We have a different opinion, acknowledging that we don’t hold the truth about ASML’s growth in 2024. Let's explain why.

First, TSMC discussed its capital budget, claiming that it would remain flat in 2024 at around $30 billion (midpoint):

In 2024, our capital budget is expected to be between US$28 billion and US$32 billion as we continue to invest to support customers' growth.

This is the metric that ASML’s investors should care about (not TSMC’s revenue) because it ultimately determines ASML’s revenue. The reason is that the semiconductor industry can rebound strongly, but foundries can manage this rebound over the short term through higher utilization and not through capacity expansions. This is precisely what TSMC will do in 2024:

On the plus side, we expect our utilization rate to rise in 2024 as our business recovers.

This means there’s a lag between an industry recovery and capacity expansions. Building capacity takes time, and foundries only seem to undertake these when they are comfortable that the industry has rebounded. This lag is the main contributing factor to the historic cycles the industry has experienced in the past.

Note that higher utilization also somewhat positively impacts ASML through upgrades and updates. But the “real money” is in capacity expansions.

With a flat 2024 Capex guide we still think that 2024 can be a “no growth” year for ASML, although we might be proven wrong this week when ASML reports earnings.

In short, it’s tough to couple TSMC’s revenue with ASML’s, as we don’t think these variables are as tightly bound as some investors believe. This said, the good thing about high-quality companies is that they typically prove one’s conservativeness wrong, or at least over the long term.

There’s a caveat, though. TSMC expects to spend 70% to 80% of its capital budget on advanced process technologies (vs. 70% last year). If the company gets closer to the high end of this guidance, we might see more Capex spending on ASML’s tools. This is just pure speculation, though.

The ramp of advanced nodes and the high-NA EUV bad news

TSMC also reiterated its confidence in advanced nodes but claimed they expect this ramp to be achieved in a more capital-efficient way through the redistribution of resources (emphasis added):

We have a strategy so that some of our N3 capacity can be supported by N5 tools, given the strong multiyear demand. Such a plan will enable higher capital efficiency in the mid to long-term but requires cost and effort in the near-term.

Higher capital efficiency is evidently not great for ASML as it’s this Capex that the tool equipment makers live off, but we don’t think we should worry too much about it. The need for advanced semiconductors is increasing and ASML will be a clear beneficiary of this trend. This will happen regardless of whether TSMC’s capital intensity is 3 or 4% points higher/lower over the long term. Capital intensity is also a somewhat misleading topic; we’ll talk about this more in a bit.

There was however, not great news regarding high-NA EUV. TSMC is still reluctant to embrace ASML’s new tool. This is what management answered to the question on high-NA EUV (emphasis added):

Everything comes together, so every time we know that there are some new structure, new tools such as high NA UV, we look at it carefully, look at the maturity of the tools, look at the cost of the tools and look at the schedule of that, how to achieve it. We always make the right decision at the right moment to serve our customers. And so far, all our customers are happy with TSMC's progress.

Intel has already received the first-ever high-NA EUV tool, but TSMC’s reluctance to use it might be a sign that the tool is still not as cost-effective as double-patterning EUV. We don’t think this is good news, but we do believe ASML will eventually figure this out, and high-NA will become more productive in the coming years. Just look at the improvement of low-NA EUV over the years:

Tech Fund (Twitter)

The bottom line here is that High-NA EUV will eventually come, but it might come later than previously anticipated. Note that low-NA EUV multi-patterning obviously requires ASML’s tools, so it’s not all negative. This said, it’s a step back to ASML’s R&D efforts and it will be interesting to see how Intel fares with the system. It’s very important to get high-NA EUV to HVM (High Volume Manufacturing) as soon as possible, regardless of its current productivity. The reason is that HVM will bring data that can be used to improve the system and thus increase its penetration.

The good news

The above does not seem like great news for ASML, but there was some good news in the press release too, especially if one is willing to focus on the long term.

The first of these is TSMC’s optimism regarding advanced nodes. 3nm is ramping up quickly, and the company expects it to proliferate over the next couple of years:

With our strategy of continuous enhancements of our 3-nanometer process technologies, we expect strong multiyear demand from our customers and are confident that our 3-nanometer family will be another large and long-lasting node for TSMC.

There are even higher expectations with 2-nanometer:

We are observing a much higher level of customer interest and engagement at N2 as compared with N3 at a similar stage from both HPC and the smartphone applications.

This is good news because ASML’s tools are more mission-critical in more advanced nodes. TSMC doesn’t expect to slow down its investments in advanced process technologies, which also bodes well for ASML:

We continue to expand our R&D investment in 3-nanometer and 2-nanometer development. The surge in AI-related demand in 2023 supports our already strong conviction that the structural demand for energy-efficient computing will accelerate in an intelligent and connected world.

As mentioned before, for ASML to benefit materially from this excitement, we should see these investments reflected in Capex. TSMC mentioned that capital intensity is expected to remain flat in the coming years:

We expect in the next several years, it will remain around mid-thirty percentage capital intensity.

This might not seem like great news initially, but there’s a crucial caveat. Capital intensity is the result of two variables: Capex and revenue. This means that if TSMC expects revenue to grow materially over the coming years, Capex also goes up (emphasis added):

Despite a challenging 2023, our revenue remains well on track to grow between 15% and 20% CAGR over the next several years in U.S. dollar terms, which is the target we communicated back in January 2022 investor conference.

…then Capex should also grow similarly for Capex intensity to remain flat. 17% growth in Capex (midpoint) over the next several years as the company ramps up its advanced nodes seems like pretty good news for ASML.

Now, we think the messages TSMC gave were consistent with ASML’s guidance. TSMC expects no Capex growth in 2024 but significant fab openings in 2025 due to the Chips Acts worldwide:

Japan… ”we are building a specialty technology fab in Kumamoto…And volume production is on track for the fourth quarter of 2024.”

Arizona… ”well on track for volume production of N4, or 4-nanometer process technology in first half of '25”

Europe… “Fab construction is scheduled to begin in Q4 2024 this year.”

Taiwan… “We are also preparing our N2 volume production starting in 2025.”

All of these fabs will require ASML’s tools (and other semi cap equipment), meaning we should see a strong growth year for the company in 2025. TSMC’s management also hinted that 2025 is going to bring exciting things (emphasis added):

By June this year, we will know what we are going to fare in 2025. I give our executive a milestone. I don't want to share with you, but it's going to be very exciting for TSMC.

Conclusion

Everything aligns with ASML Holding N.V.’s expectations of no growth in 2024 and strong growth in 2025. This seems to correlate almost perfectly with TSMC’s Capex commentary. It should be somewhat expected, as we highly doubt ASML’s guidance is given independently of its customers. This, however, didn't stop the market from increasing ASML's stock price significantly this week:

There were some short-term drawbacks like the absence of high-NA EUV insertion, but I believe the long-term thesis remains positive. We should be careful not to let the short-term details cloud the long-term trend.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.