CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) is a company that specializes in nitrogen fertilizer and has a market cap of $715 million.

I published my last article covering CVR Partners LP on September 13, 2023 and since then, the shares have not performed well, despite providing a 'strong buy' recommendation. Although, shares have not performed well, I remain bullish on the sector and the company more specifically.

When I recommended the company last, shares were trading at $81.20 per share and today, the shares are trading at $66.50. That equates to a decline of 18% as of this writing. But fortunately, none of my recommendations in the energy or commodities sector are made with a short-term time horizon. And in the case of CVR Partners, the quarterly distribution allows investors to dollar cost average at lower prices. Since September, the company has paid a distribution of $1.55 with an ex-dividend date of 11/10/2023.

The company's fourth quarter distribution is historically the smaller distribution due to the seasonality of demand for the company's products. The company's distributions and ex-dividend dates for 2023 were as follows:

11/10 - $1.55

8/11 - $4.14

5/12 - $10.43

3/3 - $10.50

The company's distributions during 2023 totaled $26.62 per unit. If CVR Partners LP is able to pay distributions this high in 2024, then CVR Partners is a compelling value. If not, they may still be a compelling value if they can keep distributions somewhat elevated over a decent time horizon. This article will dive deeper to see what the market for their products looks like headed into the 2024 season.

Balance Sheet

The company's balance sheet is not great, but as long as commodity prices remain elevated, they should be able to make it to 2028 when their long-term debt note comes due. Depending on the credit environment at that time, unitholders may want to expect receiving a smaller distribution that year in order for the company to acquire appropriate financing. If interest rates are elevated, expect that to weigh on shares as 2028 comes closer.

(millions $) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q3 Assets 1,032.9 1,127.1 1,100.4 1,019.1 Debt 718.6 784.9 688.6 709.8 Debt-to-Asset Ratio .695 .696 .626 .695 Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha

For long-term debt, the company has one note of $550 million at 6.125% that is due in June 2028.

Cash Flow

Given that the company is established and not in need of acquiring new property, plant, and equipment, the company is able to keep capital expenditure relatively low. Most capital expenditure simply goes toward maintaining existing equipment and/or replacing outdated equipment. This bodes well for future distributions barring any large issues that may arise.

(millions $) 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q3 TTM Operating Cash Flow 19.7 188.7 301.5 258.6 Capital Expenditure (18.6) (20.6) (44.7) (25.0) Free Cash Flow 1.1 168.1 256.8 233.6 Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha

Expected 2024 Demand

Sources of Revenue for nine months ended in Q3 2023 from page 14 of the 10Q.

Ammonia: $116 million

UAN: $354 million

Urea Products: $23 million

With UAN (Urea Ammonia Nitrate) being their largest product, it is important to understand what the demand in 2024 might be.

Below is a chart of anhydrous prices which is an abbreviation for the term anhydrous ammonia, a nitrogen fertilizer. The year is starting off lower than the 5-year average (gray dotted line) and much lower than the previous two years. Perhaps this will represent a bottoming for prices, but it would be impossible for me to predict where prices go from here in 2024.

Although I'm bullish on oil and gas, being bullish on ammonia prices is more difficult because one of their inputs is natural gas. Therefore, ammonia prices would need to move in lockstep with natural gas prices and that's not always the way these markets work. This highlights the importance of holding longer-term with a conviction that, to put it simply, more people will need food.

Average Weekly Retail Anhydrous Prices (DTN Progressive Farmer)

This chart shows some more backward looking data for a wholesale contract between Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) and Mosaic (MOS) in Tampa Florida. This is considered by some to be a nice benchmark of the nitrogen fertilizer market.

Wholesale Ammonia Prices Past and Present (S&P Global Insights via Progressive Farmer)

Corn and Soybean Prices

Futures contracts for corn and soybeans have traded sideways along their 100-day moving average for the second half of 2023. According to Progressive Farmer, 2023 was a good year for corn and soybean production and had this to say about prices.

Technically speaking, December 2024 corn prices have traded sideways since August, between roughly $5.00 and $5.25 a bushel. At this time, prices are giving no sign of leaning in either direction and prices typically trade quieter in winter, so there should be some time yet to decide. However, given the larger supplies in 2023-24, you may want to consider making a partial sale, if prices fall below the August low of $4.99.

2024 Corn and Soybean Prices (Progressive Farmer DTN)

Since this chart was created, corn and soybean prices have begun to move lower through December 2023 and January of 2024. As you can see from the charts below, corn and soybeans may be at a critical juncture on their respective lower trend lines. I would not recommend making emotional moves based on trendlines, but rather it is helpful to understand as another data point.

Corn Futures

Corn Futures (Trading View)

Soybean Futures

Soybean Futures (Trading View)

Technical Analysis

In my last article covering CVR Partners, I discussed that the stock chart was forming a descending bullish flag. I think it may also be known as a falling wedge pattern. Since then, the price of shares has only coiled tighter and tighter into the descending wedge formation. This could be a bullish pattern but time will tell. Usually, as the stock price coils near the end, it creates the environment for a bullish breakout. A descending wedge has the potential to retrace back to the top of the wedge, and sometimes rather quickly.

Investing requires faith, but also using all of the data points at your disposal to try to make the best decision possible, and then letting the chips fall. This is just another data point which points to a longer-term bullish trend in my opinion. You can see how CVR Partner's share price follows corn and soybean prices fairly closely.

CVR Partners Stock Chart (Trading View)

The Tax Flexibility of Buying an LP

Some people shy away from buying LP's because they create a different set of tax implications than a normal stock. When you purchase a unit, you will be issued a K-1 form each year. Here's an excerpt from Baird describing tax consequences of distributions.

... the MLP is able to claim a variety of deductions that cause some or all of the distribution to be treated as a tax-deferred (but not tax-free) return of capital, rather than taxable income. This means that the income reported on the K-1 is often much less than the cash flow received by the investor. On the other hand, those return-of-capital payments are a reduction to the investor’s cost basis in the MLP, leading to a variety of tax issues when the MLP is sold...

This allows an investor to dollar-cost-average distributions back into the LP if they choose, further deferring taxes. Be sure to consult with a tax advisor to understand your specific situation.

Risks

There are several primary risks to a company like CVR Partners. First, they have very little control over the price of their end product given it is a commodity and so fertilizer demand will determine the company's profits from year to year. Second, the company has very little control over the price of their input costs, which is primarily natural gas. And third, the company's property, plant, and equipment could fail at inopportune times causing costly downtime and unexpected capital expenditures. If you choose to invest in CVR Partners, you should be aware of these risks.

Conclusion

I am continuing to rate this company a strong buy. Since my last recommendation, the price has come down significantly but the technical chart pattern has remained intact. Will distributions be as strong in 2024 as they were in 2023? That is the million dollar question and it depends on how ammonia prices perform.

If you are looking to establish a position in CVR Partners, you might wait until it breaks out of its descending wedge pattern and breaks above the upper trend line to establish a position. Technical analysis is one method to measure future probabilities, but I will admit that it can't be trusted to behave the same way every time.

If you have the ability to reduce your cost basis with the company's distributions over time, that may be a wise strategy and can help you prolong having to pay taxes on any distributions. But again, be sure to consult with your tax advisor to determine the best strategy.