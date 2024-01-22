Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated: Why A Rich Special Dividend May Be In The Cards For 2024

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • ZIM Integrated is benefiting from disruptions in the Red Sea, leading to increased freight rates and potential capacity shortages.
  • Container rates are approaching COVID-like levels, with ZIM having previously rewarded shareholders with dividends during high rates.
  • Analyst estimates for ZIM may be too low, failing to reflect the impact of the Red Sea disruptions.
  • Given the likelihood of a (rich) special dividend in 2024, I assign a speculative "Strong Buy" rating.
ZIM Integrated (NYSE:ZIM) is a main beneficiary of the current turmoil in the Red Sea, which is significantly disrupting container shipping and consequently leading to a noticeable increase in freight rates. Investors should consider that a major portion of Europe-Asia maritime

Cavenagh Research
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Bill Cunningham
Bill Cunningham
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (25.37K)
ZIM makes dividend payments as a percentage (30-50% I think) of net income. What makes you think ZIM would make a special dividend on top of this?
B
Biggie-Buti-Milti
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (42)
What cash breakeven rate you expect?
Djreef1966
Djreef1966
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (10.61K)
Higher rates that are already starting to roll over. I dunno about any special dividend.
T
Tradedollarnut
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (1.42K)
Hahahahahahaha
