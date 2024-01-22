All-Time Highs Could Continue

PM Images

The SPX/S&P 500 (SP500) hit a new ATH recently. While the gains will likely persist throughout the year, we've seen considerable upside lately. Therefore, we could witness another consolidation, rotation, and pullback phase before making sustainable new highs.

Fundamentally, the economy remains resilient, inflation continues moderating, and the Fed continues pivoting toward a more accessible monetary stance. Moreover, we have solid growth pockets like AI and other promising economic segments.

Additionally, many sectors like EVs, lithium, energy, materials, and others have become considerably undervalued, and some selloffs appear overdone. Therefore, we could see a sustainable move higher this year, with a base case SPX year-end target of around 5,300.

The S&P 500 Breakout Is Here

It's been a wild ride over the last several years, but the SPX is back to the same level we witnessed two years ago at the start of 2022. However, it was a much different climate back then. Inflation was increasing, the Fed was tightening, and earnings were beginning to crash. Now we have inflation moderating, the Fed will likely lower rates soon, and thanks to AI and other innovative sectors earnings could outperform. Therefore, we should see a breakout here, with a near-term SPX target of around 5K.

The Nasdaq Breakout Is Coming

While the Nasdaq Composite is still below its 2021 ATH, the breakout is coming, in my view. The Nasdaq 100 is already making new ATHs, as the large caps have gotten much of the credit lately. However, many cheap small/mid-cap stocks could perform much better once the Fed decreases interest rates and growth returns, especially in the U.S.'s domestic markets. The Nasdaq could appreciate by about 20% this year, equating to a target range of around 18-20K.

Earnings: A Positive Catalyst

It's all about AI this earnings season. Did you see that earnings update from Super Micro (SMCI)? Talk about an "Nvidia moment." SMCI's stock surged by 36% on Friday. SMCI now expects fiscal Q2 revenues of $3.6B to $3.65B versus an earlier forecast of $2.7B to $2.9B. EPS is now anticipated to be $5.40 to $5.55, compared to a prior guidance of $4.40 to $4.88.

The guidance is much better than the expected forecast and indicates substantially higher than anticipated demand in the AI industry. This dynamic implies we can continue seeing outperformance from other leading AI companies as we move forward.

This week, we have Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and other influential companies reporting. However, we will have more significant companies reporting earnings next week, like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and more. These juggernauts should provide a glimpse into the expanding AI space and the well-being of the general economy.

Recent Earnings: Better Than Expected

Many recent earnings were better than expected, and this trend should persist as we advance. Despite the challenges in the financial segment, many significant banks still reported better than projected results.

Critical PCE Data This Week

This week's critical data points include GDP, durable goods, housing, and more. Yet, the most pressing and sensitive data point remains the core PCE inflation reading. The market expects the core PCE to fall to 3%. Thus, we must see 3% or better. The market could have another adverse reaction if the PCE exceeds 3%. However, provided the constructive inflation trend, we should see intermediate-term inflation moderating even if transitory increases occur.

Truflation Inflation - 1.86%

Truflation inflation is an independent, non-government, real-time inflation gauge. Therefore, it may provide a more accurate image of inflation relative to the lagging and outdated CPI and PCE gauges. With Truflation inflation finally breaking below 2%, we should see more declines in the "traditional" inflation indicators. Therefore, we have a high probability of inflation continuing to moderate in future months, increasing the odds for interest rate decreases sooner rather than later.

The Fed - Likely to Drop Rates Soon

While there's about a 43.5% probability that we will see the first 25Bps cut in the first quarter, these odds should increase if inflation continues to moderate. Moreover, looking out to mid-year, the probabilities of rate decreases are much higher, and we could see four to six 25 Bps decreases throughout the year. This dynamic is constructive for risk assets, and we should see a more accessible monetary environment as we advance.

Earnings Estimates To Rise

The P/E ratio on the S&P 500 is around 21.47 here, and the forward P/E ratio is the same. This dynamic implies that there is very little, if any, EPS growth factored into many estimates for this year. However, moderating inflation should lead to lower costs and improved margins. Also, the more accessible monetary environment could increase corporate expansion and investments, leading to higher revenues and increased EPS.

Also, current estimates suggest minimal growth potential in the Nasdaq 100 segment, with the YoY P/E ratio lower by just 3%. Yet, we could see substantially higher growth due to the AI boom, lower interest rates, and other constructive factors in the tech space.

The Russell 2K index has a higher forward P/E, suggesting small and mid-caps will continue with the earnings decline phase. However, R2K companies may show outperformance as rates decline and growth returns, especially in the U.S.'s domestic economy.

This dynamic should enable a favorable atmosphere for smaller companies, leading ratios to expand instead of contract. The 25-26 P/E range is relatively low for the Russell 2000, as many smaller cap companies offer considerable growth potential and may trade at higher multiples.

The Bottom Line

The magnificent seven have done great, enabling major averages to climb higher. However, we've seen constructive rotation to secondary segments in the economy lately, helping to push major averages to new ATHs. Despite the significant run-ups, many stocks remain inexpensive, and growth could be considerably higher than many estimates suggest.

Also, stocks could benefit from lower inflation, economic growth, and a more accessible monetary environment. Therefore, the uptrend could continue, leading to higher stock prices in 2024. Due to the constructive macroeconomic environment, we may see the SPX around 5,200-5,500 and the Nasdaq composite around 18-20K before year-end.