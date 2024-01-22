Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

We cannot change the cards we are dealt, just how we play the hand.” ― Randy Pausch.

Today, we put Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the spotlight. The stock peaked in Mid-June ahead of the expected FDA approval of its primary drug candidate zuranolone, known also by the brand name Zurzuvae. Sage is partnered with Biogen (BIIB) in developing and marketing Zurzuvae. The stock started to decline soon thereafter as some analysts noted that Biogen did not appear to be enthusiastic (at least for analysts) about the compound's prospects. Then, in early August, the FDA granted approval for zuranolone to treat postpartum depression. However, its marketing application for Zurvuvae to treat major depressive disorder or MDD due to a lack of data around efficacy. Biogen and Sage have not made a final decision on MDD development. My guess is these efforts will eventually be dropped completely.

This mixed action triggered several events. The stock plunged on the news, as MDD is a much bigger potential market than postpartum depression. The FDA action also prompted multiple downgrades for the shares by analyst firms like RBC Capital and Wedbush. A week later, the company announced it was slashing 40% of its workforce in an effort to conserve cash. The layoffs and other restructuring moves are projected by management to save approximately $240 million in annual costs. Zurzuvae will also now list for just under $16,000 per a full treatment, substantially below the sub $10,000 projected price tag prior to its rejection for MDD. Biogen and Sage launched Zurzuvae in mid-December, and it has a 14-day oral regimen.

To understate things, it has been a turbulent couple of quarters for the company and its shareholders. So, what's ahead for 2024? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

This biopharmaceutical company is headquartered just outside of Boston in Cambridge, MA. Sage Therapeutics is focused on developing brain health medicines. The company's research and development efforts are directed on modulation of GABA and NMDA receptors—two critical neurotransmitter systems. Dysfunction in these two receptors is known to be at the core of numerous depressive, neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. The stock currently trades around $26.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.55 billion.

Third Quarter Results:

Sage Therapeutics posted Q3 numbers on November 7th. The company delivered a GAAP loss of $3.37 a share, 60 cents a share below estimates. Revenues rose 56% on year-over-year basis but only to $2.72 million, slightly below expectations. Sales were driven by Zulresso. This is a brexanolone injection for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of postpartum depression that was approved in early 2019.

The company has other development efforts ongoing. In mid-October, Sage garnered Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for its NMDA receptor modulator "SAGE-718" as a treatment for Huntington’s disease. Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies have initiated around SAGE-718 as a potential treatment for HD-related cognitive impairment. Of note, this is a condition with no FDA-approved medications currently. SAGE-718 is wholly owned and is a first-in-class NMDA receptor-positive allosteric modulator.

In addition, Sage Therapeutics is also advancing a compound dubbed SAGE-324. This candidate is an investigational next-generation positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, which is also partnered with Biogen.

That said, the company's near/medium-term future will be driven by the success/failure of the rollout of Zurzuvae. As an article in November on Seeking Alpha noted, this compound is labeled as a controlled substance which could be a headwind to its marketing rollout.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is decisively negative on the current prospects around Sage Therapeutics. Since third quarter results were posted, nine analyst firms including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital have reissued Hold/Neutral ratings on the stocks. Price targets proffered range $18 to $30 a share. Scotiabank ($34 price target) and TD Cowen ($30 price target) maintained Buy ratings on SAGE.

Just over 15% of the outstanding float in the stock is currently held short. An insider bought just over $37,000 worth of stock in early August. That was the last insider activity in this equity. After posting a net loss of $201.6 million for the third quarter, the company closed out the quarter with approximately $1 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company announced a $250 million secondary offering along with third quarter results. Management stated funding in place along with other items (Ex, "A potential milestone payment of $75.0 million from Biogen for the first commercial sale of ZURZUVAE for the treatment of women with PPD") would support all operations into 2026.

Verdict:

Sage Therapeutics had a loss of $8.98 a share on just under $8 million in sales in FY2022. The current analyst firm consensus sees $9.55 a share in losses in FY2023 even as revenues rise to $76 million. They project losses falling to $6.20 a share on similar sales. It should be noted that sales estimates for FY2024 vary wildly.

The recent steep fall in the stock appears more like a "falling knife" than a compelling entry point. Management has taken action to cut costs, but the company is still bleeding cash and will likely continue to do so. Investors will not get a full quarter of Zurzuvae sales until the close of the first quarter of this year. Those numbers should be out early in May.

Until investors have a better idea of what sales traction Zurzuvae will have at its new higher price point, and what impact sales will have on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.'s quarterly cash burn rate going forward, the stock is one to avoid despite the nearly 60% pullback in the shares since June.