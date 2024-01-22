JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has been a difficult riddle to solve in the past two years up to the point I published an article addressing the true dilemma I was facing as an investor in the company. As Union Pacific is about to report its Q4 and FY23 earnings, it is time to start assessing whether Jim Vena, recently appointed as CEO, is actually able to lead a turnaround or not. In this article, I will share my earnings preview and explain why I have made up my mind to give the company one more year before I decide whether I'll sell out of it to move on to something else or keep it and even increase my stake in it.

Summary of Previous Coverage

First of all, in case you haven't read it, the foundation of the approach I use with railroads is fully detailed in this article: "Looking At Railroads As Mr. Buffett Does: Union Pacific". Here, I reverse-engineered Buffett's investment in BNSF and tried to apply the same assessing criteria to each one of the 5 publicly traded Class 1 railroads.

Now, just to give a quick summary of what I look for in railroads, here is a quick recap. First of all, a railroad's earning power has to be high. This means it can amply cover all its interest requirements even under terrible economic circumstances. Earning power is calculated as pre-tax earnings/interest expense. Secondly, I look at operating efficiency; in particular, I look at the operating ratio and fuel efficiency. Third, I want to make sure about the use of capital. It must, first and foremost, be used to maintain and enhance properties and equipment. Of course, I calculate the ROIC to see if it is usually over 12%. Then I also look at dividends and buybacks. For the most part, they have to be supported by true cash flow generation and not through debt issuance.

Now, back to our dilemma. On one side, Union Pacific owns and operates a unique network that stretches all throughout the Great Plains, starting more or less from the Mississippi River and extending to the West Coast. On the other side, this Class 1 railroad has been underperforming its peers and has seen its efficiency plummeting. As a result, the company poured billions into buybacks to support the share price, taking advantage of a low rates environment to raise debt against its balance sheet. So, once the FED started raising rates, the company had to pause its buybacks, creating further downward pressure on the stock.

While the stock market rallied, railroads had a rough year in 2023, due to concerns related to slowing economic activity with a manufacturing index at its lows and intermodal shipping rapidly decreasing in comparison to 2022.

However, since hitting a double bottom back in October around $200 a share, the stock of Union Pacific has recovered nicely, together with the whole industry, and now trades back in the $240s, which is a nice 20% run up from its last lows. So, it seems as if investors are willing once again to bake high expectations into this stock.

Earnings Preview

After 3 consecutive quarters of decreasing volumes and revenues, all the available data about Q4 2023 show carload gains YoY across 16 of the 20 carload commodity categories tracked by the AAR. In particular, just in December alone, U.S. railroads originated 876,881 carloads, up 7.3% YoY. For the whole quarter, total rail carloads are estimated to be up 2% YoY, while intermodal should be up 5.5% YoY. This means one thing: Q4 was the best quarter of 2023 for U.S. railroads.

If we zoom out and look at the whole year, total U.S. carload traffic was barely up YoY (+0.7%), but intermodal was down 4.9%. Overall, we are before a total combined traffic decrease of 2.3% for 2023.

With railroads, earnings forecasts are easier than with companies belonging to different industries. In fact, railroads are required to release weekly their rail traffic data. This allows us to have already available the carload data for the quarter and the whole year.

If we look at Union Pacific's carloads, we actually come across something a bit different from what we would expect given the AAR report we saw at the beginning of the month.

Author, with preliminary data from UNP weekly traffic reports

The orange line shows the total reported number of carloads, considered week by week through the quarter. We see how for most of the quarter Union Pacific moved around 160k carloads per week, more or less where Q3 ended after having started at around 140k carloads per week. This means the uptick in weekly carloads we saw at the end of Q3 did signify an increase in economic activity. The only slow week in Q4 was understandably the last one, clearly linked to Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The graph above makes us also see the commodity mix of weekly carloads. However, let's look at a table that summarizes what happened.

Author

Overall, if we compare the carloads reported for Q4 of 2023 vs. Q4 of 2022, we see a decrease of almost 100k carloads. This is a 4% decrease YoY which is worse than the quarterly report of the AAR. This means Union Pacific probably underperformed the industry.

During the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Union Pacific's managers talked about Q4 and said that at that time "quarter-to-date our volumes are up 1%. [...] And not only is industrial up, but you also see premium up 2%. So we had a very strong October. One of our strongest months in many, over 165,000 seven-day carloads." The two main drivers of this growth were the grain harvest, which was rather good, and intermodal. In fact, with the disruption on the West Coast ports in Canada, Union Pacific was the benefactor of some traffic coming down south to the ports it services. However, this seems more like a one-time event rather than a structural change.

Overall, I see Union Pacific is still slow at growing its top line. This will be an issue that needs to be addressed. I don't find acceptable a management team that declares a 1% YoY growth in Q4 to be "great", while overall rail traffic data show the industry is growing at a faster pace.

Now, back to our EPS forecast. Considering for each commodity the revenue per carload Union Pacific reported for Q3 2023, we can multiply that by the number of reported carloads to have a fair estimate of the revenues we can expect from the upcoming report. In most cases, we have lower revenues YoY due to a decrease in carloads and a decrease in revenue per carload. This second decrease should not be alarming, because I think it is mostly due to lower fuel surcharges. Actually, since recently we have seen gas prices go up a bit before retracing back, we might see a positive surprise when we read what revenue per carload the company will report.

In any case, given the available data, I expect Union Pacific to report freight revenues around $5.6-5.7 billion in revenue. Considering Union Pacific usually reports also other revenues of $300-400 million per quarter, I do expect the company to report over $6 billion in revenue. Considering a 26% net income margin, we can forecast net income to come in at $1.56 billion. Since Union Pacific has paused its buybacks, we can be pretty sure about the number of shares outstanding: 608 million. This leads us to forecast EPS for the quarter of $2.57, just a penny above current estimates. This means EPS for the fiscal year just ended should be $10.18, which makes the stock trade at a TTM P/E of 23.5. If we consider Union Pacific's free cash flow yield, we see it at 3.26%, which confirms the stock is neither extremely expensive nor extremely cheap. I would say Union Pacific is trading back towards its highs because investors believe Jim Vena to be able to lead the company towards enhanced profitability.

To this extent, I will share a few words from the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference where Jim Vena, together with his team, addressed several questions about Union Pacific.

First of all, Mr. Vena said he would focus on three pillars: safety, service, and operational excellence. Regarding the latter, he wasn't shy about stating that "operational excellence means that you are the best margin, best operating ratio in North America".

Secondly, I am sure Union Pacific will use its pricing power. As Mr. Vena openly said during the aforementioned conference:

We provide service that nobody else can. So at the end of the day, we're going to push price. And we're going to push price to recover. And I'm hoping to push price over the next couple of years that more than recovers the inflationary pressure that we have.

Customers may not be happy, but, after all, Union Pacific is using its oligopolistic position, leveraging it to achieve the financials it wants to meet. As long as this is done within the regulatory framework, customers will have to accept Union Pacific's pricing. Investors will be probably very happy, too. But there is a reputational risk to be considered, in case Union Pacific only increases prices without improving its service.

Conclusion

For me, I consider 2024 to be a "judgment year" for Union Pacific. If, within a year, I don't see any substantial improvement in its efficiency and its balance sheet, then I will move out of my position and redeploy that cash into some of its peers that offer me more predictability and reliability, such as the two Canadian railroads.

At the current price, Union Pacific already trades at a multiple baking into the price good expectations about Mr. Vena's achievement. So far, I have considered a price below $200 to be enticing enough to jump into the stock and bet on its turnaround. I stick to that valuation, thus currently considering the stock a hold unless substantial improvements will be shown by the upcoming report.