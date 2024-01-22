Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Geopolitical Fragmentation Plays Out

Summary

  • Geopolitical fragmentation is accelerating, as seen with recent events in Asia and the Middle East. We see it keeping inflation pressures elevated longer term.
  • U.S. stocks climbed to record highs last week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose as markets priced in fewer rate cuts - but still more than we expect.
  • We think the European Central Bank will hold rates steady at its policy meeting this week, and the Bank of Japan faces pressure to tighten its ultra-loose policy.

Pins with flags and threads on the wooden maps demonstrate Russia and Belarus aggression in Ukraine

Volodymyr Kalyniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

Geopolitical fragmentation, one of the five mega forces we’re tracking, is playing out.

Attacks by Houthi militants on Red Sea shipping highlight how hot spots can impact supply chains.

1) A new world order

