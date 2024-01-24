The Retirees Dividend Portfolio - Jane's 2024 Portfolio Composition And Income Projections

Richard Drury In this article I wanted to explore what Jane's income might look like in 2024 based on a number of factors including dividend increases and the positive/negative impact from the Federal Reserve increasing/decreasing rates.

John and Jane's Portfolios (Taxable and Retirement) is the culmination of 6 full years of data collected on actual results of real trades with the goal of building a portfolio that generates consistent income that they can use to generate income in retirement. John and Jane are an interesting example because they are entirely dependent on what they have saved in addition to social security in order to live. The reason I got involved in the first place was that their previous advisor had switched companies and charged them another round of $30,000 of mutual fund load fees when he switched out of the previous fund groups to the new company. I am not a financial advisor but John and Jane decided they liked my approach from many discussions we had when I was their banker.

Jane's Retirement Portfolio had an excellent 2023 with income growing by 14% and 9.1% in the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. Even though the forecast looks promising it makes sense that the Traditional IRA would experience slower income growth largely because we shifted a significant amount of Jane's holdings towards Certificates of Deposit (CD's) and Schwab Value Advantage Money Fund (SWVXX). While these investments will help protect Jane's portfolio against volatility because they are set at fixed rates they also do not offer the potential upside from rate increases or the potential for growth like a dividend stock can offer.

CD's & Money Market Benefits:

Currently offering a higher yield than most blue chip quality stocks.

If rates go down it won't decrease the value of the holding.

If rates go down and the CD comes due it may present the option to reallocate funds back into equities depending on market conditions.

CD's & Money Market Downside:

If rates decrease and the CD expires there is the potential that we won't find another CD paying a comparable yield. SWVXX is subject to rate changes.

No upside when it comes to income produced (SWVXX would be an exception if rates increased).

Missing the potential benefit of price appreciation and dividend increases.

There Is No Arbitrage For CD's

Another issue with CD's and Money Markets is that it eliminates the opportunity to purchase a stock at a discount which increases the yield associated with that investment and offers the upside of price appreciation. CD's and Money Markets are extremely efficient when it comes to buying at a discount because the only way this can be achieved is by purchasing a CD that is paying a sub-par yield relative to the market. Let's look at the image below for an example of what this looks like:

Brokered CD Comparison (Charles Schwab)

At the top you have a JPMorgan CD paying a 5.2% yield with a price of 100.00 which effectively means if you purchased a $10,000 CD that at the time of its expiration date you would expect to receive $10,000 in principal balance.

BMO Harris Bank has taken a different approach and offered a CD at .7% yield with a price of 94.98 which effectively means that a $10,000 CD would actually only cost $9,498 and that you would expect to receive $10,000 in principal balance at the time the CD expires.

The idea here is that the market is being efficient and knows that no one wants a .7% yield CD when they could purchase one at 5.2% yield. In this case, the seller of CDs at .7% needs to sell it at a discount in order to make up the difference between the yields. Another thing that makes this interesting is that the .7% yield CD would earn interest and capital gains while the 5.2% yield is likely to only earn interest. Either way, interest and capital gains are taxed the same way so there isn't necessarily a motivation one way or another.

2024 Projected Dividends By Company & Portfolio Composition

It's one thing to collect a lot of dividends but it's another thing to understand that you have a strong portfolio composition, after all, you could generate the same amount of income from owning one stock as you can from owning 20+ different investments but the portfolio with only one stock is subject to a level of risk that could prove absolutely devastating. A portfolio with 20 investments could meet the same fate but if chosen for the right reasons then I would take the latter portfolio any day.

Jane has quite a few holdings and even though we have trimmed back the number of holdings she still has a fairly diversified portfolio. Here are the main questions to consider as you view the image below:

If a position accounts for a significant amount of the capital (% of account) but produces minimal yield how does that impact my income production goals?

What if a holding makes up a small amount of capital (% of account) but produces an outside dividend and carries a high yield? How much exposure can I afford to have to a high-risk investment like this?

The Traditional IRA portfolio composition is shown below.

2024 - Traditional IRA Forecasted Portfolio (Consistent Dividend Investor)

The Traditional IRA portfolio composition is shown below.

2024 - Roth IRA Forecasted Portfolio (Consistent Dividend Investor)

**An important detail to remember is that the reason why the yield in the lower right-hand corner appears low is because we have removed all estimated dividends from CD's and SWVXX in the Total Dividend column. I have always preferred to err on the side of safety and would rather be conservative with income estimates.

Thinking about the bullet points above, there aren't any positions in the portfolio that consist of a significant amount of capital while producing minimal yield. This means that holdings that do produce minimal yield are very reasonable in size.

As for the second bullet point, EPR Properties Preferred Series E (EPR.PR.E) makes up less than 1% of the total balance but comes with a yield of 8.70%. While many investors are searching for ways to generate yield it can become tempting to investing securities that offer higher yields to juice the income potential. It is important that the high-yield positions are an appropriate size relative to the risk they present but this doesn't mean you can't have high yield investments but you need to understand how they work especially if you are going to increase your exposure.

Another possible bullet point to consider is whether or not it's acceptable to have an equity position that makes up a disproportionate amount of the funds invested. Seeing that Agree Realty (ADC) makes up over 10% of Jane's Roth IRA made me think about this question and my answer is that this is appropriate given the size of the portfolio and the fact that ADC is not held in any of John and Jane's other accounts (other than the preferred shares in Jane's Traditional IRA). If this position was in the Traditional IRA we would be looking at an account balance around half of what it currently is which is why it's important to consider factors like this before jumping to conclusions that the position needs to be reduced in size.

2024 Forecasted Income

CD's have become a major factor for Jane's income in particular and I have made some adjustments that will allow me to more accurately estimate income growth in 2024.

Since CD income is fixed for the duration of the investment I have made sure to exclude it from the potential growth when I apply 3%, 5%, and 7% income adjustments.

2024 income in Jane's Traditional IRA looks like it has the potential to decrease by -22.8% next year but this is just looking at the dividend/distribution income. If we include the $133K of cash, SWVXX, and CD investment income I would expect to see about .4% increase year-over-year.

2024 income in Jane's Roth IRA looks like it has the potential to decrease by -.9% next year but this is just looking at the dividend/distribution income. If we include the $37K of cash, SWVXX, and CD investment income I would expect to see about 15% increase year-over-year.

2024 - Traditional IRA Forecasted Income (Consistent Dividend Investor)

Column 2024 (EX CD's) - In the event no dividend increases are made on any holdings and we invested no funds into CD's or SWVXX we are projecting that income could be down nearly -23% year-over-year. While unlikely, this is part of how I think about the worst possible case scenario for income generated.

2024 (W CD's) - This field looks at what would happen if all extra cash was held in SWVXX or CD's yielding an average of 4% (we are estimating lower in the event that the Federal Reserve lowers rates). This column tells us that even if no dividend increases are assigned, that we would be looking at portfolio income growth of .4% year-over-year or an average of $1,855.21/month.

Columns 3%, 5%, & 7% - These columns look at the potential income generated depending on the size of the dividend increases including the income from the CD's and SWVXX (Although it is not applying increases to these incomes since we already established these products do not benefit from increases). In each of these respective cases we are estimating between $1,897.96/month on the low end up to $1,954.97/month on the high end.

2024 - Roth IRA Forecasted Income (Consistent Dividend Investor)

Column 2024 (EX CD's) - In the event no dividend increases are made on any holdings and we invested no funds into CD's or SWVXX we are projecting that income could be down nearly -.9% year-over-year. While unlikely, this is part of how I think about the worst possible case scenario for income generated.

2024 (W CD's) - This field looks at what would happen if all extra cash was held in SWVXX or CD's yielding an average of 4% (we are estimating lower in the event that the Federal Reserve lowers rates). This column tells us that even if no dividend increases are assigned, that we would be looking at portfolio income growth of 15% year-over-year or an average of $964.19/month.

Columns 3%, 5%, & 7% - These columns look at the potential income generated depending on the size of the dividend increases including the income from the CD's and SWVXX (Although it is not applying increases to these incomes since we already established these products do not benefit from increases). In each of these respective cases we are estimating between $985.79/month on the low end up to $1,019.02/month on the high end.

Conclusion

We are expecting to see substantial growth in Jane's Roth IRA (even if it comes in on the low end we have estimates of 17.6% growth). The Traditional IRA appears to be offering considerably reduced income (relative to 2023 income growth of 14%) with estimates somewhere between 3%-6%.

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.