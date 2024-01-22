Love Employee

Investment Overview

After securing a historic first approval for a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy to treat Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD") on Dec. 8, 2023, co-development partners Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), the Boston-based pharma with the $10bn per annum revenue Cystic Fibrosis treatment franchise, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), the Swiss headquartered gene-editing specialist, were celebrating again last week as the FDA announced it also had approved Casgevy in a second indication - transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia ("TDT") in patients 12 years and older.

The approval of Casgevy - formerly known as exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel for short - in TDT has come two months ahead of schedule. The FDA had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of March 24, but having approved Casgevy in SCD, presumably the agency saw no need to delay the inevitable approval in TDT also, based on exceptionally compelling clinical data across both indications.

As I wrote in a Seeking Alpha note on the approval of exa-cel for SCD in December, despite the significance of the event - Casgevy has the potential to "functionally cure" SCD and TDT patients, relieving them from a lifetime of painful symptoms, such as vaso-occlusive crises, and helping them live fuller, healthier, and potentially longer lives, the market reacted negatively to the news, sending CRISPR stock down ~8%, and Vertex stock down by 1%.

Similarly, when the two companies shared the news of the additional approval in TDT last Thursday, the market was unmoved. Vertex stock is +0.5% across the past five-day period, and CRISPR Therapeutics stock -5%.

While Vertex shares are currently trading at an all-time high price of $435 (pre-market open today), this, ironically, seems to have more to do with its recently agreeing to partner with one of CRISPR Therapeutics' closest rivals, Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT), and licensing its gene editing technology directed against SCD and TDT, than the Casgevy approval. Vertex stock jumped by >13% when that deal was announced, giving the company a market cap valuation of ~$110bn.

CRISPR Therapeutics' current stock price of $62 - valuing the company at ~$5bn market cap - is less than one-third of the value it achieved shortly after Vertex agreed to pay it ~$900m to increase its share of Casgevy profits from 50% to 60%, in January 2021, therefore, it's hard to argue that the Casgevy approval news was already baked into its share price prior to the SCD and TDT approval news catalysts.

It seems clear that the market has - temporarily at least - lost its appetite for Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics' groundbreaking therapy, therefore shareholders ought to consider what this may mean for both companies share prices going forward.

For example, whether CRISPR Therapeutics' stock is a must-buy, given Vertex insists Casgevy has "multibillion dollar market potential," whether staying patient and waiting for the revenues to begin rolling in as more and more patients seek out a cure for their debilitating condition is the best option, or whether Casgevy's approval arguably represents a "false dawn" for gene editing, given its various limitations.

In this post, I will explain what limitations are spooking the market (and patients), how I see Vertex / CRISPR Therapeutics overcoming these drawbacks, and offer some thoughts around where I see the two companies share prices trending in the medium-to-longer term.

Casgevy - Miracle Cure, Or Over-Priced and Unproven?

To begin with, let's familiarize ourselves with Casgevy's mechanism of action ("MoA") - in the press release announcing last week's approval in TDT, Vertex writes:

CASGEVY™ is a non-viral, ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy for eligible patients with SCD or TDT, in which a patient's own hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells are edited at the erythroid-specific enhancer region of the BCL11A gene through a precise double-strand break. This edit results in the production of high levels of fetal hemoglobin (HbF; hemoglobin F) in red blood cells. HbF is the form of the oxygen-carrying hemoglobin that is naturally present during fetal development, which then switches to the adult form of hemoglobin after birth. CASGEVY has been shown to reduce or eliminate VOCs for patients with SCD and transfusion requirements for patients with TDT.

The CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach was pioneered by (amongst others) two scientists, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for their work showing how a naturally occurring viral defence mechanism found in bacteria can be adapted for use in gene editing, acting like "molecular scissors" that can make specific cuts and edits in selected double-stranded DNA.

SCD and TDT sufferers have abnormal hemoglobin proteins that cause red blood cells to become misshapen and obstruct blood vessels, resulting in "severe pain, infections, stroke, overall poor quality of life and early death" (quote taken from CRSP 2022 10K / annual report). By enabling the production of fetal hemoglobin, Casgevy can prevent cells "sickling" and essentially free patients from the burden of their disease.

That's the miraculous part - and the data supporting both the SCD and TDT approvals are compelling - as per a CRISPR Therapeutics presentation at Annual European Hematology Association ("EHA") Congress last June:

16/17 (94.1%) achieved the primary endpoint of freedom from vaso-occlusive crises ("VOCs") for at least 12 consecutive months (VF12) (95% CI: 71.3%, 99.9%; P=0.0001). The mean duration of VOC-free was 18.7 months, with a maximum of 36.5 months. 17/17 (100%) achieved the key secondary endpoint of being free from hospitalizations related to VOCs for at least 12 consecutive months (HF12) (95% CI: 80.5%, 100.0%; P<0.0001).

Considering the high disease burden of SCD patients, the data are truly remarkable, and just as impressive in TDT. In the pivotal Phase 3 study CLIMB-111, 42 out of 44 patients with Transfusion Dependent Thalassemia ("TDT") were able to stop red blood cell transfusions after a treatment period ranging from 0.8 to 36.2 months, while the other two experienced 75% and 89% reductions in transfusion volumes.

It's hoped that Casgevy will prove to be a "one and done" gene therapy i.e. patients will not require further treatment with Casgevy for the rest of their lives after the initial treatment. Although this cannot be proven at the present time, Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics have committed to monitor Casgevy patients for 15 years post-treatment, and in an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology ("ASH") Annual Meeting, Vertex noted:

Data from 96 patients (44 sickle cell disease [SCD], 52 transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia [TDT]) treated with CASGEVY in pivotal studies, with the longest follow-up of more than four years, continue to reinforce the consistent and durable response to treatment.

That's the good news - Casgevy is effective, and based on available data to date, long-lasting. Now for the bad news.

Casgevy is an autologous, ex-vivo cell therapy, which means patients' own cells must be extracted, taken to a lab, engineered using CRISPR/Cas9, and then reinfused back into the patient. The entire process is complex, lengthy, and potentially dangerous for the patient in the event that something goes wrong.

In its Casgevy TDT approval press releases, Vertex discusses a four-step process. First, a "mobilization medicine" is given to the patient which moves blood stem cells from the bone marrow into the bloodstream. The process can take up to one week, and may need to be repeated several times. It's not dissimilar to chemotherapy, with a comparable side-effect profile - fever, chills, bruising, bleeding, headaches are commonly observed adverse events.

Next, cells are sent to a lab and used to make Casgevy, and this process can take up to six months, Vertex advises. The patient must then undergo another round of "pre-conditioning" - preparing the patient to receive Casgevy by clearing cells from the bone marrow, and finally, Vertex, says, "one or more vials of CASGEVY will be given into a vein (intravenous infusion) over a short period of time."

In short, a patient undergoing therapy with Casgevy is likely to be hospitalized for many weeks, if not months, and while therapy is theoretically safe, it can only be carried out in a handful of treatment centers across the US and Europe (assuming Casgevy is approved in Europe - it has already been approved in the UK). Vertex says it's "planning" for 50 treatment centers in the US, and 25 in Europe. Patients will be required to travel to a treatment center and potentially spend several weeks there. A further concern worth noting is that the pre-conditioning regime may affect a patient's fertility.

As well as being taxing for the patient, Casgevy, being a gene therapy, is highly expensive. Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics have settled on a list price of $2.2m, which clearly, the vast majority of patients would be unable to afford. Vertex defends its pricing by comparing it to the cost of a lifetime of treatment for a SCD patient, which it estimates at $4 - $6m, and $5 and $7 million for a TDT patient.

This is the argument that the two companies will present to health insurers - to try to persuade them to provide reimbursement for Casgevy. But health insurers, like the market, maybe initially skeptical about whether patients will be "functionally cured," or whether Casgevy may not prove to be so durable, meaning patients may have to be re-treated five, 10, or even 15 years down the line.

Casgevy - The Market, Patients and Insurers Will Take Some Persuading

If we summarize the potential red flags that could prevent Casgevy fulfilling its "multibillion-dollar market potential," as promised by Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani during a fireside chat at this month's JPMorgan Healthcare conference, we must therefore consider:

The extended period of time patients require to undergo treatment as well as likely travel to a treatment center. The harsh nature of the pre-conditioning regime, akin to undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment, for example. The exorbitant cost of treatment (and travel), which health insurers may not be prepared to pay, even for a "one and done" therapy. Safety concerns - given this is a new therapy that treatment centers have no prior experience of administering. And on top of these, we also should mention the competition.

On the same day that it approved Casgevy in SCD - Dec. 8 - the FDA approved a second gene therapy targeting SCD, Bluebird Bio's lovo-cel, now marketed as Lyfgenia. Unlike Vertex, which revealed a cash position of >$11bn as of Q3 2023, or indeed CRISPR Therapeutics, which revealed cash and short-term investment of ~$1.7bn, Bluebird is a small, cash-strapped biotech that has elected to price Lyfgenia - which uses a viral vector, rather than a gene editing approach, but requires the same lengthy and painful treatment period - at $3.3m, or >$1m more than Casgevy.

Bluebird's share price has tanked by >70% since the FDA approval - another sign of the market's skepticism around the gene therapy approach, although the apparently misguided pricing was clearly a contributing factor - but as unlikely as it may seem, Lyfgenia could provide genuine competition in the marketplace for Casgevy. For example, bluebird recently announced that it had signed an agreement with a "large payer organization" (health insurer) representing >100m covered lives in the US.

Vertex CEO Kewalramani has stated that "we recently signed an agreement for CASGEVY with Synergy, a network that covers approximately 100 million lives commercially," but there are still drawbacks. For example, Vertex will be unable to provide fertility care for patients in the government payer setting, Kewalramani, says, although Vertex says it will contribute towards costs of patient's travel. Kewalramani told the audience at the JPMorgan conference:

So this is the year that we're going to be working on reimbursement and access and having policies in place because that makes it easier for patients in the U.S. and obviously the time span to securing reimbursements are little bit longer in the EU, but that's exactly what we're going to do after we have EU approval.

Despite Drawbacks There Are Many Reasons For CRISPR/Vertex Shareholders To Look Ahead With Confidence

While it's important to acknowledge that there are many issues still to resolve around who can, or will consent to be treated with Casgevy, in both the TDT and SCD indications, where they will be treated, how many patients may be treated per annum, what the safety implications may be, and the strength of the competition, that are clearly preoccupying the market, its also important, in my view, to acknowledge the positives.

First of all, there are no especially effective therapies for SCD on the market today. Adakveo, an injection used to treat vaso-occlusive crises, earned $150m of revenues for Swiss pharma Novartis AG (NVS) in 2023 to Q3, while Oxbryta, an oral therapy, earned $85m. The company that developed Oxbryta, Global Blood Therapeutics, was acquired by Pfizer in a $5.4bn deal in 2022, with the pharma giant suggesting it could extract >$3bn per annum of revenues from the SCD franchise (although there are few indications suggesting that is a realistic claim). Zyntelgo, marketed and sold by bluebird, is a gene therapy approved to treat TDT, but sales are negligible.

Secondly, Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics are working on easing Casgevy' preconditioning regime going forward, which may increase its current estimated addressable patient population substantially.

Arguably, given that the current target population of 35k, multiplied by $2.2m, provides a figure of >$75bn, the market opportunity is substantial enough to give both companies' share prices are major boost - especially CRISPR Therapeutics. Being realistic, however, we may want to divide that 35k figure by 3, reflecting the difficulty of attracting willing patients (and health insurers), and then average revenues out over a period of one decade to reflect the paucity of treatment centers. If we do that, CRISPR's near-term revenues opportunity looks to be in the region of $1bn per annum.

A market cap of $5bn divided by that figure gives a forward price-to-sales ratio of ~5x not an excessively low figure - plus we should remember that this is a heavily loss-making company - to the tune of $(650)m in 2022, and that given how many other R&D projects the company is funding, it will likely continue to be so.

In reality, however, there are 100k patients suffering with SCD in the US, and ~350k worldwide, and it's Vertex' and CRISPR Therapeutics' ambition to treat as many as possible. Importantly, in the past few weeks, the two companies have secured approval for Casgevy in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where instances of TDT are high. European approval looks a distinct possibility, also, although pricing issues can make it difficult to market the most expensive gene therapies in the region.

Here's CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Dr. Sam Kulkarni, speaking at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference two weeks ago:

One of the priorities for us is to increase the addressable population for CASGEVY, and we're doing this in two ways. One, is by developing a targeted conditioning agent, which is much gentler than the current transplant conditioning agents, and that would enable 3x to 4x the number of patients to be eligible for CASGEVY than we have right now. We're making good progress with our c-Kit targeted antibody conjugate, and we'll have more to say in the coming months, years, as we bring this to the clinic. We're also very focused on in vivo editing of HSCs or hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow, and we're developing delivery systems to edit these HSCs directly in situ in the patients. We have a $15 million Gates grant to support this work as well because this is the only way we can bring this to the 1 million or so sickle cell patients around the world who won't be able to afford CASGEVY in its current form.

The move, firstly from the current, harsh pre-conditioning regime, to a softer version that will triple or quadruple the eligible patient population, and finally, to an in vivo therapy that will require no preconditioning, and potentially only the briefest of hospital stays, is exceptionally compelling, and not as improbably as the market seems to believe, in my view.

We might ask the question why, when the market was prepared to pay $200 per share for CRISPR Therapeutics stock three years ago, it will not pay >$65 per share today, given that potential has become reality.

It seems clear that the market harbors doubts that firstly Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics can soften the preconditioning regime, or produce an effective in vivo drug, and secondly that even if such developments were possible another company - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA), Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT), Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV), or perhaps a pharma giant, via strategic M&A, will beat them to the punch. It is worth noting that Vertex' Vicyte recently opted out of a joint diabetes program being run by the two companies.

In my contrarian view, however, this is the key value proposition underlying an investment in CRISPR Therapeutics, and Vertex, to a lesser extent given its already triple-digit billion valuation today, namely, the market's short-termism.

CRISPR Therapeutics may have recently lost its Chief Marketing Officer. But to listen to CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Kulkarni discuss the opportunities in front of the company at JPM is compelling.

The company already has identified a C-Kit antibody for the pre-conditioning, and the pace of in-vivo gene therapy development has been accelerated by the discovery of lipid nanoparticles which makes delivering therapies to target cells immeasurably easier than in days gone by - witness their use in the >$150bn selling COVID vaccines Comirnaty and SpikeVax, developed by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). According to Kulkarni:

In terms of in vivo, we're developing that capability. Right now, our mRNA is manufactured by our partner, CureVac for the indications that we have licenses for, and our LNPs are manufactured externally. But I think as we move forward, we'll eventually have the capability to manufacture mRNA and LNP ourselves.

Ironically, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex may ultimately end up in competition with one another, with Vertex and Editas now working side-by-side in SCD / TDT, but importantly CRISPR Therapeutics and its management team have demonstrated they have the knack for turning a promising therapy into an approvable, and ultimately a commercially available one. This doesn't just open up the door for SCD / TDT, however - the remainder of the company's pipeline also has great potential, including:

Allogeneic cell therapies - allogeneic means using donor-derived, as opposed to patient-derived cells, making the process faster, more scalable, and potentially safer, with less preconditioning. CRISPR Therapeutics has allogeneic therapies in clinical development targeting hematological cancers, solid tumor cancers (which account for nearly 90% of all cancers, and for which no cell therapy has yet been approved), and autoimmune conditions. Its in vivo work includes three liver disease targeting candidates, plus preclinical programs looking at the highly lucrative eye disease market.

In diabetes, CEO Kulkarni says that the company has "probably the most advanced edited cells that are, islet cells or beta cells that produce insulin in response to glucose," and patients are already being dosed. In collaboration with Vertex, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), Type 2 diabetes and cystic fibrosis are fields of research.

Turning to Vertex, its programs in pain, with candidate VX-548, which will share data from a study in acute pain this year, and in diabetes, will help the company diversify away from a reliance on its CF franchise - although CF is unquestionably a massive strength for the company, given its near-monopolistic control of the industry, and stellar profit margins - net income in 2022 and 2021 was $3.3bn and $2.3bn.

Concluding Thoughts - Despite Market Misgivings, CRISPR Technology Is here To Stay, with Vertex / CRISPR Therapeutics Leaders In The Field

To summarize my investment thesis around Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics, although there is no question that it will take time for Casgevy to realize its full potential, the fact that a potentially permanent cure is now available for long-suffering SCD and TDT patients is nothing short of miraculous, in my view.

The market's misgivings are in many ways understandable - treatment with Casgevy is lengthy, painful and its long-term durability remains unknown. The treatment is expensive, there are competing therapies, and it's not impossible that another company could beat CRISPR Therapeutics to the punch in terms of designing and bringing to market a therapy with softer preconditioning, or even an in vivo therapy.

Vertex is well hedged in the latter scenario as it's also working with Editas medicine on a next-generation SCD/TDT therapy, but as they say in the National Football League, it is usually a good idea to go with the "hot hand", and CRISPR Therapeutics is streets ahead of its gene therapy rivals, with two major approvals under its belt, while none of its rivals are within two years of any kind of approval.

The market also questions when the next CRISPR/Cas9 product will be approved, believing it may be several more years, but that is not necessarily a good reason to be bearish on CRISPR Therapeutics - after all, three years ago, the market had no issue valuing the company at >$15bn, three times what is worth today as a commercial-stage pharma company.

Vertex shares are expensive today, but the company drives double-digit billion revenues, and is adamant that Casgevy is a multi-billion dollar product. The therapy will not "hit the ground running" commercially, with only nine treatment centers up and running in the US, and even less in Europe, but eventually, I'd be fairly confident that the trickle of patients will become a flood.

Ultimately, for SCD or TDT patients facing multiple hospitalizations per annum and frequent episodes of unbearable pain, with the help of Vertex and a health insurer, in time, I suspect Casgevy may come to represent a compelling treatment option.

It could be that patients may wait several years to see how the pre-conditioning regime may be softened in the years to come, but the progress being made by CRISPR Therapeutics on that score already looks impressive, and in CEO Kulkarni, the company appears to have an inspirational leader who has been able to deliver a medicine that functionally cures two dreadful, debilitating diseases.

As such, I'd be fairly confident that value will soon be reflected in CRISPR Therapeutics rising share price, and I also believe that Casgevy will deliver "multi-billions" of revenues for Vertex, too, making Vertex a decent long-term buy and hold prospect (even if I am more impressed by CRISPR's pipeline.