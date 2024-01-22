Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vertex And Crispr: Second Casgevy Approval Pushes Revenue Potential Into Multi-Billion Dollar Range

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • The FDA approved Casgevy, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) in patients 12 years and older last week.
  • The market has reacted negatively to the approval, causing a drop in stock prices for Vertex and Crispr Therapeutics, the drug's co-developers.
  • Casgevy faces limitations such as a complex and expensive treatment process, safety concerns, and competition from other gene therapies.
  • The market sold off CRSP and VRTX after Casgevy was initially approved to treat sickle cell disease back in December - it's taking a short-term view.
  • There may be issues with Casgevy, but they're solvable, and this is a potentially multi-billion selling therapy, with a great opportunity to expand into a >100k patient market. It may be wise to take advantage of market skepticism today.

Sickling of red blood cells can increase the risk of developing blood clots

Love Employee

Investment Overview

After securing a historic first approval for a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy to treat Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD") on Dec. 8, 2023, co-development partners Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), the Boston-based pharma with the $10bn per annum

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

H
HK Chris
Today, 2:40 PM
Thank you for the article and you’re a fantastic follow for this sector.
l
len613_1
Today, 2:29 PM
Why no "Buy" for CRISPR?
E
Enw0717
Today, 2:17 PM
Thanks for a well-written article. And I agree that CRISPR Therapeutics has great potential. I have followed you for a couple of years and you lay out your arguments clearly. Thanks.
