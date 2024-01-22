ClearBridge Mid Cap Strategy Q4 2023 Portfolio Manager Commentary

Jirapong Manustrong

By Brian Angerame & Matthew Lilling, CFA

Low-Quality Rally Weighs on Relative Returns

Market Overview

Equity markets generated strong returns in the fourth quarter, bolstered by declining bond yields and a resurgence of optimism that the U.S. economy could indeed achieve a soft landing. This helped to further broaden market participation among mid cap stocks, with the Russell Midcap Index returning 12.82% compared to the 11.96% return of the Russell 1000 Index. Growth stocks outperformed their value counterparts, with the Russell Midcap Growth Index returning 14.55% versus the Russell Midcap Value Index, which returned 12.11%.

Despite weaker performance early in the quarter thanks to rising bond yields, stubborn inflation, and concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, markets came roaring back in November and December to close near all-time highs. The primary catalysts were a drastic shift in investor sentiment toward anticipation of an economic soft landing and a dovish pivot from the Fed. Broadening market leadership helped to swell the performance of smaller and mid cap stocks, while the prospect of interest rate cuts as early as the first half of 2024 helped to spur a rally in more interest-rate sensitive and lower-quality stocks.

Within the Russell Midcap Index, the interest-rate sensitive real estate sector (+16.82%) generated the greatest performance during the quarter, followed by the consumer discretionary (+16.60%), financials (+16.08%), information technology (IT,+15.25%), and industrials (+13.38%) sectors, all of which outperformed the benchmark. The communication services (+12.01%), health care (+10.89%), utilities (+9.59%), materials (+9.30%), and consumer staples (+5.24%) sectors also generated positive returns during the period. The sole detractor was the energy sector, which returned -0.49%.

Stock selection in the industrials sector was a leading detractor from relative performance. While our industrials companies faced headwinds early in the quarter due to fears of a recession and destocking, the Fed's pivot and the prospect of rate cuts in 2024 helped to fuel a rally in lower-quality industrials that we did not hold. One of the main detractors was CAE, which provides aerospace flight simulation training to commercial and military pilots. The company saw its stock price decline due to pressure on its defense business's margins. A rebound here is one of the key pillars of our investment thesis, and we continue to believe that the company is capable of achieving it.

"The prospect of interest rate cuts helped to spur a rally in interest-rate sensitive and lower-quality stocks"

Stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector also weighed on performance. This included two of the portfolio's top individual detractors in Hasbro (HAS) and Aptiv (APTV). Hasbro, which owns global entertainment brands such as Monopoly, My Little Pony, and Nerf, has struggled over the past few quarters due to lackluster demand for toys and games in favor of other forms of digital entertainment. Persistent underperformance has undermined our optimism over the company's legacy businesses, and ultimately led us to exit the stock. Similarly, Aptiv, a Tier 1 automotive parts supplier to global automakers, faced lingering pressure stemming from the United Auto Workers strike earlier in the year as well as a lull in electric vehicle orders. However, unlike Hasbro, we see these headwinds as transitory issues and believe the company is the market leader and exceptionally well-positioned to be a long-term beneficiary of the growth in EVs.

There were some bright spots within the consumer discretionary sector, including our top-performing holding Expedia (EXPE). Entering the quarter, negative investor sentiment and fears of a recession cast doubt on consumer travel. However, the prospect of a soft landing, combined with the company's completion of integrating its multiple brands under the same technology and marketing infrastructure, has helped to bolster the company's ability to capture additional market share. We believe that further integration of the company's brands into one stack and management's focus on internal improvement will continue to drive long-term results.

Our holdings in the consumer staples sector also helped drive performance. Restaurant foodstuff distributor Performance Food Group (PFGC) continues to benefit from greater consumer spending on dining. Likewise, Coty (COTY), the global beauty company comprised of a market-leading prestige fragrance business and mass cosmetic business, reported strong quarterly earnings with outperformance across all geographic regions and operating segments. With the continued strength of the prestige fragrance market globally, we believe the company's fundamentals have improved much more than the stock's valuation.

Portfolio Positioning

We utilized the fourth quarter as a period of reflection and evaluation, eliminating positions where we felt our thesis was weakening while adding to new and existing holdings we felt were excellently positioned for years to come. Ultimately, this resulted in us initiating two new purchases and five sales.

We initiated a new position in KKR (KKR), a leading private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Despite a challenging environment for raising new funds, we believe KKR's strong performance and franchise will enable it to continue to grow its stream of recurring management fees.

We also added to our existing holding argenx (ARGX) (OTC:ARGNF), in the health care sector, which develops various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Despite lackluster phase 3 trial data for one of their drugs due to trial design issues, we remain extremely optimistic about the company's long-term prospects and capitalized on a decline in the share price to add to the position. Given argenx's strong balance sheet, and potential to expand their platform to treat dozens of similar autoimmune conditions, we like the biotechnology company's long-term prospects.

We exited our position in Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI), in the health care sector, which provides products to enable the development of drug therapies and diagnostics. The company has struggled to overcome persistent declines in its COVID-19 revenue and continued supply chain disruptions. We believe correcting these issues and making sustainable improvements may take longer than originally anticipated, using the sale proceeds to consolidate our health care exposure in other, higher-conviction holdings.

Outlook

Having spent the fourth quarter adjusting the portfolio and reflecting on our performance over the last year, we approach 2024 confidently and believe we are well-positioned for the new year. Although we think that optimism surrounding the soft-landing narrative and the prospect of rate cuts has helped embolden the market, the fourth quarter also proved how quickly and decisively sentiment and outlooks can change. As a result, we continue to carefully evaluate the risk/reward potential of each of our portfolio holdings and the volatility each contributes to the portfolio. We firmly believe that our process of building a portfolio of high-quality companies with strong balance sheets and long-term growth of earnings and free cash flow will help us to successfully navigate whatever challenges the new year brings.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Mid Cap Strategy underperformed its Russell Midcap Index during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across 10 of the 11 sectors in which it was invested during the quarter. The leading contributors were the industrials and financials sectors, while the energy sector was the sole detractor.

On a relative basis, overall stock selection and sector allocation effects detracted from performance. Specifically, stock selection in the IT, industrials, financials, consumer discretionary, and utilities sectors as well as an overweight to the consumer staples sector weighed on performance. Conversely, stock selection in the consumer staples and communication services sectors benefited performance.

On an individual stock basis, the biggest contributors to absolute returns in the quarter were Expedia, APi (APG), Performance Food Group, ICON (ICLR), and Pinterest (PINS). The largest detractors from absolute returns were Hasbro, Aptiv, argenx, CAE (CAE) (CAE:CA), and Arch Capital (ACGL).

In addition to the transactions listed above, we initiated a new position in Entegris (ENTG) in the IT sector. We exited positions in Everbridge (EVBG) and CDW (CDW) in the IT sector and Sensient Technologies (SXT) in the materials sector. During the period, existing portfolio holding NCR was renamed NCR Voyix (VYX) and spun-off NCR Atleos (NATL), both of whose shares we retained in the portfolio.

Brian Angerame, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Matthew Lilling, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Copyright © 2023 ClearBridge Investments. All opinions and data included in this commentary are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The opinions and views expressed herein are of the author and may differ from other portfolio managers or the firm as a whole, and are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. This information should not be used as the sole basis to make any investment decision. The statistics have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed. Neither ClearBridge Investments, LLC nor its information providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Performance source: Internal. Benchmark source: Russell Investments. Frank Russell Company ("Russell") is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. Neither Russell nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings or underlying data and no party may rely on any Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings and/or underlying data contained in this communication. No further distribution of Russell Data is permitted without Russell's express written consent. Russell does not promote, sponsor, or endorse the content of this communication.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.