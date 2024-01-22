Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MoneyLion: Upside Remains After End Of 2023 Rally

Jan. 22, 2024 2:44 PM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • MoneyLion has achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, indicating strong operational momentum.
  • The company is focused on expanding its enterprise marketplace and diversifying into other verticals such as credit cards, mortgages, and insurance.
  • MoneyLion has a low customer acquisition cost and a large customer base, providing opportunities for cross-selling and growth.

Young man using mobile app on smart phone for checking his finances while sitting on the sofa at home.

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) has turned adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow positive and looks poised to continue its recent operational moment.

Company Profile

ML is a financial product and services company for both consumers and enterprises.

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

