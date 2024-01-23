Just_Super

The share price of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) tripled in a couple of months, the market seems to have discovered this little gem so it's time to have a closer look.

Crexendo is the third biggest provider of the fastest-growing UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) platform. They report in two segments:

Cloud Telecommunications Services offers a host of IP-based communication services.

Software Solutions includes services like UC (unified communications), video conferencing, and collaboration and contact center solutions, with revenues coming from software licenses, software maintenance support, and professional services.

We see multiple reasons to be bullish on the stock:

A large and growing TAM

The UCaaS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% between 2023 and 2030:

Grandview Research

UCaaS is part of the digital transformation of business which is still in the early innings with the majority of business customers in the US still not migrated over to cloud-based communication solutions, so there is plenty of market to go after, from UC Today:

Experts predict that by 2030, more than 75% of all companies will be using UCaaS platforms for their calling, meeting, and messaging needs. Adoption rates are increasing at a phenomenal pace, thanks to numerous factors, such as the rise of remote and hybrid work, the global prevalence of the cloud, and an ever-increasing demand for flexibility and scalability.

Gaining market share

Crexendo is gaining market share and even winning some customers from the top two UCaaS providers, Cisco and Microsoft. The company had some notable wins lately (Q3CC):

Last quarter, we talked about a large Cisco BroadSoft licensee that is leaving Cisco to launch their Crexendo platform, and this quarter we just landed a large Microsoft Metaswitch platform licensee to move over to Crexendo. So, we're seeing great opportunities to move licensees from the number one and number two platform providers.

Here is why Access4 has shifted to Crexendo:

"Access4 has historically been a Cisco Broadsoft powered solution, however, to support our rapid expansion plans we needed to introduce a commercially flexible solution with an industry-leading, robust feature set. We found the NetSapiens® platform offered the ideal framework to support Access4's growth goals," said Tim Jackson, Managing Director Access4. "The decision to adopt Crexendo's NetSapiens® platform came after Access4 meticulously evaluated various options. Crexendo® demonstrated a clear understanding of our needs and the markets we serve. We were seeking a solution that we could integrate into our SASBOSS® platform and seamlessly scale and accommodate our rapid growth and ambitious expansion plans, and Crexendo® was the perfect match."

It's difficult to point out the exact reasons, but switching providers isn't usually a free lunch so they must have been quite compelling. One reason why they are outgrowing the market is likely to be their focus on the SMB market, while competitors like RingCentral and 8x8 focus on the enterprise market (at least until recently).

The growth is in the SMB market at the moment and after posting a revenue decline of 2% in Q3 RingCentral announced a 180-degree shift to focusing on SMB.

Management isn't concerned, their strength is customer service and support where they consistently ranked no.1 (with 8x8 and RingCentral getting fairly low rankings) and this is very relevant for SMBs as they need a lot of handholding (enterprise needs less, as they have large IT departments).

Customer surveys consistently show happy customers on G2.com:

CXDO IR presentation

The details are pretty impressive as one can find the rankings of competitors on the company website. We don't think Crexendo offers some kind of unique functionality but it looks like they offer a very smooth experience, which is enough to win customers over.

Resilience

The industry tends to do well even during recessions as businesses focus on cutting costs and improving efficiencies and productivity, which UCaaS platforms provide.

However, this isn't necessarily universal. Where some competitors talked of slowing sales due to economic headwinds caused by lower ICT budgets of customers, Crexendo sees strong demand and produces record growth.

There are only a few publicly traded UCaaS platform pure plays so we don't have a whole lot in terms of comparing growth rates:

Data by YCharts

Zoom had of course its heyday during the pandemic and isn't a fully-fledged UCaaS provider but it's clear that Crexendo is outgrowing all of the public pure plays in the last 2.5 years.

New products

The UCaaS market is rapidly evolving, from UC Today:

Many modern UCaaS solutions are also capable of integrating with other software and as-a-service offerings. Leading providers are increasingly offering combination platforms which feature elements of CCaaS (Contact Centre as a Service) and CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service). These tools may also integrate with CRM, ERP, Workforce Management, and other solutions.

So the industry is very much a moving standard with players adding new functionality all the time. Crexendo has some CCaaS functionality already built in and it also has a record of introducing new functionality, like last year:

New CPaaS or programmable communications capabilities

ChatGPT functionality for the Company's Contact Center solution

The company regularly introduces new products expanding cross-selling opportunities.

International sales provide another big opportunity.

Gross margins are recovering from the Allegiant acquisition and there is already a significant amount of operating leverage.

The company is profitable and generates cash, with a healthy balance sheet that enables it to be on the lookout for M&A opportunities.

The shares aren't expensive.

Acquisitions

The company acquired the NetSapiens platform (which is now Crexendo's VIP platform) 2.5 years ago and they are in the middle of moving their customers from their existing platform (its Telecom Services segment) to the VIP platform (which is its Software Solutions segment).

They are about 40-45% done and expect all customers to move over by the summer of this year which will enable the company to retire the old platform and save $1M+ in costs.

The last acquisition was Allegiant Networks in November 2022 for less than one-time revenues.

Allegiant used to be a licensee before the acquisition and there are important synergies and geographical expansion, as well as opportunities like moving Allegiant's customers to Crexendo's new VIP platform, and increasing gross margins, from the Q3CC:

we have successfully integrated Allegiant into our legacy business, creating synergies that have opened up a wide range of exciting cross-utilization and cross-selling opportunities.

The company is also almost done with the migration of customers from their Crexendo Classic System to the new VIP platform, which will reduce costs substantially as they don't have to run two platforms (from the Q3/22 earnings PR):

In addition, the acquisition of Allegiant is very important as they were acquired from the Crexendo "fishing pond" which is our description of our base of over 200+ software solution licensees. Allegiant is currently one of our licensees on our platform and already has customers on the Crexendo platform and we will benefit from migrating those that are not on our platform over to Crexendo. That migration will have the dual benefit of providing additional benefits and support to the customers and increasing our margins.

Allegiant also offers additional cross-selling opportunities as they bring managed services and data services offerings that Crexendo wasn't offering before.

While traditionally they service SMBs, management is gradually going after larger customers with the help of their omnichannel CCaaS solution. The company can also rely on resellers to address smaller customers (sales from resellers were up 25% in Q3 from the year before).

Internationally the company has a presence in Australia and numerous partners in the UK.

Finances

Growth is back with a bang:

Data by YCharts

Some metrics:

3.5M+ users on the platform.

Revenues +52% to $13.8M and YTD the growth was equally fast at +49% to $39M so this was not a one-off quarter.

However, this is in part a result of the Allegiant acquisition, organic growth was 11% in their Telecom Services segment, 21% in the VIP platform (the Software Solutions segment) and Allegiant produced 17% organic growth.

With a slow shift from perpetual licenses to SaaS being something of a drag on revenue growth and given the effect of the Allegiant acquisition, we think the growth rate of the company is around 20%.

Service revenue+68% to $7.5M.

Software Solutions revenue+21% to $4.7M.

Product revenue +119% to $1.6M, these are mostly telephones, routers, and other network equipment and are lumpy, depending on the occasional big upgrade of clients.

Gross margin improved to 60.9%.

Operating expenses +40% or $3.8M to $13.5M.

Net income $1.7M up from a net loss of $696K in Q3/22.

Non-GAAP net income of $3.3M (vs $713K Q3/22).

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.1M from $938K in Q3/22.

YTD net income $5.1M from $1.6M y/y.

Cash $7.7M up from $5.5M end of 2022, the company has no debt.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $887K compared to $2.7M million used last year.

Q3 operating cash flows of $1.56M vs negative $673K Q3/22.

Cash provided by investing activities YTD $3.7M.

The company sold its building in August for $3.792M (booked a profit of $1.46M) so GAAP profits are inflated.

Gross margin

Data by YCharts

Gross margin took a bit of a hit from the Allegiant acquisition especially in GAAP (which is depicted in the graph above) a year ago as service gross margin was down to 58% from 70% y/y on the Allegiant acquisition, whose services generated 42% GM (Q3). Taking out Allegiant, its Crexendo Telecom Services gross margin was 68% in Q3.

Operating leverage

Data by YCharts

And we're starting to see the same with R&D:

Data by YCharts

Cash

Data by YCharts

The dip in cash flow mid-last year is likely related to the Allegiant acquisition, but the company has started to produce a decent amount of cash.

Outlook

While management doesn't produce a formal outlook, we can nevertheless gauge that near-term growth will likely remain brisk from the increase in backlog +46% to $63.4M producing a 24% sequential improvement. As a reminder, the backlog is (Q3CC):

the sum of the remaining contract values of our Telecom Services and our Software Solutions customers that will be recognized on a sliding scale over the next 60 months.

Valuation

There were 26M shares outstanding on October 31 and 1.69M options and RSUs for a fully diluted market cap (at $5 per share) of $138.5M or an EV of $130.8M, with analysts estimating $52.8M in FY23 revenue resulting in an EV/S of 2.37x.

The acquisition of 2600HZ by Ooma is an interesting comparison as it was bought for $33M, nearly 5x sales (at $7M) whilst having falling revenues and 500-600K licensees. In comparison, Crexendo grows at 50%+ has 3.5M+ licensees, and will generate $52M+ in revenues this year, nearly 8x those of 2600HZ.

This bodes well for Crexendo's valuation potential, the shares are not expensive on an earnings multiple as well with analysts seeing $0.23 in EPS this year which leads to a reasonable earnings multiple of 21x.

Risk

As with all small companies, risks are involved as they come up against bigger competitors with more resources. But so far this is a risk that hasn't manifested itself, in fact quite the contrary as Crexendo has taken some customers from its biggest rivals.

We're also not too worried about recession risks. While a recession will inevitably materialize at some point and ICT budgets of companies might shrink, CPaaS is an efficiency-enhancing tool and part of the digital transformation of business so secular tailwinds are mitigating the effects of economic cycles.

It's always possible for new (or existing) competitors to come up with a dramatically better value proposition, but that's true in most industries.

A stock market downturn could drag the shares down and the shares have already enjoyed quite a ride the last couple of months, so they might be sensitive to a retreat even if they are not expensive.

Conclusion

We see multiple reasons to be bullish on the stock. There is a large and growing TAM, Crexendo is growing faster than the market, taking share and even taking some customers directly from the biggest competitors, which we think is a very positive sign.

Growth can continue, although its current torrent pace of 50%+ was in part generated by M&A and organic growth is around 20%. There is plenty of market to go after, and the company is very well positioned for the SMB segment with its top customer service and support.

Additionally, there are cross-selling and international growth opportunities as well as bigger customers to win over.

Client surveys consistently show happy customers, as do a series of awards. Financial performance keeps improving with the company figures now well in the black and generation of cash flow enabling additional acquisitions.

Given the growth, operational leverage, and cash generation, we see room for valuation multiple expansion if the company keeps this up, even if growth should slow down a bit.

We don't think they will be growing at 50% every quarter, but consistent double-digit growth looks eminently possible, given the business should be fairly recession-resistant.

Many of their competitors aren't profitable and/or have significant debts, which might very well start to be a drag on their opportunities to grow.