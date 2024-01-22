LNG tanker ship. IgorSPb

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is due to release Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings on Feb. 8. Today, I'll give investors a preview of what to expect, take a look back on TTM returns, and discuss the company's prospects going forward. Meantime, I'm raising my rating on COP from a Hold to a Buy. This has more to do with the price drop in the stock since my last article (see ConocoPhillips In 'The Age Of Energy Abundance', a Seeking Alpha "Editor's Pick") rather than any big change in COP's operational performance and/or the macro-environment. I'll explain my reasoning for the upgrade and more below, including Conoco's strategy and efforts to expand its global LNG footprint.

Investment Thesis

I've owned COP stock since the early 1980s when it was still Phillips Petroleum and have covered the company extensively on Seeking Alpha. That being the case, my followers likely already know that ConocoPhillips has built up a large portfolio of assets across all the major L-48 shale oil basins (the Permian, the Bakken, The Eagle Ford, and the DJ Basin) and is a global LNG power as well. Indeed, COP is the largest independent oil and gas company on the planet and has upstream operations in more than a dozen countries.

ConocoPhillips also has committed to returning more than 30% of operating cash flow (see slide 6 of this presentation) to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. And it kept that promise again in FY23, with the last increase in the regular dividend being 14%.

Investors know that I advise them to keep exposure to the oil and gas sector for three primary reasons:

For inflation protection (Exhibit #1 over the last two years).

As a hedge against geopolitical risks that can interrupt oil supply.

For excellent income and dividend growth potential.

That being the case, COP stock covers all three of these bases quite well.

Earnings

As mentioned earlier, COP is due to announced Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 8. But you may not know is that Conoco released a very helpful full-year 2023 Guidance and Sensitivity Presentation on Jan. 4, 2024. A portion of slide 2 is shown below:

ConocoPhillips

As you can see from the consolidated operations results from the various markets, with the exception of Henry Hub and International Gas (i.e. LNG), commodity O&G prices were lower across the board. Equity affiliate pricing, which is Brent-based but which lags due to partnership reporting timing, will be a positive impact. If I do the math on the pluses and minuses, and using the mid-points of the ranges given, I get:

Net income for Q4 vs. Q3: +$107.5 - $287.5 = -$180 million qoq

Now, in Q3, COP reported net income of $2.798 billion and EPS of $2.32/share Subtracting the $180 million estimate as calculated above from the Q3 results gives estimated Q4 net income of an estimated $2.618 billion. That being the case, and all things being equal (but acknowledging they seldom are ... in this case taxes, expenses, reduction in share count due to buyback, etc can impact actual results), I expect COP to deliver Q4 earnings roughly in-line with Q3 results.

That said, current consensus estimates as reported by Yahoo Finance are a bit more pessimistic ($2.14/share):

Yahoo Finance

Shareholder Returns

On the lower part of the graphic above, note that total quarterly dividends (i.e. regular and variable) paid and declared in FY23, in aggregate, equate to $4.61/share. At pixel time, COP stock currently trades at $107.37 for a TTM yield of 4.3%. Note that is significantly different than all the major financial media sites (SA and Yahoo Finance both currently report 2.15%) because, as I have explained before, these sites typically only consider the regular dividend and do not adjust the yield for "variable dividend" declarations (or "VROC" as COP calls them, apparently for no reason other than to be different).

As you can also see in the graphic above, COP bought back $4.3 billion of stock in Q1-Q3, which only reduced the average diluted share count from 1.243 billion at the end of FY2022, to 1.200 billion at the end of Q3 (i.e. by 23 million shares). Of course average share-counts lag due to impacts and timing of buybacks, share-based compensation, etc., but the average cost based on the average share counts alone works out to be ~$187/share, which is obviously high and way above COP's recent trading:

Data by YCharts

This is one reason why I'm not a big fan of the big-oil companies (like COP, Exxon, and Chevron) significantly over-emphasizing stock buybacks over dividends directly into shareholders' pockets. They not only tend to buy more shares when times are good (i.e. when cash flow and the stock price is high), but they also tend to benefit the executive management team much more so than ordinary investors like you and I. But, it is what it is and I guess there is no use in complaining about it.

Going Forward

As I explained in an earlier Seeking Alpha article (see COP Shifts Focus To LNG), ConocoPhillips has noticeably turned its growth focus from L-48 shale to LNG. As noted in that article, over the past couple of years COP:

Increased its stake in APLNG by 10%.

Signed a deal with Qatar to participate in the North Field expansion project.

Signed a deal with Sempra Energy (SRE) for a 30% equity stake in Port Arthur Liquefaction Holdings with an LNG offtake equivalent to ~5 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") from the Port Arthur LNG project.

More recently, in Q3 COP signed a 15-year agreement for regasification at the GATE LNG Terminal in The Netherlands.

These offtake agreements make abundant sense given Conoco's significant gas production in the Eagle Ford and Permian combined with the relatively low price of domestic natural gas as compared to the global price of LNG, which is typically based on the price of Brent oil. That is, note in the above graphic that the international price of gas in Q4 averaged $12.72 versus Henry Hub at $2.74. COP is moving to capitalize on that spread, and over the years it has developed one of the largest natural gas marketing operations in the business that will enable it to do exactly that.

In oil patch developments, COP completed its purchase of the remaining 50% of the Surmont oil sands project in Canada, exercising its right of first refusal to put the kaa-bash on Suncor's (SU) plans to take over that asset. COP paid $2.7 billion in cash (plus potential contingency payments for five years) to Total. From an operations standpoint, this adds a longer-lasting asset as compared to COP's short-cycle shale wells.

In December, AlaskaPublic.org reported that COP announced it had officially sanctioned full-development of the Willow oil project in Alaska. This will add additional long-life reserves to COP's portfolio: Willow is estimated to hold 600 million bbls of oil. At the top production estimate of 160,000 bpd, Willow production is expected to last for over 10 years. I'm sure COP employees are busily working to take advantage of the winter construction season prior to the ice-melt come springtime.

Risks

As I have been explaining on Seeking Alpha, and despite the protestations from Trump and other Republican politicians, the facts are that the United States is energy independent and is:

The No. 1 petroleum producer on the planet (by far).

The No. 1 oil producer on the planet (record high production of 13+ million bpd and still growing).

The No. 1 LNG exporter on the planet (that happened in 2022, under Biden).

The No. 1 producers of NGLs on the planet (propane, butane, ethane, etc).

The U.S. is growing oil and NGL exports.

Indeed, taking all production, import, and export data into account, I estimate the U.S. is a net producer by an estimated ~3 million boe/d. That's a massive amount of net energy and is more production than all but two OPEC members (Saudi Arabia and Iraq).

The point is that, as I have been explaining for years now, the U.S. shale revolution (born of technology disruption: fracking combined with horizontal drilling) has ushered in what I refer to as "The New Age of Energy Abundance". Indeed, the only reason we have oil above $70 today is that OPEC+ is keeping 3-4 million bpd of production off the global market. That being the case, the downside risk to COP stock is that OPEC+ decides to "hurt" U.S. shale producers by releasing that oil back onto the market. In my opinion, the chance of that happening is low because that would significantly lower U.S. gasoline prices and help President Biden with voters. Clearly, both Saudi Arabia and Russia have strong vested interests in seeing a Republican back in the White House, so they're very unlikely to work to drop oil (i.e. gasoline) prices ... at least not until after the election.

Upside risk are that those two continue to work to keep the price of oil elevated, and that's great for COP. Clearly, even at $70/bbl (which many investors somehow appear to regard as "low" for some reason), COP is strongly free cash flow positive and is delivering excellent shareholder returns.

Indeed, COP is on tract to generate $8.60/share in earnings for FY23, which equates to a TTM P/E of only 12.5x.

Now, while COP is generally a very conservative steward of shareholder capital, it has put on some debt to fund recent acquisitions and partnerships: At the end of Q3, long-term debt was $18.18 billion. However, the cash position at the end of Q3 was very strong: $8.83 billion. The point is, COP's strong free cash flow profile and the still relatively elevated oil price should enable COP to continue to reduce its net debt-to-capital ratio (which, at ~14%, was already significantly better than many of its competitors).

Summary and Conclusion

ConocoPhillips stock has dropped 7% since my last article even though it has significantly increased its regular dividend (by 14%), its free-cash flow profile is still very strong at $70+/bbl oil ($2.9 billion of FCF generated in Q3, or an estimated $2.41/share). Bottom line: It's time for investors to start nibbling on COP stock again. I am upgrading COP from a Hold to a Buy.

I'll end with a five-year total returns chart of COP versus Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) and the S&P500 as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO):

Data by YCharts

Note that while the S&P500 outperformed COP by ~7% over the past five years, COP significantly outperformed both Exxon and Chevron.