Brandon Bell

A large collection of familiar brands is always a nice thing to have, and few companies offer more of that than Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), the venerable soup maker which after years of acquisitions is now so much more.

A company of many faces, Campbell has been steadily growing and offers a reasonable 3.43% dividend yield. They’ve been favored by some investors in times of economic uncertainty. They also generate a consistently positive free cash flow in recent years.

The attempt to acquire Sovos (SOVO) is just a continuation of the growing suite of brands, and the $2.7 billion pending transaction would fit neatly into their existing sauce business, centered around the popular Prego brand.

Understanding Campbell Soup

The famous condensed soup company is so immediately recognizable it seems almost unnecessary to offer an overview of the brand. It comes as a surprise to many, however, just how many other familiar brands are owned by the company.

Campbell has broken its reporting up into two segments: meals and snacks. The meals company, of course, includes the soup so many of us grew up eating, and various sauces and gravies from brands like Prego. Finally, the noteworthy Swanson brand is also featured, and beverages from brands like V8 are also part of the segment.

When you think Campbell, you may not immediately think snacks, but that would be a mistake as the company increasingly is reliant on them for a substantial portion of their revenue.

FY 2023 10-K, SEC

Snack brands include Pepperidge Farm, Pop Secret popcorn, and Goldfish. Also included is popular pretzel maker Snyders of Hanover, and it’s no surprise that combined they all are such a substantial part of the business.

Still, you have to think of soup, and increasingly they are also a power player in the realm of gravies and sauces. The acquisition of Sovos, assuming the FTC doesn’t block it, would add Rao’s brand to their portfolio, and would fit very neatly in their sauce collection.

A company that dates back historically into at least the 1920’s, and arguably into the 19th century, Campbell also spends a lot of time and money working on modernization, and trying to reduce costs. That’s particularly crucial right now, as inflation and high costs of ingredients serve as a risk factor.

Speaking of Risks

Between inflation and the high cost of agriculture products, Campbell is facing a risk around pricing. The most straightforward answer would be to raise prices, but practically that risks spurring competition. The company has tried to mitigate that by decreasing portion sizes, which carries risks of its own if customers don’t like that idea.

The lingering war in Ukraine is a big part of why grains and whatnot have become so much more expensive, and while they are starting to settle at least somewhat, inflation and its concerns will no doubt linger for some time. Ukraine isn’t going anywhere, despite the war seemingly dragging on and benefiting neither side.

The wars are also having a deleterious effect on the global economic conditions, which could be risky if they force customers to reduce spending, and might harm demand for the brand name products.

People like to style Campbell as a flight to safety stock, or a defensive choice. It’s not totally unreasonable to think so. After all, these iconic brands are very old and established, and they’ve been through much worse over the years. Campbell soup has been through the Great Depression and came out smelling like a million bucks, or at least a bowl of beef and barley soup.

And yet, this agricultural inflation hits them as hard as everyone else, and there isn’t always an easy answer as to what to do about it. Rising prices and shrinking portions risk harming the brands’ fine reputation, and that perhaps is the biggest risk of all.

The Growth

2021 2022 2023 FY2024 (Q1) Net Sales $8.47 billion $8.56 billion $9.36 billion $2.52 billion Costs $5.66 billion $5.93 billion $6.44 billion $1.73 billion EBIT $1.54 billion $1.16 billion $1.31 billion $358 million Diluted EPS $3.29 $2.51 $2.85 78¢ Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K and most recent 10-Q, SEC)

Now this is more of something we want to see in fundamental analysis. Campbell does one thing very well, making a lot of sales and a consistent profit. Revenue is steadily rising, and if the rising costs don’t totally eat through the extra profits, we could really have something here.

The P/E ratio as of FY2023 and current prices is 15.14. That’s not deep discount value territory either, but it’s not bad at all. Finding a steady company with a 15 P/E and a 3.4% dividend yield that appears pretty safe is a good thing, after all.

I wouldn't be shocked, given the portfolio of brands, to justify a P/E ratio around 18, which would give us a fair value of over $50 per share, and if one considers the analyst estimates of $3.07 for next year, it could be a few dollars more.

2021 2022 2023 FY2024 (Q1) Operating Free Cash $1.03 billion $1.18 billion $1.14 billion $174 million Investing Free Cash ($158 million) ($230 million) ($340 million) ($137 million) Financing Free Cash ($1.67 billion) ($910 million) ($723 million) ($135 million) Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K and most recent 10-Q, SEC)

Here too we find something to really appreciate. The FY2022 free cash flow is positive, all told, and so was FY2023. The first quarter of the new year has started with a bit of an increase in investing losses to cash, but that’s not entirely unexpected, and they’ve got the whole year to make up for it.

The company is full of ideas for strategic initiatives to reduce costs and make things run more mean and lean. That too can be a positive, assuming the plans work, and while it will require some expenditures to make this happen, we hopefully can come out of it with an even better bottom line than we started with.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Campbell Soup is “mmm mmm good,” to borrow a catchphrase, but is it mmm mmm investable? The answer is a definite maybe. This strong set of brands commands a not-unwarranted premium, and the first quarter shows that net sales growth in recent years is not an aberration but a trend. If those earnings continue and that Sovos Brands transaction goes through, signs are pointing to a very strong company.

If Sovos is approved, probably in the next few months, expect that to be a catalyst to raise share prices. If quarterly earnings continue to be strong, which again is to be expected, expect even more gains. I wouldn't be surprise if the price was substantially more in the next six months to a year.

The nice thing is despite the premium to book value, we’re roughly in the middle of the 52-week high and low, meaning the company could break either way going forward. If they continue to execute as they have, there is good reason to expect that there is room for some share price growth, and the modestly nice dividend is a good consolation while we wait.

There is definitely room for Campbell in most portfolios. A strong market leader in some important segments, reliable, steady dividends that look fairly safe, and the biggest near-term problem is higher costs of raw materials, which have been recovering in recent months at any rate. I'd keep a close eye on the raw material prices at any rate with a company like this.

It’s not something to load up on too heavily because of the risks, but if you want exposure to the packaged food industry, you could definitely do a lot worse. This is definitely a buy.