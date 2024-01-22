Mongkol Onnuan/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock is a Hold. I have a Neutral view of GDYN, as I think that the risk-reward for the stock is balanced. On one hand, concentration risks and the short-term profitability drag from the GigaCube strategy are key negatives for Grid Dynamics. On the other hand, GDYN is cash-rich with growth levers like partnerships and M&A.

Company Description

In the company's media releases, GDYN calls itself "a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions." The company was established in 2006 and publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2020.

Grid Dynamics earned 34.3%, 30.7%, 12.5%, and 9.4% of its Q3 2023 top line from the Retail, TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecom), CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods)/Manufacturing, and Finance verticals, respectively as disclosed in the company's third quarter results release. Other industry verticals accounted for the remaining 13.1% of GDYN's sales, respectively for Q3 2023. Separately, GDYN revealed in its FY 2022 10-K filing that it generated 82.3%, 17.6%, and 0.1% of its Q3 2023 revenue from North America, Europe, and other geographic markets, respectively.

Concentration Risks

There is a reasonably high level of concentration risks for Grid Dynamics in certain areas, which might pose downside risks to the company's future financial performance.

Firstly, Grid Dynamics' two biggest clients each represented over 10% of the company's top line for the past three fiscal years (FY 2022, FY 2021, and FY 2020) as highlighted in the company's 10-K filing. In the first nine months of FY 2023, GDYN's five and 10 largest customers in aggregate contributed 37% and 57% of its revenue, respectively as mentioned in its 2023 Analyst Day presentation. It is reasonable to be concerned that a potential loss of one or more key clients could translate to weaker-than-expected revenue for Grid Dynamics in the future.

Secondly, GDYN indicated in its investor presentation slides that 72% of the company's employees are located in Europe. The Russia-Ukraine war serves as an example of how Grid Dynamics' headcount concentration in the European region is risky. In 2022, Grid Dynamics incurred "geographic reorganization" expenses amounting to $11 million (source: FY 2022 10-K filing) due to the Russia-Ukraine war which disrupted the company's operations in these areas.

Thirdly, the Retail and TMT industry verticals combined accounted for close to two-thirds (source: Analyst Day presentation) of Grid Dynamics' 9M 2023 revenue. It is easy to imagine how a severe downturn in either of these two industries might be a drag on GDYN's future revenue and earnings.

GigaCube Strategy Could Potentially Hurt Near-Term Profitability

In the preceding section, I touched on GDYN's concentration risks. The company has a long-term corporate diversification strategy referred to as GigaCube as highlighted below.

As indicated in the chart presented above, GigaCube is a strategy that aims to help Grid Dynamics win new clients, hire new talent in different geographic regions, and expand into new industries in the long run.

But the GigaCube strategy is most probably going to weigh on GDYN's short-term profitability, notwithstanding the long-term benefits associated with the company's corporate diversification plans. At its Q3 2023 earnings briefing, Grid Dynamics noted that it "made some key hires across our CTO organization and sales organization", as "we continue to operationalize it (the GigaCube strategy) across the company."

The expectations of an increase in investments associated with the GigaCube strategy are reflected in the market's consensus financial projections for the company. As per S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, the analysts see Grid Dynamics' normalized EBITDA margin decreasing by -460 basis points from 18.7% for FY 2022 to 14.1% in FY 2023. Although the sell side expects GDYN's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin to recover to 14.8% for FY 2024, this is still way below the company's long-term EBITDA margin target of 20%. (source: 2023 Analyst Day presentation)

Partnerships Have Been Very Successful

GDYN boasts an impressive track record of having beaten Wall Street's consensus revenue forecasts for every quarter in the past 15 quarters between Q1 2020 and Q3 2023. In my opinion, the success of Grid Dynamics' partnership strategy has been the key driving force behind the company's consistent top line beats.

GDYN's Partnership Strategy At A Glance

Grid Dynamics' Investor Presentation Slides

Grid Dynamics highlighted at its Analyst Day on November 16, 2023, that partnerships "have become very, very important for us in the last three years" which include the "hyperscalers, the Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)", and "SaaS providers, which are really focused on specific domain solutions, digital commerce, supply chain, data analytics."

In specific terms, GDYN's "partner-influenced revenue" (a term used by the company) grew by more than 30 times between 2020 and 2023 as disclosed at the 2023 Analyst Day presentation. Another way to look at this is that Grid Dynamics' "partner-influenced revenue" as a proportion of the company's top line increased from under 1% in 2020 to about 12% last year, and GDYN thinks it can double the "partner-influenced revenue" percentage contribution going forward.

Substantial Cash Pile Will Help To Support Inorganic Growth Initiatives

GDYN has done two M&A transactions in the past one year or so, and it is highly probable that the company will continue with inorganic growth plans for the foreseeable future.

Grid Dynamics' Latest M&A Deals

Grid Dynamics' Investor Presentation Slides

Grid Dynamics' cash on its books of approximately $253.7 million is roughly equivalent to close to 27% of the stock's current market capitalization. It is clear that the company has the financial strength to finance future acquisitions with ease.

Also, GDYN shared at the company's Q3 2023 results call that it is observing a "little bit of a return to the good, what I say better, (M&A) targets right now." In other words, Grid Dynamics' deal pipeline is becoming more promising, which makes it more likely that the company might do another deal or two in the near future.

The company's actual top line expansion could be a positive surprise, assuming that GDYN is able to execute more value-accretive M&A within a shorter period of time than what the market expects.

Final Thoughts

I rate Grid Dynamics as a Hold in consideration of the stock's balanced risk-reward. There are risks relating to profitability and revenue concentration for GDYN, but the company could potentially "reward" investors in the form of better-than-expected growth driven by acquisitions and partnerships in the future.

GDYN's shares are also trading at a reasonable valuation in my opinion. The market currently values Grid Dynamics at 38.1 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E. If one adjusts for the company's cash balance of $253.7 million, GDYN's ex-cash adjusted P/E is around 28.1 times. Considering the company's consensus FY 2025 normalized net profit growth projection of +25.8% as per S&P Capital IQ, Grid Dynamics' ex-cash adjusted PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) multiple is approximately 1.09 times or close to fair valuation (using 1x PEG as a valuation yardstick).