Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently covered Paramount Global (PARA, PARAA) in the beginning of December, speculating that Apple Inc. (AAPL) might be interested in acquiring the company, after a press release that the companies are interested in bundling their streaming services. Since then, the press has offered a whirlwind of potential M&A options for both Paramount and National Amusements (abbreviated NAI), the Redstone family holding company with a controlling interest in PARA. It has most recently been reported that NAI is conducting a formal bidding process, and Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) may be an interested party in addition to Skydance for taking control at the NAI level. This is after it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.'s (WBD) CEO, David Zaslav, held a meeting with Bob Bakish to discuss a potential merger. I wanted to dive into these options and assess what they would mean for shareholders.

Apollo

I browsed a bit through Apollo's Private Equity website, and they claim they have three main focuses, buyouts, corporate carveouts, and deleveraging. I believe the NAI scenario most closely fits their description of deleveraging scenarios which are, "established companies who need support restructuring their balance sheets." How NAI is currently capitalized clearly is not working, as following the reduction of the Paramount dividend, NAI needed to exchange preferred shares and warrants on their Paramount shares for cash from BDT. They have also continued to make this exchange as needed, likely to prevent insolvency.

Interestingly, Apollo is also no stranger to media investments. In 2022, the private equity division made a $760 million minority investment in Legendary Entertainment, the studio behind Dune. The reasoning for the investment also seems similar to what could justify controlling Paramount through NAI:

Through this fund investment, Apollo was attracted to Legendary's premium content and distribution capabilities, its significant growth plans for the years ahead, as well as potential synergies with Apollo's private equity portfolio that includes leading companies in media, gaming and technology. Together with Legendary's management team Apollo also sees strong potential M&A opportunities for the Company across a variety of media and talent categories.

An investment in NAI from Apollo could easily provide the market with some reassurance for the beaten-down Paramount stock. Apollo is a well-established financial buyer and manager, who reports their private equity division has an average net IRR of 24%.

Skydance

It has been reported that David Ellison's Skydance is looking into buying a majority stake in NAI, but would want to ensure Skydance then subsequently merges with Paramount. This seems like a complicated transaction, and it would probably make more financial sense for Skydance just to merge with Paramount in exchange for board seats. Then Ellison could also purchase PARA shares for dirt cheap on the open market, instead of whatever price Redstone is charging for a controlling interest at the NAI level. This of course wouldn't solve Redstone's problems, so it might not even be considered at the moment.

As a PARA shareholder, I would not necessarily be opposed to Redstone's preferred transaction with a subsequent Skydance merger. Skydance seems like a capable studio that co-produces many Paramount hits such as Mission Impossible, Transformers, and Reacher. They also have a diverse slate that produces veritable hits for various streaming services, such as The Family Plan on Apple TV. I am somewhat willing to roll the dice on a new controlling shareholder, and David Ellison certainly seems like a capable media manager interested in building an empire. In a funding round in 2022, Skydance was valued at $4 billion.

Merging With WBD?

Personally, I don't think Zaslav's meeting with Bakish was a serious one, as merging with WBD does not solve any of Shari Redstone's problems at the NAI level, and is also a tough sell to Paramount shareholders. I think it was more of a strategic leak from WBD, trying to let other potential strategic suitors like Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) know that they might be off the market soon. The Axios writer notably is also affiliated with CNN, a subsidiary of WBD. If Paramount chooses to merge with WBD, it is highly unlikely CMCSA could acquire the combined company.

National Amusements likely needs either a sale of PARA with a step-up in price, or a reinstatement of Paramount's dividends to stop relinquishing ownership to BDT. These two things are pretty much impossible to guarantee if PARA chooses to merge with WBD. The two companies would likely do well together, but this transaction would leave PARA shareholders asking, what was the point of all the suffering? Many have been waiting years for the promised scaling of the streaming segment, and Paramount then decides to sell to a rival who will just shut down Paramount + and chop up the assets. I believe this would be embarrassing for management, and disappointing for shareholders.

Conclusion

Shareholders (and employees) of Paramount have been taken for a ride here. Communication from the press had been so clouded and wishy-washy, that it was hard to tell if anyone knew what was going on. As more information comes out, it becomes clearer that the Redstone family is assessing their options in my view. National Amusements has problems that are unique from those of Paramount Global, and a restructuring of debt with a change of ownership at this level may be necessary. It may not be in PARA shareholder's best interests to pay dividends in the future, which is likely what NAI needs if the status quo is kept.

So, what is the PARA shareholder to do? Well, uncertainty is opportunity, and I believe a sale at the National Amusements level could provide a nice boost to PARA shares in the short to mid-term. The sale would show the market just how much Paramount's assets are worth to an intelligent operator. It also would give an indication of how well Paramount would have to perform to get said operator an adequate return on investment. The added benefit here is that Redstone's offering to make a sale at the NAI level shows she is willing to relinquish control and could draw out bids for Paramount as a whole as well. This, combined with the DTC segment hopefully being able to achieve break-even by year-end, makes it hard for me to see shareholders performing poorly from these levels.