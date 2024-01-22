Gary Yeowell

I used to be bullish on a couple of office REITs despite many believing that the work-from-home trend is here to stay because I think that a couple of strong companies will make it out of these hard times and have the potential to thrive in the future. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was one of them.

I covered the stock once before, almost a year ago and issued a BUY rating because I thought that its differentiated location (from most other office REITs) primarily in the Sunbelt can help them stay in the game. Besides that, they had strong performance metrics, were extremely undervalued based on their 10.2% cap rate, and had a huge margin of safety. Today, I will look over their Q3 results released back on October 24th, 2023 and see how the company and the market have changed. Besides that I want to address whether it makes sense to invest or sell before the new results that are supposed to come out at the beginning of February.

Since the last time I wrote about HIW the price increased by about 9.5% which made me rethink my valuation a bit. I expected it to grow a bit more rapidly, however, I still think there is a potential upside to be made, just a smaller one than I originally thought. After looking into the most recent results, I decided to downgrade the stock to a HOLD ahead of Q4 earnings.

The market

While the inflow of people has slowed down significantly compared to the times of the pandemic, the population is still growing by 2.5x and employment by 2x compared to the national average, as stated in the Q3 presentation.

HIW can still take advantage of this trend even if it is on a smaller level than before. However, I am not sure it will help them enough to make a significant change in the stock price.

Highwoods

A little background on the company before we get to the most recent results.

Their portfolio accounts for 28.5 Million square feet, 90% of which is located in BBD markets (broader business districts). Their buildings are mostly A-class with a 6-year WALT (weighted average lease term) and a 4.1% rent CAGR. Their occupancy stands at 88.7% which is a 1.4% drop compared to the beginning of the year, yet is it still 750 bps higher than the US average.

HIW

Financials

The rental revenue has increased by 2.1% quarter-over-quarter, operating expenses have also increased by 2.5% and the cash NOI grew by 2%. So overall the change here is not that significant and Highwoods is growing much slower than some of its Coastal peers.

Their FFO, however, is a different story. Since the beginning of the year, it dropped from $0.98 per share per quarter to $0.93 as a result of higher interest expense. And it is estimated it will continue to decline. The guidance for the year estimates an FFO of $3.73 at the low end and $3.77 at the high end. That would mean a per quarter FFO of $0.88 on the low end and $0.92 at the high end.

As for other guidance the company provided. The occupancy is expected to be at 88.5% at the low end and 90% at the high end so a slight improvement might occur. The cash NOI is said to increase by 0-1%. So HIW is hanging on even though the improvements are not exactly glamorous.

Highwoods is not planning any new acquisitions or developments which I think is good because they can use their cash for other purposes which are more important right now, such as debt repayments.

HIW

Balance sheet

Their balance sheet is pretty solid which is confirmed by their BBB rating which also makes it one of the strongest balance sheets compared to the competition. The weighted average interest rate is at 4.4% and the net debt to EBITDAre is 6x which is a pretty high leverage. They don’t have a lot of cash but they have been trying to increase their liquidity and they now have $770 Million available on their line of credit. What is really good about their balance sheet is that they have no maturities until Q4 2025 so even without much cash they don’t have to worry about paying off debt for now, which should make their interest expense relatively stable.

Their dividend has been the same for a while and stands at $2 per share per year. This currently yields 8.6%, that is a pretty nice dividend and based on the 53% payout ratio it should be safe as well. That's important, because it's a major part of the total return that we can expect from HIW.

Valuation

HIW’s P/FFO stands at 6.2x with a historical average of 12.43x. Peers trade at the following multiples: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) at 14.03x and Boston Properties (BXP) at 9.62x.

While HIW is trading much lower than peers, I don’t see its multiple increasing much in the near future. Here are a few reasons for this.

Firstly, the FFO is likely to remain where it is or even decrease which is probably going to hold the multiple and the stock price down to at least some level.

Secondly, the movement to Sunbelt is slowing down. All the job movement to this location we saw before was something I thought could make HIW shine and maybe even earn a premium on the valuation compared to peers. But since it has been slowing down this clearly isn’t that big of an advantage anymore and it might slow down future rent growth and/or result in occupancy issues.

Lastly, the fact that they put a stop to acquisitions and developments at this time could also hold them in place for some time and could mean that they miss out on some discounted additions to their portfolio.

For these reasons, which are likely to result in minimal rent growth, I revise my target multiple for the stock from 8.6x (used in my original article), down to 7x FFO which corresponds to an implied cap rate of 8% (down from 10% at current levels).

An 8% implied cap rate would represent about a 400 bps spread to 10-year treasury yields, which I see as reasonable, given the quality of HIW's portfolio. For reference, I valued BXP, which undeniably owns higher quality properties in better locations, at a 370 bps spread.

As a result of a lower target multiple, I also decrease my price target from $35 per share to $28 per share which is still on the high-end of analyst's estimates.

That leaves potential upside of around 30%, but the problem is that I don't really see clear near-term catalysts that would take us to those levels. HIW is likely undervalued here, but I expect the normalization to take time and to only take place if, over the next several quarters, HIW can somehow increase their rent growth and/or occupancy above today's level. Therefore, I rate the stock a HOLD at this time, and expect no significant movement in price in relation to the Q4 results.

I fully expect their 8%+ dividend to stay in place for now, but see further immediate upside potential as somewhat limited following the recent rally off the lows.