alvarez

I frequently see investors get into trouble by trying to anticipate irrationality and trading on that prediction. The market frequently does act irrationally, but the better way to take advantage is AFTER that irrational behavior occurs.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), a real estate investment trust, or REIT, presently represents an opportunity to exploit market irrationality post hoc. This article will consist of 2 parts:

1) Explaining how the post-hoc trade works.

2) The WPC opportunity.

Post-hoc versus anticipation

For the last year or so, bad news has been good news in the sense that bad economic news is viewed as making the Fed more dovish. Thus, the market has frequently gone up on weak economic news items and down on strong economic news. In our view, this is clearly irrational behavior, as the overwhelming majority of companies are causally benefitted by GDP growth.

However, in the short term, the Fed or even the threat of Fed relief or Fed tightening seems to have been the driving force of the market. There have been so many instances in the last year of the market selling off on good economic news that it starts to feel predictable. Ambitious investors start trying to get ahead of the trade:

A strong piece of employment news comes out after the market close and an investor buys puts in premarket trading in anticipation of the news taking the market down.

This is wrong.

I understand the idea behind it. I, too, sometimes feel like I can predict such events, but this sort of trade is irrational and likely results in underperformance.

Why is it bad?

It is essentially a greater fool trade. The investor engages in an irrational trade (buying puts on good economic news) in anticipation that other investors will also invest irrationally, thereby fulfilling the prediction and making the trade work.

There will, of course, be instances in which the anticipatory trader gets it right, but getting it wrong on such a trade is quite painful. In this case, if the market fails to act irrationally and fulfill the puts, they will expire worthless for a total loss of invested capital.

There is a better way to exploit the market's irrational behavior.

Post-Hoc Capture

Rather than trying to predict irrational behavior, I think it is wiser to take advantage of it after it happens.

Here is how the correct trading pattern plays out:

A piece of good economic news hits.

The investor has a hunch that the market will act irrationally by selling off the market, but does not act on that hunch.

The following morning the market does indeed sell-off.

Then, AFTER the selloff, the investor buys the freshly discounted stock(s).

The stocks eventually rebound allowing the investor to capture the recovery.

Why is this better?

In brief, it is better because it does not rely on irrationality. Instead, it relies on the eventual restoration of rationality.

In the event the investor's hunch is correct, both trade styles profit the same amount. The anticipatory trade gets paid off equal to the magnitude of the market drop as the market drops.

The post-hoc trade gets paid off equal to the magnitude of the market drop on the way back up.

So, if you can correctly predict the market's irrationality, both anticipating and post hoc capture work. The difference appears when the hunch is wrong.

For example, let's say the good economic news came out, and then the market didn't drop. Well, the anticipatory trader is sitting on a loss and what's worse is their position is now against the rational direction of the market which is higher due to the favorable economic news.

In contrast, the post-hoc trader who had a hunch the market would drop irrationally, loses nothing if the market doesn't drop. They simply didn't get an opportunity to buy at the discounted price.

In buying AFTER the irrationality takes place, time is on the investor's side. It can sometimes take a while for rationality to be restored, but historically, the market has always returned to rationality.

They simply bought stocks that were irrationally discounted and can wait however long it takes for fair pricing to return.

Post-hoc buying of irrational dips on good economic news would have been a great strategy over the last year or so, but it is worth noting that these dips were only a percentage point or two.

Post-hoc exploitation of irrationality pays off bigger when looking at specific stocks where bouts of irrationality can move prices much further. This is where W. P. Carey Inc. comes in.

On September 21st, WPC announced the spinoff of its office, now Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP).

The market threw a fit.

SA

Zooming in on the relevant timeframe, WPC fell 17% on the news.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Not every significant price drop represents irrational market behavior. Many drops are fundamentally warranted when bad news hits.

So, the first step in discerning irrationality in this sort of situation is to check if the fundamentals match the price movement. In this case, they clearly do not.

Spinoffs are inherently value-neutral. Rather than having $10 of earnings at 1 company, for example, it goes to $8 at one and $2 at the other. Thus, the change to fair value of the overall company is quite minimal.

We measured the minimal fundamental impact on WPC here and with regard to NLOP here.

Despite the lack of change to fair value, the market price dropped over 17%. This was a great opportunity to apply the post hoc capture of irrational market behavior.

Has WPC already recovered?

In direct market price comparison, WPC has already recovered, as it was around $63 before the drop, and trades at $67 today.

So it might look as though the trade has already played out, but most of that recovery was just the REIT market floating all boats.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

REITs were up close to 17% since WPC's bottom, and as a large market cap stock, WPC is in the REIT ETFs, causing it to get bought up with the category.

I posit that a significant portion of the irrational dip is still in the price. It shows up in the valuation.

Since spinning off its office assets, WPC is majority industrial with a bit of retail.

Industrial REITs trade at a median adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, multiple of 23.4X.

Retail REITs trade at a median AFFO multiple of 15.6X.

WPC is trading at 14.2X forward AFFO.

That is quite a large discount, making WPC one of the most cost-effective means of getting industrial and retail exposure.

There are all sorts of reasons that a company could trade significantly discounted to its peers, but none of them seem to apply to WPC.

Large-cap REITs tend to trade at premiums, not discounts.

WPC has a $14.6B market cap.

Strong balance sheets tend to trade at premiums, not discounts:

WPC has a BBB+ rating.

Strong track records tend to trade at premiums:

I anticipate getting some pushback here, as people are still up in arms about the spinoff and dividend cut, but the market has a tendency to be far too short-term oriented. People remember when WPC traded at $80 per share and that became the frame of reference, so many incorrectly view WPC as an underperformer.

The long-term track record is clearly strong, with over 1700% return since going public compared to just over 700% for the index.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

So, while WPC has recovered materially since its initial irrational dip, I think the irrational pricing is still largely in effect. I view it as a clear opportunity for post-hoc exploitation of irrational market pricing.

We are long WPC and intend on waiting for rationality to restore. It could be as swift as it has been so far, or it could take a long time. Either way, WPC is paying a greater than 5% dividend while we wait.