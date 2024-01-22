USFR: Floating Rate Bonds Will Benefit If The Fed Disappoints

Jamakosy

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) holds a portfolio of floating rate bonds which have zero duration and whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in 3-month Treasury Bill yields. The USFR currently yields 5.6% according to the Wisdom Tree website, which is highly attractive relative to stocks and Treasury bonds. I expect a paring back of interest rate cut expectations to drive down equity and bond prices, leaving investors far better off in this ETF over the coming months as its zero duration ensures capital stability.

The USFR ETF

The USFR is virtually indistinguishable from the iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO), which I covered last here. Both track the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Bond Index by holding assets that have coupon payments that periodically reset based off 3-month Treasury bill yields and charge an annual fee of 0.15. While the USFR holds just four US Treasury floating rate notes compared to the TFLO's eight, both pay an average yield to maturity of 5.6% and have moved in lockstep with the benchmark over recent years.

The USFR is widely expected to return less than the current 5.6% yield as 3-month T-bill yields fall alongside interest rate cuts. However, the ETF should outperform if short-term rates remain higher than expected. There are other floating rate bond funds that would stand to benefit if interest rate cuts are not as aggressive as expected, but they tend to be subject to credit risk, which may arise in such circumstances. Meanwhile, the zero duration risk of floating rates bonds makes the USFR superior to even short term Treasuries in the event of a rise in rate expectations.

Cash Yields Are Far Higher Than The Alternatives

Investors have sought to extend their duration exposure over recent months in anticipation of aggressive Fed easing, which has strengthened the relative case for the USFR. After the recent rally in bonds, 10-year yields offer just 4.1%, while the S&P 500's free cash flow yield is just 3.5%. Even long-term corporate bonds, which have a high degree of duration risk and some credit risk, now yield less than cash as noted here. To generate a higher yield than floating rate bonds offer in the fixed income space, investors have to take on a high degree of credit risk, but even here, the spread of emerging and high-yield corporate debt relative to cash is the lowest it has been since the pre-Global Financial Crisis peak.

Fed Funds Rate, SPX FCF Yield, 10-Year UST Yield, LT Corp Yield (Bloomberg)

Aggressive Rate Cuts Are Far From Guaranteed

The outsized yield available on the USFR relative to stocks and bonds reflects widespread expectations of interest rate cuts. If rate markets are to be believed, the Fed funds rate will end 2024 around 3.9%, before falling to 3.2% by end-2025 and 2.9% by end-2026. Investors have understandably sought to lock in high yields by extending duration in anticipation of rate cuts, which has driven a broad-based rally in bonds and stocks.

However, these rate market expectations appear overly aggressive for two reasons. Firstly, inflation remains above target, while the unemployment rate remains historically low, so according to their own mandate of price stability and full employment there appears to be little need for rate cuts. In fact, the last time core inflation was above the unemployment rate as it is now was in the early 1980s, when the Fed funds were at double digits.

Fed Funds Vs Core CPI - Unemployment Rate (Bloomberg)

Secondly, significant interest rate cuts since the 1990s have almost never occurred in the absence of a significant rise in corporate credit spreads and/or equity market weakness. In order for the Fed to cut rates 170bps this year as markets expect, we would likely need to see some market disruption, which would allow the USFR to outperform stocks given its lack of credit and duration risk. If this does not occur, even 100bps of cuts this year could be enough to cause a steepening of the yield curve, allowing the USFR to outperform Treasuries.

Fed Funds Rate Vs High Yield Corporate Credit Spreads (Bloomberg)

Fiscal Deterioration Poses The Main Risk

The main risk comes from the Fed abandoning its inflation fight as fiscal concerns take precedence. At current interest rates, the US Treasury faces a ticking time bomb as interest costs rise exponentially. With seemingly no appetite on both sides of the political spectrum to make the necessary cuts in spending to balance the budget, the Fed is likely to come under pressure to keep real yields low in an attempt to keep a lid on interest costs. If this takes the form of aggressive rate cuts, then the USFR may well underperform. However, there is also the possibility that real yields fall due to rising inflation, which could keep short-term yields elevated and create downside risks for stocks.

Conclusion

Current market conditions, characterised by widespread expectations of interest rate cuts and wafer-thin risk premiums on stocks and corporate bonds, make floating rate bonds highly attractive from a relative perspective. Rate cuts do not tend to arrive until after market volatility rises, and so we should expect weakness in stocks and/or bond prices to occur before any significant easing cycle begins if history is a guide. The key thing to watch is the state of US fiscal accounts as continued deficit widening may act as a drag on yields to the benefit of stocks and bonds. However, on balance, I believe that floating rate bond funds such as the USFR currently offer macro investors a great hedge, continued optimism over rate cuts, and a soft landing.