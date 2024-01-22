Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

No One Is Talking About This? Earnings Are Cooling Amidst Fed Pivot Euphoria

Jan. 22, 2024 3:27 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDXSPY, XLK, XLE, XLF6 Comments
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.15K Followers

Summary

  • Q4 2023 earnings for S&P 500 components are coming in weak, with earnings estimated to be down about 1.7% YoY and profit margins decreasing.
  • The financial and energy sectors are major contributors to the weakness in earnings.
  • Tech sector profit margins are not as strong as expected either, challenging the narrative of an AI-driven earnings boom.
  • After analysts predicted a 2024 earnings boom, the rubber meets the road.
Tungurahua eruption at dusk

Sebastián Crespo Photography/Moment via Getty Images

Markets do crazy things sometimes, and it's not uncommon for stocks to rally 10-20% in short periods based on pure sentiment. The reverse can also happen, like in 2022, when the Fed pivot optimism was crushed and stocks tumbled 20% in a matter of weeks from

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.15K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

B
BayBry
Today, 4:45 PM
Comments (540)
There is a generation of analysts who only know a low rate environment. They can't process what's happening in the markets.

To counterpoint my own argument: we're not at historically high interest rates but only reverting to mean. Real damage will come if the Fed increases further and that won't happen this year.
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (6.92K)
Thank you for the article
p
pomps909
Today, 3:53 PM
Comments (248)
You're doing a good service for your followers by pointing out the current dynamic. Market reactions are behind, and if this continues it wouldn't be surprising if we see a near term correction.

While there are always investments that can thrive in any market - all boats are being lifted unjustifiably. I've been taking profits on portions of my holdings, and planning to buy/close some profitable call options - and replace with stop-loss orders on a portion of my larger holdings.

FOMO at the wrong time can be very costly. I'm recently retired and don't want to be overly greedy - happy to take some profits at this time and even get into some SPY hedges...
Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (3.14K)
Sell spy and buy qqq?
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (25.56K)
Last year's rally came entirely from P/E expansion. Earnings were basically flat but P/Es expanded by about 25%. This year earnings are expected to grow 5-6% at best but we'll likely see further P/E expansion. I don't know how long they can keep this game up though.
B
Big Louie
Today, 3:34 PM
Comments (606)
Do earning even matter anymore? lower and beat market goes up. Reminds me of the end of 2007. Thanks for work B/L
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.