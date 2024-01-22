No One Is Talking About This? Earnings Are Cooling Amidst Fed Pivot Euphoria

Sebastián Crespo Photography/Moment via Getty Images

Markets do crazy things sometimes, and it's not uncommon for stocks to rally 10-20% in short periods based on pure sentiment. The reverse can also happen, like in 2022, when the Fed pivot optimism was crushed and stocks tumbled 20% in a matter of weeks from August to October. Historically, we know that Fed pauses tend to see wild and short rallies, followed by a brutal reversal to the final lows. If you're buying for value, what you should care about is the underlying businesses– how much you're paying, how much they're earning, and what the growth prospects are. S&P 500 (SPY) components have started to report earnings for Q4 2023, and the results are surprising when contrasted with the stock market returns. So far, earnings and profit margins are rather weak, challenging the narrative that ChatGPT and the Fed cannot be stopped and P/E ratios no longer matter.

Data by YCharts

Q4 2023 Earnings Are Coming In Soft

I pulled data from FactSet and was surprised to see earnings are collectively coming in weak. Earnings appear to be down about 1.7% year-over-year for the quarter, as revenue growth has failed to keep pace with costs. Other interesting nuggets from the report:

Profit margins are continuing their downtrend from the pandemic peak of roughly 13% and appear to be falling below pre-pandemic levels. Margins are currently expected to come in at 10.7% for Q4. Tech margins are up, but not nearly enough to cover the declines in other industries.

The financial sector is responsible for much of the weakness in earnings– the bill for the FDIC assessment for last spring's banking crisis was reflected in Q4 earnings.

Energy companies are seeing margins decrease sharply with lower oil prices. They helped drive S&P 500 profits in 2022 and now are dragging the index's earnings down.

Tech is in good shape from a business perspective, but not as much as you'd think. For example, profit margins for the information technology sector were actually down from Q3 to Q4 – that's not consistent with a coming AI-driven earnings boom. Profit margins probably wouldn't be sliding if that were the case!

See how margins are down? Blame the FDIC assessment maybe, but also credit Q3 margins to higher oil prices – not ChatGPT. There are likely more write-downs necessary for the banking system stemming from commercial real estate – not a world-ender, but definitely enough to keep denting the S&P 500's margins and make you think twice about paying 22x earnings.

S&P 500 Profit Margins (FactSet)

Profit margins by industry, quarter over quarter:

S&P 500 Profit Margins Q/Q (FactSet)

And year-over-year.

S&P 500 Y/Y Profit Margins (FactSet)

We can see here that while tech is doing well, the changes in profit margins are smaller than other industries like energy and even health care, which have seen changes in the opposite direction. For the index overall, expenses are growing faster than revenues, which is why margins are decreasing. Labor costs, taxes, and interest on debt are the perennial culprits here.

We'll see if the early part of earnings was a fluke or whether something is going on with earnings. 75 more companies report this week, including some heavy hitters like Tesla (TSLA), American Express (AXP), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The Fed may be seeing further out than stock investors are and anticipating the cycle turning. Where they exist, adjustable-rate mortgages are putting a ton of pressure on consumers. In the UK, payrolls dropped 24,000 last month, while in Australia the economy shed about 65,000 jobs. Australia's population is about the same as Texas – that's like the US economy losing 600,000 jobs in a month. There are a steadily increasing amount of loans like this in the US as well, except many of them are temporary homebuilder buydowns that buyers took out last year expecting mortgage rates to decline (they've instead increased). When you see payroll numbers come in like this, you don't have to guess what's going on – people got overleveraged with variable-rate debt. By the time the central banks cut, unemployment is already snowballing. The solution isn't for central banks to micromanage the economy, but to prevent people from borrowing money to do crazy stuff in the first place. The US has a savings rate of 3-4%, meaning about half the population is spending more than they make. That's great for the short run for stocks and corporate profits, but very bad in the long run. Future consumption is going to be impacted by consumers binging out now.

One of the things I've noticed for the last 18 months is that analysts have consistently called for a huge earnings boom in 2024. The boom was supposed to start already, and they've pushed it back. Expecting a boom at this point in the credit cycle is weird and defies centuries of economic history, as well as deep-dive analysis of what drove corporate profits in the 2010s (tax cuts and zero-rate Fed policy). It hasn't happened yet, and I don't think it's going to happen. We'll see how things shake out going forward.

Earnings have been roughly flat for the past three years at $208 in 2021, $218 in 2022, and about $218 expected when 2023 closes out. Compared to the S&P 500 trading for 4,850, that's about 22.5x earnings. My math on this is beyond the scope of this article, but investors buying stocks now can likely expect long-run returns in the 6-7% annual range due to valuations being stretched. Intuitively, if you pay 20% more than the guy who bought three months before you, it caps your upside and increases your downside.

Bottom Line

With valuations as high as they are, investors deserve better earnings from the S&P 500 than they're getting. While it's still early in earnings season, earnings have come in weak, and the weakness extends well beyond the FDIC assessment hampering bank earnings. Stocks have downside to more normal valuations if AI doesn't quickly deliver earnings growth on the same level that has been priced into the market. So far it hasn't, so it will be interesting to see how the market digests the rest of earnings season.