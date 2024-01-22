Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Columbia Banking System Is Getting Awfully Pricey

Summary

  • Columbia Banking System has seen significant improvements in its balance sheet, with a rebound in deposits and a decrease in uninsured deposits.
  • The institution has experienced growth in net interest income, non-interest income, and net profits.
  • Despite these positive developments, the stock is considered pricey, and the company's return on equity and return on assets are lower compared to its peers.
Couple talking to a financial advisor about an investment

andresr

With a market capitalization of $5.20 billion as of this writing, Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is one of the larger regional banks that I have written about over the past year. Larger firms have certain advantages, like financial stability

Comments (2)

C
CPA022784
Today, 4:42 PM
Comments (1.85K)
When SA authors write 2 or 3 or 4 or more articles per day (have never figured out why), you mostly just get cookie cutter stuff with elevator analysis. This is up, this is down, here are a few peers (sometimes appropriate, usually not) and these are the PE and TBV multiples. Like CUBI earlier today, COLB is a unique banking story that needs an in-depth look quarter-over-quarter at the merger of equals, purchase accounting, synergy progress, balance sheet repositioning, capital levels, loan portfolio, CRE exposure, and much more to be able to come to a good assessment.
Alfonso Larriva profile picture
Alfonso Larriva
Today, 4:31 PM
Comments (563)
I'm thinking you shouldn't hold those merger related expenses against them. The expenses will be in the past soon, and ideally then the earnings will be more like $3.20 in the future which makes it cheap, not expensive and with a decent ROE.
