With a market capitalization of $5.20 billion as of this writing, Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is one of the larger regional banks that I have written about over the past year. Larger firms have certain advantages, like financial stability and capital in order to fuel growth. Often, this can justify a premium over what other players are trading at. But that is not always the case. Regardless of this particular instance, there are two underlying truths as I see them. First, since I last wrote about the company in an article published in August of last year, wherein I rated it a 'hold', shares have drastically outperformed my expectations. The stock is up 28% at a time when the S&P 500 is up only 8.1%. This has come because of rapid improvements on both the top and bottom lines for the institution. The second truth is that, at least where things stand today, the stock is getting rather pricey. I wouldn't go so far as to downgrade it to a 'sell', but if it continues to rise, that option might be on the table.

Great improvements

Fundamentally speaking, Columbia Banking System has been doing quite well for itself. For starters, we should touch on some of its balance sheet data. Back at the end of 2022, the company had deposits of $27.07 billion. These shot up to $41.87 billion in the first quarter of 2023. That increase was driven not by organic means but, instead, by a rather large merger that I wrote about in my aforementioned article on the company. But by the second quarter of the year, the concerns regarding the banking crisis started to have an impact. That quarter, the institution had $40.83 billion in deposits. That's a decline of $751.4 million in a three-month window. That's also one of the reasons why I was cautious about the company late last year. I don't like to see a large deposit decline, especially when you consider that, at that time, the 36.4% uninsured deposit exposure was quite a bit above the 30% threshold I typically prefer.

Fast-forward to today, and the picture has changed. The institution has seen a partial rebound in deposits, with a total amount of $41.62 billion as of the end of the third quarter. To make matters even better, only 32.4% of all deposits are now uninsured. That's still higher than I would like to see, but the overall trend is encouraging. There are, of course, other metrics to be paying attention to. One of these would be loans. By the end of the second quarter, loans had totaled 37.05 billion dollars. They inched up slightly to $37.17 billion by the end of the third quarter. The value of securities has unfortunately declined from about $9 billion to $8.50 billion. And cash declined from $3.41 billion to $2.40 billion. This is unfortunate to see, but the good news is that it occurred at a time when overall debt has also dropped. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Columbia Banking System had debt totaling $6.67 billion. That number has now dropped to $4.42 billion. So with that, we know where that drop in cash and securities went.

The overall growth in the institution's balance sheet, thanks largely to the aforementioned merger, has made possible some nice expansion on the top and bottom lines. In the third quarter of 2023, for instance, Columbia Banking System reported net interest income of $444.1 million. That's comfortably above the $260 million reported the same time in 2022. Non-interest income grew from $29.4 million to $44 million, while net profits expanded from $84 million to $135.8 million. All of this can be seen in the chart below. You can see financial performance for the first nine months of 2023 in its entirety relative to the same nine months of 2022.

The merger makes understanding the future of the company a bit challenging. The good news is that analysts do have an opinion of where the picture is going in the near term. For the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, the institution is expected to generate revenue of $525.7 million. That's well above the $187.6 million that I calculated for the final quarter of 2022. But again, in this case, we are just comparing a post-merger entity with a pre-merger one. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected to come in at $0.73, which would be down from the $0.88 per share reported for the final quarter of 2022. But because of the surge in share count associated with the merger, overall profits are expected to climb from $68.9 million in the final quarter of 2022 to $152.3 million the same time in 2023.

If we accept what analysts are suggesting in terms of earnings for the year, the net profits for 2023 should be around $407.5 million. That would result in a price to earnings multiple of 12.8. If we use non-GAAP earnings, a reading closer to $2.95 for the year as a whole (or $0.79 for the quarter), would imply profits of $615.4 million for the year, or 8.5 for the price to earnings multiple. This accounts for a $158.8 million increase in merger-related expenses on a year-over-year basis for the first nine months of 2023 and would put the company more in line with its peers. As part of my analysis, I compared the company to five similar firms as shown above using GAAP figures. Four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it using this method. I then decided to look at the pictures through the lens of the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. With a price to book multiple of 1.12, I found that two of the five companies ended up being cheaper than Columbia Banking System. When it comes to the price to tangible book multiple, however, only one of the 5 firms was more expensive than it.

Of course, an argument could be made that some companies deserve to trade at a premium. But I don't think that applies here. As an example, I would like to point you to the first chart below, which shows the return on equity for not only Columbia Banking System, but also for the five companies I decided to compare it to. Of the group, Columbia Banking System ended up being the lowest. I then, in the subsequent chart, did the same thing using the return on assets for each institution. Based on my findings, it was once again the weakling in the group.

Takeaway

As things stand, Columbia Banking System might be an interesting bank. However, I don't think it's an ideal prospect at this time. Shares are expensive using both the GAAP price to earnings approach and the price to tangible book value approach. And when it comes to both return on equity and return on assets, it is the worst of the group. The picture could change when management reports financial results after the market closes on January 24th. But absent something material happening there, I believe that the 'hold' rating I assigned the bank still makes sense, especially since, as a value investor, my goal is to buy stocks at a nice discount to their intrinsic value.