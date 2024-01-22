Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taylor Devices Is A Well Run Small Cap At A Reasonable Valuation

Catalyst Capital profile picture
Catalyst Capital
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Taylor Devices is a company that specializes in seismic dampers, which reduce the effects of earthquakes and strong winds on buildings.
  • The company has seen strong financial results in 2023, with a 27% increase in sales and a significant boost in revenues from aerospace and industrial applications.
  • The company's backlog of orders has been growing, indicating potential future sales growth, and its valuation suggests it may be undervalued. However, the company is subject to cyclical risks and fluctuations in the construction and defense industries.

Workers at the construction site

lechatnoir

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) is the ultimate in boring stocks - and the core product is what is called a "damper". If that doesn't get you excited, then I don't know what will.

The company's core product is seismic dampers, which

This article was written by

Catalyst Capital profile picture
Catalyst Capital
2.45K Followers
We seek outperformance by focusing on companies with significant near term drivers of value, or catalysts. None of our articles should be construed as investment advice. We may sell our positions at any point in time. Do your own research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TAYD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

j
jrnpanther
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (1.15K)
The Taylor Damped Moment Frame is a "game changer". Not only is there a more simplified procedure for structural engineers to design it in the earthquake prone building it reduces the steel component by around 30% that would be needed without utiliizing the TDMF. So Taylor can IMO price their needed product very aggressively and still save the end customer a good deal of money on any building utilizing the TDMF.
b
bobblock
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (464)
Their recent buyback of a large block of stock was a good use of cash with the block being bought at a large discount
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TAYD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TAYD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TAYD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.