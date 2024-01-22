lechatnoir

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) is the ultimate in boring stocks - and the core product is what is called a "damper". If that doesn't get you excited, then I don't know what will.

The company's core product is seismic dampers, which help reduce the effects of earthquake tremors and strong winds on buildings and other large structures.

I covered this company back in 2019 when the stock was at $12, recommending to buy it and wait for signs of an improving backlog. That has happened, and the stock has since taken off (more on the backlog below).

After this recent rally, the question is whether or not the rally is sustainable and whether or not their improved backlog is sustainable.

Other Parts of the Business:

Fluidicshoks® which are small, extremely compact shock absorbers with up to 19,200 inch-pound capacities, produced in 15 standard sizes for primary use in the defense, aerospace and commercial industry.

Crane and industrial buffers - basically large Fluidicshoks® with up to 60,000,000 inch-pound capacities, produced in more than 60 standard sizes for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys and car stops.

Self-adjusting shock absorbers, which include versions of Fluidicshoks® and crane and industrial buffers, automatically adjust to different impact conditions, and are designed for high cycle application primarily in heavy industry.

Liquid die springs - used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies.

Vibration dampers - used primarily by the aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration.

Machined springs - precisely controlled mechanical springs manufactured from a variety of materials. These are used primarily for aerospace applications that require custom features that are not possible with conventional wound coil springs.

Custom actuators - typically of the gas-charged type, using high pressure, that have custom features not available from other suppliers. These actuators are used for special military and aerospace applications.

Strong Financial Results in 2023

TAYD saw a 27% increase in sales from 2022 as a result of construction of new buildings and bridges and fixing up existing buildings and bridges with seismic and wind protection. The company also saw a 25% boost I revenues to aerospace customers and an 85% increase in sales from industrial applications.

The company's structural segment (the component that rose 27%) makes up 51% of total sales, while industrial applications makes up 10%.

While total sales rose 27%, operating profits exploded 178%. Taylor has been able to pass on higher costs to customers as a result of higher materials and labor costs they incurred (along with the rest of the world) in 2020 / 21. During the last downturn in 2018, gross margins hit a low point of 24%. They are now well over 40%, reaching 46% in Q4 2023.

Earnings per share increased from $0.64 to $1.77 from 2022 to 2023 and are now at a TTM of $2.12. Amazingly, this little cap has been profitable every year for the past 15 years.

Backlog Keeps Growing

When you're looking at Taylor, you need to pay close attention to their backlog. This is a cyclical company with wild swings in its backlog, which drives future sales.

Here is the backlog going back in time:

2018: 121 open orders, $23.1 Million

2019: 153 open orders, $13.3 Million

2020: 102 open orders, $9.8 Million

2021: 132 open orders, $22 Million

2022: 135 open orders, $23.7 Million

2023: 134 open orders, $32.5 Million

November 2023: 141 open orders, $35.5 Million

R&D Project Pays Off

Over the course of 2021 and 2022, Taylor spent a significant amount of money on a new product launch. Research and development costs went from $0 for many years to a total of $2.1 Million in 2021 and 2022.

In June 2023,

. According to Taylor, this allows structural engineers to easily incorporate their fluid dampers into the design of new buildings in earthquake zones and helps streamline the process of using their fluid dampers in new buildings.

According to the company's president:

"This new prescriptive method provides a simplified step-by-step procedure for structural engineers to follow and eliminates complex analysis that was previously required. This is a win-win as buildings can be designed to be safer during earthquakes and at less cost. We expect that this will help bolster sales and contribute to our growth."

This could help improve the company's backlog and is something to keep an eye on.

Valuation:

You can see the cyclical nature of the business. Since earnings fluctuate so much over time with this company, I think the best way to assess if you're overpaying is looking at price to sales.

Here is the price to sales of the company at the end of each fiscal year (their fiscal year ends May 31st) since 2010:

2010: 1.09X

2011: 0.91

2012: 1.09

2013: 1.10

2014: 1.49

2015: 1.43

2016: 1.63

2017: 1.82

2018: 1.47

2019: 1.15

2020: 1.35

2021: 1.84

2022: 1.05

2023: 1.64

Now: 2.30

The average P/S from 2010 to 2023 was 1.32 and not it is almost double that level. But there are some clear caveats here. First and foremost, the company has built up a sizable cash and marketable securities position of $10/share, leaving the enterprise value at only $18/share. On an EV/Revenue basis, the company is actually undervalued relative to its past, trading at just 0.89 EV/Revenues versus historically at well over 1.0.

With interest rates as high as they are now versus near zero for much of the past decade, Taylor stands to benefit significantly because of its huge cash balance. In the past year alone, the company earned $0.20 from interest.

With a compounded annual growth rate of 5% over the past 10 years, if you extrapolate out revenues to 5 years from now, you get a top line of $53M. At 15% margins (down from 19% now) and a 15 multiple, the stock could reach $40/share at some point over the next handful of years. Given the stock is at $30, the CAGR wouldn't be all that great.

But this is a company with a great track record and a huge cash balance that it could deploy to grow faster via acquisitions. There are always risks with acquisitions, but this company seems to be quite well run, and I would trust management if they did make an acquisition at a reasonable valuation.

Competition

IDEX Corporation (IEX) is a much larger company that provides a range of products including pumps, valves, flow meters, and other fluidics systems, components, and engineered products. I would classify them as one of the main competitor of Taylor; however, their products don't overlap as much as I expected.

In looking at their fluidics and optics catalog, I don't see any dampers or absorbers, which make up the bulk of TAYD's revenues. If anything, I think IDEX may be an acquirer of TAYD.

Conclusion:

In the near term, I would look to see if the recent strength in construction lasts, and I would keep an eye on backlog. The company publishes its backlog every quarter, so it's important to watch out for any material changes there. The stock would likely take a hit in the short term if backlog dips meaningfully.

I think the recent ICC approval for their "Taylor Damped Moment Frame™" has the potential to drive demand for the foreseeable future, and it could help mitigate and typical seasonality in the business. This is something to keep an eye on as this new product is in their structural segment and if we see backlog continue to grow then it's likely this is helping drive demand.

While the CAGR is lower after the latest run in the stock, I think taking a starter position here is a good idea.

Keep in mind that this is a cyclical business and is subject to the same risks that all cyclical businesses are subject to. In the 2008/9 downturn, the stock fell by more than 60%. Its recent fall in 2017/2018 of 50% is a reminder of this cyclicality.

TAYD Stock Price (TAYD Stock Price)

In the long term, Taylor Devices can operate at 15%+ operating margins in cyclical upswings. Given the age of this business (70+ years), significant real estate assets (46,000 square feet of manufacturing / office buildings near Toronto and Buffalo, NY) and patents under its belt (15+ patents held), I think the ultimate result is Taylor Devices will be acquired.

The company manufactures products that require a large investment in capital so there is a bit of a moat around the capital requirements and technical knowhow to compete with them.

Risks

Standard risks here apply:

Rising interest rates may cap construction growth and likely retrofitting of buildings with seismic dampers. The construction industry now makes up over 50% of the business. A slowdown in defense spending and lack of near-term orders would be concerning.

