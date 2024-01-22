DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

In December 2022, I covered Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCPK:CPCAY), (OTCPK:CPCAF) and saw opportunities for Cathay Pacific stock on increased travel activity in Asia including Hong Kong. However, the reality is that the stock has not performed. In this report, I will be updating my assessment of Cathay Pacific. I will be taking a brief look at the performance in the passenger travel segment as well as in the cargo operations segment, after which I will provide a fundamentally driven price target for Cathay Pacific stock.

Passenger Service Recovery Remains Painstakingly Slow

Cathay Pacific

Whereas many airlines globally are either fully recovered or have nearly recovered all the pre-pandemic flight capacity, Cathay Pacific remains off that mark by a wide margin. H1 2023 capacity was just 45% recovered, and H2 2023 capacity until October was less than 40% recovered. Passenger load factors did look strong at 87.2% and 86.4%, respectively, but the capacity rebuild at the Hong Kong carrier is a slow one and as other airlines are expanding Asia Pacific operations one can wonder how effectively Cathay Pacific will be able to compete with global carriers. Year-on-year, the capacity increased 461.5% and revenue-passenger kilometers rose more than 600%, but those are all comparisons against Cathay's own small operational footprint. For 2023, the company is targeting 70% passenger travel recovery which is already stronger than the H1 2023 travel recovery see.

Cathay Pacific Carries More Cargo

Cathay Pacific

With the strict lockdowns in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific had a difficult time to even keep the cargo operations running, and that was a big contrast with other airlines globally that were expanding freight operations in all ways possible. As more belly freight has come online, yields for cargo have suffered, but that has not been a huge issue for Cathay Pacific which had different cargo dynamics due to the operational challenges faced throughout the pandemic. We do see that cargo load factors have eased in line with the industry, but the airline is transporting nearly 20% more capacity these days and the airline is aiming to have 85% of the capacity recovered by the end of 2023.

Cathay Pacific Stock Has Upside

The Aerospace Forum

The stock of Cathay Pacific was little moved over a one-year period and if I look at the recovery trajectory, it is not filling me with joy, either. Certainly, Cathay Pacific is recovering, and big steps are being made, but I also feel like those big steps are relative to its own performance, while I am not so sure whether the company is pacing well compared to peers.

So, I was not quite expecting Cathay Pacific to be scoring a buy rating. Yet, it did. I entered the data for Cathay Pacific in my stock screener, and there is around 80% upside when valuing the stock in line with peers for 2024 with an $8.87 price target. Even when we consider half of the upside as execution risk, we get to a $6.91 price target.

Currently, the median price target for Cathay Pacific is around $6.80, so I don't feel like a buy rating with a $6.90 price target is excessive.

Conclusion: Cathay Pacific Is Recovering Slowly But Has Upside

Cathay Pacific is probably among the slowest airlines to recover from the pandemic, and this report is not there to convince you that is not the case. The company expects to be roughly 75% recovered for FY23, with additional recovery steps to follow. While the airline industry is an uncertain one for investment, I do believe the current trajectory as well as the projections for 2024 provide upside for Cathay Pacific stock. As a result, I am reiterating my buy rating with a $6.90 price target for CPCAY stock and $1.40 for CPCAF stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.