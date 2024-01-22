2 Of Our Favorite Dividend Growth Kings

Sashkinw

Dividend growth investing has been a boon for many investors. Not only do investors benefit from the capital appreciation of a dividend payer, but the reinvestment of dividends allows these investors to further compound their capital over time. Dividend growth investors can also garner an attractive dividend yield on cost over time as dividend growth ensues over years, sometimes decades. Here's what we mean by yield on cost.

We've used Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) as the quintessential example of the type of long-term dividend growth stocks we like. In January 2012, when we released the first edition of our Dividend Growth Newsletter, its share price was $25.96 while it paid an annualized dividend of $0.80 per share at the time. Microsoft's shares are now trading for ~$400 each (up 15+ fold), and its annual dividend rate is now $3.00 (more than tripling), reflecting a yield on cost of nearly 11.6% [$3.00/$25.96]. By any measure, this long-term dividend growth idea has been a home run!

To take advantage of the concept of yield on cost, investors need to find dividend stocks that will increase their dividends at a solid clip, which may require years of continuous compounding. When we look for ideas that may potentially increase their dividends for years to come, we like to sometimes start with their dividend track records. In this article, we'll examine two of our favorite Dividend Kings, or stocks that have increased their dividends each year for more than the past half century.

The Dividend Cushion ratio is one of the most powerful financial tools an income or dividend growth investor can use in conjunction with qualitative dividend analysis. The ratio is one-of-a-kind in that it is both free-cash-flow based and forward looking. Since its creation in 2012, the Dividend Cushion ratio has forewarned readers of approximately 50 dividend cuts. We estimate its efficacy at ~90%. (Valuentum)

We also like to assess the health of a company's dividend on a forward-looking basis. This has helped us identify ideas that are at risk of a dividend cut, too, most recently Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), when we wrote "2 Dividend Aristocrats to Avoid" in early December of last year. Walgreens cut its dividend just a few weeks ago. When assessing a company's dividend on a forward-looking basis, we like to calculate its Dividend Cushion ratio, which compares the firm's future free cash flow generation and balance sheet health with expected cash dividends paid. The higher the ratio above 1, the stronger the company's dividend.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive has put up solid organic growth in recent years. (Colgate-Palmolive)

Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most well-known consumer brands. The company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. Some of its key brands include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, Palmolive, Protex, and Hill's Science Diet. Its Oral Care business accounts for more than 40% of its sales, while its Personal and Home Care products each account for a high teens percentage of sales, respectively, with its Pet Nutrition business accounting for the balance of revenue.

Oral Care is a key driver behind Colgate-Palmolive's dividend health. (Colgate-Palmolive)

The company's top share in toothpaste across the globe has helped to facilitate more than 60 consecutive years of dividend increases. It's hard to believe, but all the way back in 1962, Colgate-Palmolive paid just a couple cents in annual dividends, and now it pays $1.92 in forward estimated annual dividends. Long-time holders of Colgate-Palmolive stock have reaped the benefits of significant dividend growth the past several decades, and the very longest holders enjoy an enviable dividend yield on their cost basis.

Our fair value estimate range of Colgate-Palmolive. (Valuentum)

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are currently trading at more than $80 per share, so the company is not necessarily cheap, in our view. Our discounted cash-flow based fair value estimate range stands at $51-$77 per share. Shares are trading at more than 23x forward estimated earnings, further supporting our view that shares aren't that cheap, as the market multiple is below that.

That said, the company's Dividend Cushion ratio stands at 1.1x, which suggests that the company is covering its dividends with future free cash flow, despite a rather large net debt position. For dividend growth investors, shares of Colgate-Palmolive may be worth paying up for. They yield ~2.4% at the time of this writing.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Kimberly Clark has done a good job returning cash to shareholders. (Kimberly-Clark)

Kimberly-Clark is another well-known consumer products branded company. The company operates in three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. Some of its Personal Care brands include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, Kotex, Depend, and a variety of others. Its Consumer Tissue brands include Kleenex, Scott, and Cottonelle, among others. Its K-C Professional division teams up with businesses to provide tissue, towels and sanitizers. Personal Care revenue makes up more than half of its total revenue, while Walmart (WMT) is its biggest customer at roughly 13% of sales.

Kimberly-Clark's diversified operations within the consumer products arena coupled with its trusted branded suite of products have paved the way for solid performance. In 85% of its key markets, the company commands #1 or #2 market share, allowing it to facilitate pricing increases to help offset inflationary pressures. Kimberly-Clark has been innovating for more than 150 years, too, and still has room to grow in the $100 billion and $90 billion Personal Care and Consumer Tissue market, respectively. K-C Professional is a $40 billion market, and Kimberly-Clark's biggest growth driver in that segment may be in personal protective equipment, as we can never quite know when another pandemic or something like it may impact the world.

Kimberly-Clark's fair value estimate range. (Valuentum)

Our discounted cash-flow based fair value estimate range of Kimberly-Clark stands at $92-$138 per share. Kimberly-Clark's shares are trading at ~$123 at the time of this writing, so we still see some upside to shares based on the high end of our fair value estimate range. Shares of Kimberly-Clark are trading at a forward estimated earnings multiple of just over 17x, so its valuation is more attractive than that of Colgate-Palmolive on both a discounted cash flow, or DCF, and relative valuation basis. Kimberly Clark has paid a dividend each year since 1935, and has raised it each year for the past 51 years, undoubtedly creating an excellent yield on cost for the longest of holders.

Kimberly-Clark's Dividend Cushion ratio is 0.7x due to its net debt load, but it still generates sufficient free cash flow to cover its dividend payout based on our forecasts. For the nine months ended September 30, Kimberly-Clark's cash flow from operations totaled ~$2.3 billion while capital spending came in at ~$549 million, resulting in $1.78 billion in free cash flow. Cash dividends paid over the same time period totaled ~$1.19 billion, revealing considerable free cash flow coverage of the payout, as well as the potential for years of future dividend growth, in our view.

Concluding Thoughts

Some of the most attractive dividend growth stocks have been paying their dividends a long time, and for those that have grown their dividends for each of the past 50+ years, they garner the label of Dividend King. Though their Dividend Cushion ratios may not be as attractive as that of others, we expect continued annual dividend growth at Colgate-Palmolive and Kimberly-Clark for years to come. At the moment, Kimberly-Clark's valuation is more attractive than that of Colgate-Palmolive, but it is hard for a long-term dividend growth investor to go wrong with either of these companies, in our view.