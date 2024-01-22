Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Of Our Favorite Dividend Growth Kings

Jan. 22, 2024 4:03 PM ETCL, KMB2 Comments
Valuentum
Summary

  • Dividend growth investing allows investors to benefit from capital appreciation, while reinvesting dividends helps to compound capital over time.
  • Microsoft is a recent, yet uber-successful example of a long-term dividend growth stock, with a yield on cost of nearly 11.6% since 2012.
  • Colgate-Palmolive and Kimberly-Clark are two Dividend Kings that have consistently increased their dividends for over 50 years.
  • It would be hard for long-term dividend growth investors to go wrong with Colgate-Palmolive and Kimberly-Clark's stock, in our view.

By Valuentum Analysts.

Dividend growth investing has been a boon for many investors. Not only do investors benefit from the capital appreciation of a dividend payer, but the reinvestment of dividends allows these investors to further compound their capital over

Valuentum
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area.

Comments (2)

Steady Income
Today, 4:38 PM
KMB at an average price of $118.24 is an original component of my IRA. Not much growth but I bought it more for the dividend since I'm primarily interested in generating reliable income.
Kwheelock1
Today, 4:35 PM
I have been ‘bored’ by KMB since I bought it in 1964 when it sought to transform itself from a paper company to a consumer product company. It has been a solid investment ever since, with the added fillip of regular dividend hikes.

Quite regularly ‘experts’ have recommended selling KMB for various reasons. For 60 years I have ignored their advice. At age 90 I expect that my kids and grandkids will do likewise.
