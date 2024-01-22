iQoncept

Last week's S&P 500 move to new highs confirms our December expectation of a price breakout, which was explained by that article's three bullet points:

The stock market is likely to break through to new highs and not form a double top at 4,800 on the S&P 500.

Market sentiment indicators suggest higher prices for the time being.

The consistency of having numerous sentiment indicators with no apparent "extreme reading," is strong confirmation this forecast is correct.

What does investor sentiment say about the situation now? We think sentiment, plus our experience with past bull markets, suggest prices will continue to advance until August, and gain another 15%. Let us explain.

Why Studying Investor Sentiment Is So Important

It's not economic data itself but how investors interpret and react to it that determines stock prices. Up to 50% or more of a stock's price, either up or down, can be driven by the emotions of fear and greed alone in our opinion. Because of this, the Sentiment King attempts to measure what investors are thinking and how they're reacting to things. Measuring investor sentiment and investor expectations is a great, unexplored area of investing.

An Important Investing Rule

History shows a major advance won't end until investors have first become overwhelmingly bullish. This is an important principle. It doesn't mean prices will decline once you get extreme bullish sentiment; it just means you shouldn't worry about looking for the end of a bull market until it occurs.

This is very useful because it allows one to make fairly reliable time forecasts. It tells you to stay invested until bullish sentiment has demonstrably reached an extreme.

However, to use the rule you need a metric that accurately measures how bullish investors are. And this is what the Master Sentiment Indicator, or MSI, does.

The Master Sentiment Indicator

The master sentiment indicator is a composite made from nine classic sentiment indicators, some with histories that go back to the 1960s. Making a composite indicator out of all nine improves accuracy and reliability.

The Master Sentiment Indicator is a Composite Indicator Made From Nine Other Well Establish Sentiment Metrics (The Sentiment King)

Extreme bullish sentiment exists when the MSI indicator enters the red zone. Green Zone readings, which show extreme bearish sentiment, occurred twice in 2022.

There is no absolute number at either extreme but a gradient of sentiment. An extremely bullish reading would be +7 or greater on the Sentiment King scale. As you can see, it's currently 2.7 and going the other way.

The MSI measures sentiment expectations for bull and bear markets, it's not a short-term indicator. The MSI changes slowly over time so, even if prices continue to advance, it should take a number of months before it registers a red zone reading. This is why we confidently expect prices to continue to move higher until summer.

The following table shows the status of the nine indicators that make up the MSI. The name of each indicator is shown in the black row at the top.

Table Of The Nine Metrics That Make Up The MSI (The Sentiment King)

The nine indicators show a wide spectrum of readings. The only indicator showing extreme bullish sentiment at this time is the Commitment of Traders to data of the S&P 500 futures.

Another Important Rule

Always become alert whenever you see a large and rapid change in investor expectations after a small price change. When you see it, it's a strong indication the main trend will continue. This happened last week.

As we entered 2024 after the strong year-end rally, we began to notice a belief among commentators that the market had gotten ahead of itself and was about to experience a sizeable correction. This changing market view occurred as prices retreated just a few percent. A situation like this is very positive for a continuation of the main trend. The breakout to new highs followed.

You can actually see this happening in one of the sentiment indicators that makes up the MSI - the NAAIM Exposure Index. The National Association of Active Investment Managers Exposure Index shows the average percentage they are invested in stocks. It's graphed below.

The NAAIM Exposure Index (The Sentiment King)

Notice that at the end of 2023, they were more than fully invested at over 100%. Within three weeks their average investment position quickly dropped to just 53.5%. This rapid change in position after such a small price setback was a strong indication prices would move higher.

Not How High, But How Long

While most investors try to estimate the high point of an advance, we prefer to approach the problem from another angle. We try to determine not where, but "when" the price high will occur.

In this, we're guided by the principle that major moves occur in sections or waves, and these often occur over similar time durations. While this is definitely not an exact science, we've found it does produce useful guidelines. It's at least as useful as using historic high and low PE ratios when looking for a top.

When we add the principle of similar time duration to the condition of investor sentiment, we estimate that the current advance will probably last through August or September.

Graphic Forecast of When Prices Will Reach Highs (The Sentiment King)

The graph above shows what we mean. If we assume the current bull market, which started in October 2022, will last about the same time as the previous bull market, we have a time target of August 2024. By then we estimate the SPY will be around $550, or 15% higher.

Asset Allocation

While we think the market will be 15% higher by August, that's only if some catastrophic global event doesn't upset things. Since we think the risk of this happening is high, we continue to recommend a balanced asset allocation to protect against it.

Last October we recommended an asset allocation of mostly stocks but also 15% long-term treasury bonds and 10% to gold. That allocation has worked well, but we also think it will continue to protect against an unexpected global event, which would cause a drop in stock prices but also a surge in treasury prices, as well as probable gains in gold.