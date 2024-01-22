Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I view Paycom as a main player in the field of human capital management especially for small and medium sized businesses. They recently introduced an interface called the Better Employee Transaction Interface ("BETI"). Early findings indicate that this interface has greatly improved payroll management by increasing efficiency and accuracy. While there may be some short term revenue risks associated with implementing BETI, the long term benefits are expected to be substantial for the company. Additionally, Paycom's impressive annual retention rate of 93% demonstrates client loyalty and satisfaction which strengthens their position in the market.

Considering the changing dynamics of the workplace, such as digital works trends and a growing demand for automation, Paycom is well prepared to sustain a double digit growth trajectory over the next five years. Based on my analysis I project that PAYC will experience a 13% free cash flow per share growth during the five year period, which suggests a future stock price of $316.45. Taking all these factors into account I would recommend considering Paycom stock as a buy.

Company Overview

Paycom stands out in the field of human capital management technology. They offer a software solution that's cloud based allowing for efficient management of various HR tasks such, as payroll processing, talent acquisition and time and labor management. Despite competing against industry giants like Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Workday (WDAY), and Oracle (ORCL), Paycom focuses on serving small to medium sized businesses, a niche that often gets overlooked by its larger competitors.

The primary source of revenue for Paycom comes from their subscription-based model where clients are charged based on the usage per employee. This approach aligns perfectly with the business being able to drive scalability and flexibility for the client.

BETI's Impact on Paycom's Future

The introduction of Paycom's initiative called " Better Employee Transaction Interface" (BETI) is a game changer in the field of payroll and HR management. BETI allows employees to engage and complete their own payroll, allowing businesses to have less reliance on HR staff. This is particularly important for small businesses that cannot afford to employ a payroll officer to complete payroll every pay period. A recent commissioned study conducted on Paycom's new HR software featuring BETI has highlighted three advantages; reduced errors, improved productivity in payroll processing and enhanced employee engagement. The findings reveal that organizations using BETI have witnessed a decrease of over 80% in payroll corrections. Prior to adopting Paycom payroll administrators typically spent eight hours per 100 employees rectifying mistakes during each pay period. However, with the implementation of BETI the time spend rectifying errors has been reduced by more than 90% showcasing time savings and increased accuracy provided by Paycom. Such efficiency is especially crucial for businesses handling a workforce where minor errors can have far reaching consequences.

Although it looks like BETI will be a net benefit long-term, in the short-term I believe to my cause some cannibalization of revenue as existing customers make the switch to the new product. While this may affect the businesses revenue in the short-term, I do think BETI is a wise move by the management team for the businesses long-term prospects.

Paycom

Paycom's Client Retention

Based on my evaluation, Paycom has established itself as a player in the HR and payroll solutions industry due to their impressive customer retention as well as the barriers it creates for clients to switch to competitors. Once companies integrate Paycom services into their business, they face challenges and risks if they consider switching to other software provider. These include complexities in transferring data, the need to reconfigure system settings, and staff retraining. Overcoming these hurdles can be difficult especially considering the legal issues that may arise during the transition process.

Further to the above, Paycom's annual customer retention rate is strong, showing 93% customer retention over the past year. This speaks volumes about their commitment to service quality and client satisfaction. Comparatively, ADP reported a retention rate of 92.2% in their Q4 2023 earnings, of which is also very strong. The fact that Paycom have retention rate on the level of ADP indicates that Paycom has established a substantial presence amongst small and medium sized enterprise. Their ability to maintain high client retention rates shows that clients need their software and that they are reluctant to switch.

Paycom's Growth Drivers

Paycom is in a position to capitalize on the 6% growth in demand for Payroll and Workforce Management software, an industry growth figure that was provided by Research Nester. One of the drivers is the increasing complexity of labor laws and tax regulations which pose challenges for businesses when it comes to managing payroll. Paycom's expertise in this area gives it an advantage especially for small to medium sized enterprises that lack the internal capabilities to navigate these complexities. This software not only saves small and medium sized businesses time, but it also helps mitigate the risks associated with payroll errors and compliance issues.

Furthermore, the ongoing digitalization of HR processes is expanding Paycom's customer base. Businesses that opt not to use such software tend to have poorer operational efficiency and higher labor expenses overall. With cloud-based HR solutions, from Paycom many of these processes can be automated, allowing businesses to allocate their resources towards strategic endeavors. This level of automation directly impacts the client's profits by lowering labor costs associated with HR and payroll management.

The increasing prevalence of working from home is another factor that could contribute to Paycom's success. According to a survey by McKinsey, 58% of US workers have the ability to work remotely at part time. This highlights the growing complexity of managing a workforce spread across locations and time zones. To address this challenge, I believe efficient cloud-based HR software is essential for small and medium sized businesses.

McKinsey & Company

Moreover, with operations in more than 180 countries and available in 15 languages and dialects, Paycom has an opportunity to expand globally. This global presence not only helps diversify its revenue streams but also provides avenues, for expansion as more businesses globally embrace HR solutions.

Financial Analysis

In my opinion, PAYC has demonstrated solid performance from 2018 to 2023. The company's revenue rose from $566.34 million in 2018 to $1,629.69 million over the last five years representing a compounded growth rate of approximately 23%. Similarly, there was improvement in Earnings Per Share which increased from $2.34 to $5.85 at a CAGR of around 20%. This indicates that the company has been successful in converting revenue into profit.

Created by Author

Additionally, the book value has experienced growth going from $334.75 million in 2018 to $1,421.31 million. The Compound Annual Growth Rate for this metric is 33% suggesting that the company has increased its shareholders equity quickly over the past five years. Return on invested capital has also been great with a 5 year average of 23% showing that the management team is talented at reinvesting profits back into the business for growth. What is also quite impressive in my opinion is management's approach to shareholder dilution. Since 2018, the diluted share count has remained roughly flat, meaning that shareholders have not been diluted, a rarity amongst high growth software businesses.

Created by Author

In terms of liquidity, the recent quarterly report reveals cash and cash equivalents amounting to $484.03 million. The total debt of the company stands at just $29.00 million. The current ratio is 1.24 - this is generally regarded as a healthy indication that company can meet all liabilities for the upcoming twelve months.

Looking forward to the next 12 months, the company is guiding 10-12% revenue growth in 2024, which is significantly lower than historical growth rates. This is largely due to the adoption of BETI, which has reduced billable items as its introduction has led to less errors, corrections and unscheduled payrolls but a better client experience overall. As of right now, I believe that the rapid years of 20%+ growth we saw in the past may be over, but I do expect PAYC to grow revenue and earnings in the double digits over the next 5 years.

Valuation

As of Q3 2023 PAYC's current TTM Cashflow per Share stands at $5.15. Considering the long-term growth opportunities discussed in this article, I anticipate a growth rate of 13% for PAYC's cashflow per share over the next five years. Taking this growth into consideration it can be projected that PAYC's cashflow per share, by Q3 2028 would amount to $9.49. Based on an exit multiple of 30, a multiple commonly paid for when considering valuation of high margin software businesses, it is projected that the stock in five years will reach $316.45. Consequently, if you decide to invest in PAYC at its current share price of $193.59 you can expect a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10% over the following five years based on these assumptions.

Created by Author

Conclusion

Paycom is a major player in the human capital management industry. Their new Better Employee Transaction Interface (BETI) is a step in managing payroll improving efficiency and accuracy. While there may be some short-term revenue risks associated with its implementation, this innovation is expected to bring long term benefits to the company. Additionally, Paycom's impressive annual retention rate of 93% reflects client loyalty and satisfaction which plays a role in their ongoing success. With the changing dynamics of workplaces such as work from home trends and increased demand for automation, Paycom should be able to continue growth in the double digits for the next five years. From my perspective, PAYC is projected to experience a 13% growth in free cash flow per share over the next five years suggesting a potential future stock price of $316.45. Therefore, I see Paycom stock as a buy.