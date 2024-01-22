Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weekly Market Pulse: Is The Recession Finally Here?

Summary

  • The General Business Conditions index fell to -43.7, a depth only exceeded by the -78.2 reading in April of 2020 with the economy shut down for COVID.
  • New orders (-49.4 vs -11.3) and shipments (-31.3 vs -6.4) also posted sharp declines and unfilled orders continued to shrink significantly (-24.2 vs -24).
  • The wholesale inventory/sales ratio also rose throughout 2022 and into early 2023 and peaked in March of last year at 1.41 from a low of 1.22 in January of 2022.
  • Unemployment is still below 4% and jobless claims this week were back down to 1960s levels, less than 200k.

Recession in the USA

Peter Zelei Images/Moment via Getty Images

The financial commentariat first started to worry about recession in April of 2022 when the spread between the 10-year Treasury rate and the 2-year Treasury rate turned negative - the yield curve inverted. It subsequently righted

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.25K Followers
Comments (2)

s
steve1189
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (1.09K)
As I'm reading Twain's comment kept coming to mind: "And then there are statistics." My magic 8 ball hasn't helped one bit either. I keep asking, are we at a top with X? It just flip flops.
Mac Timred profile picture
Mac Timred
Today, 4:40 PM
Comments (718)
Great article

Better title would have been something like "Was there a manufacturing recession or slowdown and is it finally ending"

Apparently yes and yes are the answers
