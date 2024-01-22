VYM: Grab This Yield ETF For Its Diversification And Low Cost

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

The S&P 500’s (SP500) dividend yield has sunk to near 1.5% as U.S. large-cap equities have surged to fresh all-time highs in early 2024. It’s a head-scratcher for many yield-focused investors, but a resurgence in AI euphoria has catapulted many low-dividend chip stocks to levels unseen. Blue-chip dividend aristocrats, however, have generally lagged to start 2024.

I have a buy rating on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM). I see shares as being an absolute and relative bargain, but also highlight some risks on the chart.

Low Yields At Home

For background, VYM seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high dividend yields. The ETF provides a convenient way to track the performance of stocks that are forecasted to have above-average dividend yields while following a passively managed, full-replication approach, according to Vanguard.

VYM is a large exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with more than $63 billion in assets under management. It pays a high 3.1% trailing 12-month dividend yield as of January 19, 2024. Share-price momentum has been decent lately, but I will highlight some technical trouble spots later in the article. With an annual expense ratio of just 0.06%, I assert that VYM is a solid choice for long-term investors seeking diversification through the high-dividend-yield factor. The ETF’s price action is also generally lower risk compared to the broad market due to its somewhat modest annual standard deviation and balanced portfolio. Liquidity is another strong point – VYM's average volume over the past 90 days is 1.3 million while its 30-day median bid/ask spread is narrow at just a single basis point.

Digging into the portfolio, the 4-star, gold-rated fund by Morningstar plots on the upper-right portion of the style box, indicating that it is very much a large-cap value allocation. There is just 5% invested in the growth style, so I expect VYM’s return to vary significantly from the S&P 500. While there is material small and mid-cap exposure, the U.S. stock market’s blue-chip stalwarts command most of the weight. Finally, with a price-to-earnings ratio under 14 and a long-term earnings growth rate of 9%, the PEG ratio is attractive at less than 1.5, making VYM a compelling value today.

VYM: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

On the sector front, VYM is overweight Financials compared to the SPX breakout. There is also a significant underweight in the Information Technology sector. Investors should also keep a close eye on happenings in the Energy sector as it is nearly a 10% holding in VYM, significantly greater than that of the SPX. Just 25% of net assets are in the top 10 positions, so there is diversification in that respect.

VYM: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seasonally, VYM tends to find some trouble from late January through mid-March. Volatility can pop up across global markets this time of year, according to data from Equity Clock.

VYM: Slightly Bearish Near-Term Seasonal Risks

The Technical Take

While VYM sports an attractive valuation, high yield, and solid diversification characteristics, the technical situation needs some help. Notice in the chart below that the ETF remains under its all-time highs hit nearly two years ago. Indeed, I see the $114 to $116 range as key resistance while long-term support is found in the mid-$90s – that's where VYM topped out in early 2020 and where a successful retest took place in October of 2022. With a long-term 200-day moving average that is merely flat in its slope within a broad trading range, there is no clear trend right now. This comes as U.S. large-cap stocks reach all-time highs – that's evidence of soft relative strength.

Also take a look at the volume by price indicator on the left side of the chart – there remains a significant amount of congestion between about $100 and $115. That will make busting through the mid-$110s a tough slog for the bulls. Should that happen, though, I see an upside measured move price objective to about $135 based on the height of the current consolidation.

Overall, VYM’s technical setup is not overly bearish, but the bulls have their work cut out for them to get this yield-focused fund to new highs.

VYM: Ongoing Trading Range, $115 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on VYM. While there are concerns about the chart, its valuation is quite compelling today, and the portfolio comes at an exceptionally low cost.