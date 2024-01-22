MasterCraft: Priced With Too Much Caution

Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) manufactures and distributes powerboats for recreational customers. The company owns three brands – MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara. The company produces ski-wake boats, pontoon boats, and luxury day boats.

After the stock started trading on NASDAQ in 2015, the stock has compounded at a CAGR of around 7.3%. MasterCraft has so far spent its cash flows on acquisitions and internal investments – the company hasn’t paid out regular dividends so far.

Stock Chart From IPO (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Profile

Including MasterCraft’s acquisitions of NauticStar in FY2018 and Crest Marine in FY2019 for a total consideration of $161.5 million in cash acquisitions, the company has achieved a revenue CAGR of 13.6% from FY2013 to current trailing figures as of Q1/FY2024. On an organic level, MasterCraft has still been able to grow, as from FY2013 to FY2017 prior to the acquisitions, the revenue CAGR still stood at 9.0%. Revenues have been since disturbed largely by the Covid pandemic, as ripple effects of the pandemic market are still showing.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

In tandem with revenues, MasterCraft has been able to moderately scale its operating margin through sales growth. The company’s EBIT margin has gone from 7.4% in FY2013 to 15.6% with trailing figures despite slowing down sales. The average EBIT margin of FY2013 to FY2023 stands at 13.3%.

While MasterCraft’s long-term history shows operating leverage, I don’t necessarily believe that any significant operating leverage will be achieved in the future. MasterCraft’s gross margin has mostly stood stable at mid-twenties with a current figure of 24.4%, leaving very little room for outscaling SG&A with the current EBIT margin.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Rough Seas Ahead

MasterCraft’s fiscal year 2024, ranging from the beginning of July 2023 to the end of June 2024, is looking to be rough. After the Covid pandemic caused a surge in demand for recreational boats, and as global supply chains were largely disturbed, boat retailers stacked up inventories raising manufacturers’ sales rapidly, as seen in MasterCraft’s FY2022 revenue growth of 37.7%. Revenues continued at the heightened demand level in FY2023 but are looking to take many steps back in FY2024; the company currently guides for revenues of $390 million to $420 million, representing a year-over-year fall of -41.1% to -36.6%. Retailers are still expected to lower their inventory levels in upcoming quarters, as told in MasterCraft’s Q1/FY2024 earnings call. Adding to the shift in the market, rising interest rates and worsening consumer sentiment have pressured the industry’s short-term outlook. In MasterCraft’s earnings call, the company’s management underlines higher financing costs especially for the Crest brand, resulting in the brand’s net sales fall of -58% compared to MasterCraft’s entire company’s revenue fall of -38.5% year-over-year.

The guided FY2024 revenues’ middle point represents a level -13.2% below the pre-pandemic FY2019 revenues – the guidance clearly shows pressure from the macroeconomic backdrop. I expect that as the macroeconomic sentiment improves, MasterCraft will be able to generate revenues well above the FY2024 guidance level, returning MasterCraft to growth.

Margins are also taking a hit with the lower projected sales. Despite mostly a stable history, MasterCraft’s gross margin fell by 6.1 percentage points year-over-year to 21.0% in Q1, and the company’s operating margin fell by 10.8 percentage points into 8.2%. For the entire fiscal year, MasterCraft guides a middle point adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.6% compared to a FY2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.9%.

While earnings have taken a hit, and will continue to do so for the next few quarters, I am not too worried for the long term. MasterCraft has quite a healthy balance sheet with around $90.0 million in cash and short-term investments combined, and has a moderate level of debt with $52.6 million in current and long-term portions of long-term debt. The company also still anticipates to generate positive cash flows in FY2024. Earnings are still likely to rise back to a more historical level as demand recovers; interest rates in the United States have already come down from their peak, and as retailers’ inventories normalize, their purchasing level should resume.

The Market Worries Too Much

MasterCraft currently trades at a forward P/E multiple of 11.1, a bit above the stock’s all-time average of 9.5. Still, the multiple seems quite cheap in my opinion, as the forward earnings are on a lower level than I anticipate in the long-term.

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

To demonstrate the undervaluation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I factor in FY2024 in line with the management’s guidance. Afterwards, I estimate a gradual recovery into modest growth – for FY2025, I estimate revenues to grow by 14% into a level near FY2019 revenues. Afterwards, I estimate the growth to be 7% in FY2026 and to slow down in steps into a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%. I also estimate the EBIT margin to recover from the estimated 8.7% in FY2024 into an eventual level of 14.0% in steps. The 14.0% EBIT estimate prices in mostly a historical rate, and very modest operating leverage in addition. MasterCraft should have a modestly good cash flow conversion, although the estimated growth will likely require a good amount of investments and working capital needs.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.28%, the DCF model estimates MasterCraft’s fair value at $31.77, around 53% above the stock price at the time of writing. It seems that MasterCraft’s poor guidance for FY2024 has scared off investors from the stock at an irrational level, if my financial assumptions are to happen.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weigthed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1/FY2024, MasterCraft had around $0.9 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, MasterCraft’s annualized interest rate comes up to 6.69%. MasterCraft leverages debt quite moderately understandably for such a cyclical company; I estimate the company’s long-term debt-to-equity to be around the current figure at 15%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.13%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates MasterCraft’s beta at a figure of 1.65. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, crafting a cost of equity of 12.22% and a WACC of 11.28%.

Takeaway

After elevated earnings during the Covid pandemic, MasterCraft is facing a highly difficult FY2024. Demand is lowering with retailers’ reduced inventory needs, and a poor macroeconomic sentiment leaving potential customers with lower demand. The company’s given guidance puts MasterCraft’s revenues in FY2024 well below the pre-pandemic level both in terms of revenues and margins. Still, with all of the challenges, I am going against the tide – the current valuation reflects a poor sentiment for the stock, as investors seem to be scared by the upcoming poor quarters. The risk-to-reward seems very appealing; I have a buy rating for the time being.