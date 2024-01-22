Sean Gallup

Shortly before Christmas, BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY)(OTCQX:BFFAF) announced that the shareholders of Wintershall Dea had come to an agreement with Harbour Energy plc (OTCPK:PMOIF) to transfer the jointly owned E&P business. Besides BASF which holds a 72.7% majority stake in Wintershall Dea, LetterOne (controlled by Russian oligarchs) is the second owner with a 27.3% share. Under the agreement, BASF will obtain a cash consideration of $1.56B and new shares issued by Harbour Energy equating to a total ownership of 39.6% in the company. Wintershall Dea's Russian activities are not part of the agreement (I will come back to that later) but will be kept by their current owners. The deal values the transferred assets at $11.2B, including Wintershall Dea's net debt of approximately €2.4B ($2.6B) at the end of 3Q23.

The transaction is not a coup, but a "major step towards achieving its announced strategic goal to exit the oil and gas business" as it was phrased in BASF's press release, and surely it would have been preferable to divest Wintershall Dea in an all-cash transaction instead of receiving shares of Harbour Energy. Nevertheless, it means significant progress for BASF as it is easier to monetize the stake in a publicly listed company, and a step-by-step exit over the coming years using favorable market conditions is now possible.

BASF's Cash Needs - Capex and the Dividend

The agreement is good news for BASF shareholders as the company has finally found a solution to get rid of its Oil & Gas business which had been for sale for several years now. Already in 2018, BASF decided to divest the business, the original plan being an IPO which was delayed due to unfavorable market conditions several times. In 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine, a sale seemed further away than ever as Russian assets comprised a big share of Wintershall Dea's value. Consequently, Wintershall Dea had to write down €5.3B ($5.8B) in 4Q22 after the decision to completely withdraw from its business operations in Russia, and BASF itself booked impairments of €7.3B ($8.0B) which led to a net loss for the year 2022.

BASF needs to generate more cash in order to fund an ambitious investment program and pay the dividend. The company's capex budget comprises €24.8B ($27.0B) in the period from 2023-2027, a significant part of it dedicated to a new Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China. Although BASF has already cut the budget by €4.0B ($4.4B) early last year and postponed non-critical projects, it is higher than the average expenditures of the past years.

Another major cash drain is BASF's generous dividend that has been increased or was at least kept constant in the past decade in line with the company's dividend policy. In May 2023, BASF paid a dividend of €3.40 ($3.71) for FY22 which corresponds to a yield of 7.8% based on today's share price.

BASF 10-Year Dividend History

BASF

Source: BASF investor presentation.

BASF reported preliminary FY23 results on January 19, and the company's free cash flow is expected to amount to €2.7B ($2.9B) which was less than last year's payout of €3.0B ($3.3B).

Looking at the years 2020-2022, BASF's operational cash flow fell below or barely reached the 10-year average, but the average free cash flow in the three-year period still covered the dividend payments.

BASF Cash Flows

BASF

Source: BASF investor presentation.

BASF's net debt increased from €15.1B ($16.5B) at the end of 2020 to €18.9B ($20.6B) after 3Q23 which shows the difficulties BASF has to generate enough cash to shoulder both, the rising capital expenditures, and the dividend.

BASF Total Debt and Net Debt

Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Hence, there have been growing concerns during the last year that BASF might have to cut its dividend, nixing its own dividend policy. The company responded, and with the release of the Q3 results, CEO Martin Brudermüller signaled that the dividend will be maintained, a move that helped the beaten-down shares to recover from the lows that were marked shortly before.

In this context, the divestment of Wintershall Dea is highly important as it will give BASF significantly more flexibility in the coming years. The cash distribution from Harbour Energy will help short-term as it will cover nearly half of the 2024 payment (assuming that the FY23 dividend stays constant) and will likely be followed by a stepwise sale of BASF's newly obtained Harbour Energy shares over the coming years which will help to fund BASF's capital expenditures.

Beyond that, there is another potential source of cash that is not to be neglected - Wintershall Dea's Russian assets that will not be transferred to Harbour Energy. While there is hardly a scenario imaginable in which BASF might be able to monetize them directly, the company might benefit from a loan guarantee from the German government. It supposedly amounts to €2.5B ($2.8B), and it is said that BASF has already entered negotiations with the German government about it. The guarantee was given in 2015 by Germany's former secretary of commerce to facilitate the sale of certain Wintershall Dea assets to the Russian Gazprom. In return, Wintershall Dea obtained a share in a Siberian gas field which is now worthless. While the amount in question is much less than the impairment, it could still cover another half dividend payout.

The China Risk

The divestment of Wintershall Dea will improve BASF's financial situation, help to master the current crisis, and to handle the challenges of the coming years. The chemical industry suffers, not only in Germany or Europe but worldwide.

The overall demand situation is poor, partly due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chain issues caused customers to build up high inventory levels in order to not run into the danger of running out of raw materials. As the supply situation eased, companies are still sitting on large inventories and are reluctant to order because of economic uncertainties. In addition, some key customers for the chemical industry like construction are confronted with a substantial slow-down due to high interest rates. The situation for BASF and its peers could stay depressed or even worsen before it gets better, but if history is repeating, today could already be an attractive entry point to buy cyclic chemical stocks.

BASF's main issue is high energy costs in Europe, particularly for natural gas. Although the unfavorable gas price development already started during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became dramatic after Ukraine war started. The German industry was hit particularly hard because Russia used to be the major supplier of natural gas and prices skyrocketed in the summer of 2022.

At the end of 2022, BASF announced a cost-saving program and the closure of several energy-intensive plants at its Ludwigshafen site. While this step was unavoidable to reduce losses, it somewhat undermines the advantages of this Verbund site.

Instead, BASF focuses more on Asia and primarily China. The company built its first Verbund site in Nanjing already in the early 2000s and claims that it is one of the company's most profitable sites. China is the major growth driver for global chemical production, and according to BASF, 80% of growth will come from Greater China by 2030. BASF's response is to increase investment in the country and to build a second Verbund site in China.

While the economic rationale behind this is hardly debatable, many observers including me consider too much dependency on China as a serious risk. If it wasn't for the significant China exposure, I would consider adding to my BASF position at the current depressed price level, but the company's growing dependency on China makes me hesitate. Zhanjiang is a bet on China and the Western Hemisphere can maintain reliable economic relations with the country, but the question remains if BASF is taking too much risk here. In a worst-case scenario, BASF's assets in China could become worthless overnight. Admittedly, such a scenario sounds highly unlikely, but on the other hand, who had truly expected that Russia would invade Ukraine?

A second pillar of BASF's strategy to foster growth is investments in battery materials which will also require significant capital expenditures. The business is expected to become a major earnings contributor with sales growing from €1.5B ($1.6B) today to €7.0B ($7.6B) in 2030 and an EBITDA margin of more than 30%. While EVs indeed are a growth area for the chemical industry and BASF with its knowledge and resources is in a good position to capture the opportunity, it remains to be seen if the timeline as well as sales and margin expectations are not too optimistic.

BASF is living through a period of radical change, not only because of external factors which require bold decisions, but also due to internal changes. BASF's current CEO Martin Brudermüller will step down after the next AGM, and his successor was announced only shortly before Christmas. Martin Kamieth will succeed Brudermüller, a decision that likely caused Executive Committee member Melanie Maas-Brunner, the second serious CEO candidate to leave the company. The decision can be seen as a strong vote of confidence to support the company's China strategy. Kamieth, EC member since 2017 is currently based in Hong Kong and responsible for several divisions as well as the Asian region. Maas-Brunner used to be CTO and responsible for Ludwigshafen and the other European Verbund sites.

Only in February 2023, another EC member surprisingly left BASF. Saori Dubourg who was considered another potential successor of Brudermüller at that time and supposedly a critic of BASF's China strategy left after alleged disagreements with the CEO. Such dissonances are highly untypical for BASF which used to be known for its conservative personnel policy and long-term succession planning.

Conclusion

Rising energy costs in Europe are undermining BASF's profitability while the company needs significant amounts of cash in the coming years. With the divestment of Wintershall Dea, BASF seems to have found a solution for the cash issue which I consider a positive development. On the other hand, the huge investments in the new Verbund site in Zhanjiang increases BASF's dependency on China, a development that concerns me and deters me from adding to my position despite an appealing valuation.

