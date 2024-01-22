Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gildan Activewear: A Hidden Gem In The Apparel Landscape

Jan. 22, 2024 5:03 PM ETGildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Stock, GIL:CA Stock
Deniel Selivanov profile picture
Deniel Selivanov
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Gildan Activewear is a vertically integrated manufacturer specializing in everyday basic apparel with a product range including activewear, underwear, and hosiery items.
  • I rate shares as "Buy" with a fair value of $44.85/share.
  • Catalysts include a strong value proposition, expected input costs deflation, and new leadership.

Men"s Jogging supplies shot knolling style.

Yagi Studio

Investment Thesis

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), a vertically integrated apparel manufacturer, demonstrates solid performance with a capital-light structure and a competitive average ROCE of 11.8%. Despite facing industry challenges, the company has gained market share, boasting consistent margin growth and a

This article was written by

Deniel Selivanov profile picture
Deniel Selivanov
1.13K Followers
Greetings, I have a grounding in both long and short-side investment strategies. My primary focus is the consumer discretionary sector, where I specialize in seeking out promising companies based on Peter Lynch's investment style. I aim to navigate the intricate tapestry of markets, seeking out promising pathways for generating alpha. Note! Feel free to DM me if you have some mid/small-cap names that you want me to analyze.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GIL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIL
--
GIL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.