A Surprise Secondary

What do you do when a company rolls out a massive stock offering within weeks of reassuring investors about its cash position and path to profitability? It depends on the subsequent price action. In the case of Michigan-based pharmaceutical company Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR), so far so good as the stock gapped down after news of a stock offering but never reached the offering price of $1.50/share. (Read Seeking Alpha article “Esperion Is Sitting On A Potential Blockbuster Drug” for a primer on the company and its key cardiovascular drugs).

ESPR almost lost its hold on last month's breakout thanks to a surprise secondary stock offering. (Tradingview.com)

Per my trading rules after a stock offering, ESPR is a buy at current levels and a sell if it drops below the $1.50 offering price. As the chart above shows, following the offering news, ESPR gapped down at the open to $1.65 and never looked back. The stock even managed to close above a critical convergence of support that could have turned into resistance at the 50-day moving average (DMA) (the red line) and the stock’s initial close after its last major disaster. The stock plunged 54.3% after a dispute erupted between the company and its partner Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) over a $300M milestone payment.

A Top in the Stock After A Healthcare Conference

Fast forward to this year when Esperion and DSE finally compromised on a $125M settlement. The market treated this as disappointing news and punished ESPR for a 21.2% loss on the day. Support at the uptrending 20DMA (the dotted line) held firm until the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference delivered a sell on the news kind of top. At this conference, Esperion CEO Sheldon Koenig said the settlement money allows Esperion to “focus on the business” and allows Daiichi Sankyo to “take over manufacturing and there are significant savings associated with manufacturing.” Esperion recently spent $100M to meet the manufacturing needs of Daiichi Sankyo. Koening went on to explain that Daiichi Sankyo will produce “what could be, should be the most efficacious LDL-lowering drug on the market in one pill.”

Koenng expanded upon the corporate update and announced that the company now has enough cash to last through 2025. During Q&A, Koenig insisted that “we’re closer than what people think to profitability… We’ve demonstrated how responsible we are from managing our cash…We’re very comfortable with where consensus is in 2024…we are getting much closer [to breakeven].” The company formalized full-year 2024 guidance in an SEC filing but it is unchanged from previous guidance:

Operating expenses (opex): $225M–$245M

R&D expenses $45M–$55M

SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses): $180M–$190M

This discussion did not even hint that the company needed money now, and analysts in attendance at the conference did not ask about the possibility of an offering. So given what I assume was a completely surprising offering, I am particularly impressed and encouraged that ESPR never hit the $1.50 offering price.

The presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference provided little new news overall. It was mostly a rehash of a corporate presentation dated November, 2023. There were two slides with material differences, and Koenig discussed these developments:

Slide 5: The current, expanded label now includes primary hyperlipidemia (moved from an anticipated label) and maximum tolerated statin is now just on statin.

Slide 12: The current label is expanded with limitations removed

Even the European patient growth data was not updated. The data is only updated through August, 2023 at 158,000 patients, up from 21,000 two years prior.

Overall, with so little new meaningful information, it is not surprising the conference failed to further boost the stock. The selling following the conference has the look of selling the news, but the selling may also represent a natural cooling from the excitement triggered by November earnings and next the FDA update on December 14.

Some Insights from Q&A

The Q&A session was dominated by a single analyst. None of the discussion was game changing, and the CEO’s responses even fell flat at times. Yet, I found this information to be more interesting than the reprised presentation.

Utilization management headwinds- The evaluation criteria for physicians must answer several questions: 1) have you tried a statin, 2) have you tried a higher dose, 3) have you tried a second statin, 4) did you add a statin with ezetimibe (now off patent)? An extremely difficult criteria involves ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease) where the insurance company rejects coverage for bempedoic acid. The label expansion apparently will reduce these headwinds. Esperion will supply a cost-less bridging program that will help with prior authorization and get medication to patients with the new label.

The evaluation criteria for physicians must answer several questions: 1) have you tried a statin, 2) have you tried a higher dose, 3) have you tried a second statin, 4) did you add a statin with ezetimibe (now off patent)? An extremely difficult criteria involves ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease) where the insurance company rejects coverage for bempedoic acid. The label expansion apparently will reduce these headwinds. Esperion will supply a cost-less bridging program that will help with prior authorization and get medication to patients with the new label. Expansion of doctors for sales calls (from 10K to 20K)- Esperion used the sales territory optimization services of ZS to determine its new sizing and sales segmentation. A prime criteria is the high-potential for subscribing based on physician history.

used the sales territory optimization services of ZS to determine its new sizing and sales segmentation. A prime criteria is the high-potential for subscribing based on physician history. Digital consumer campaign- Last year Esperion received over one billion impressions from the ACC (American College of Cardiology) and got coverage on the nightly news and Good Morning America. (Note I cannot see this volume in available web analytics tools. Google Trends shows a single spike in the U.S. during last March’s collapse. Otherwise, 2023 looks unremarkable compared to earlier years. The Similarweb data shows visits in the thousands for the last three months of 2023). This consumer-driven push convinced the company to develop a digital consumer campaign through email, websites, and I presume social media (TV advertising is too expensive at $200M a campaign).

Last year Esperion received over one billion impressions from the ACC (American College of Cardiology) and got coverage on the nightly news and Good Morning America. (Note I cannot see this volume in available web analytics tools. Google Trends shows a single spike in the U.S. during last March’s collapse. Otherwise, 2023 looks unremarkable compared to earlier years. The Similarweb data shows visits in the thousands for the last three months of 2023). This consumer-driven push convinced the company to develop a digital consumer campaign through email, websites, and I presume social media (TV advertising is too expensive at $200M a campaign). The ~$100M expense for manufacturing- Koenig did not provide a satisfactory answer for why it costs so much to manufacture the drug for Daiichi Sankyo. He basically seemed to say it costs so much because they are producing a high volume. This question is important given U.S. revenue was just $84M through three quarters of fiscal year 2023. Analysts also need this information to trust in Esperion’s path to profitability.

The Trade

As I stated earlier, from a technical standpoint, ESPR needs to hold support at the $1.50 offering price of the secondary. Failure to do so would represent a fresh loss of confidence in the company’s near-term prospects. Assuming this support level is good, I still like ESPR as a play on a unique breakthrough in cardiovascular care via LDL reduction.

I am surprised the stock trades for so little, but I assume this “discount” is a result of the company being put in a “prove it” box after last year’s collapse. Moreover, Esperion has a massive amount of debt on its balance sheet. As of now, the company has $491.6M in long-term debt on its balance sheet. That amount is greater than the combined $230M in market cap and $115M in cash. Profitability cannot come soon enough.

Small pharmaceutical companies can sometimes boost and maintain excitement with a promising pipeline, but Esperion’s pipeline is too speculative at the moment. All five targets are pre-clinical stages, and two just barely exited the proof-of-concept stage. This early pipeline is insufficient for a company stuck in a “prove it” box.

Epilogue: Some Questions I Would Love to Ask Management

As the company approaches its big March 31 PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) when the company anticipates a cardiovascular risk reduction label, I would love to get some additional questions answered to gain more confidence in the company.

Why does manufacturing cost so much? (I would ask follow-ups until I could understand some specifics)

Why don’t insiders own more shares? Where is the insider buying at these rock bottom levels?

What is the specific agreement of cash flows between Esperion and Daiichi to get the drugs manufactured and supplied to markets?

How does payment for buying pills work? Is that covered in the royalties or is that paid for separately?

Be careful out there!