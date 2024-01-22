Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navigating Esperion Therapeutics' Surprise Secondary Offering: Some Investment Considerations

Ahan Analytics
Summary

  • Esperion Therapeutics' stock gapped down after news of a stock offering but fortunately never reached the $1.50 offering price.
  • The presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference provided little new information and failed to boost the stock.
  • The Q&A session provided some insights, including information about utilization management headwinds and the company's digital consumer campaign.
  • Altogether, the company appears to be stuck in a "prove it" box and needs to demonstrate a compelling path to profitability to maintain interest in investing in the promise of its drugs.
Portrait of a doctor holding a heart in his hands

andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

A Surprise Secondary

What do you do when a company rolls out a massive stock offering within weeks of reassuring investors about its cash position and path to profitability? It depends on the subsequent price action. In the case of Michigan-based pharmaceutical

This article was written by

Ahan Analytics
Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior. In this spirit, his blog "One-Twenty Two" (https://drduru.com/onetwentytwo/) delivers a different narrative for students and fans of financial markets. Dr. Duru challenges conventional market wisdoms and offers unique perspectives. The blog posts cover stocks, options, currencies, Bitcoin, and more, while leveraging the tools of both technical and fundamental analysis for short-term and long-term trading and investing. Some of these ideas and analyses are also featured here on Seeking Alpha.Dr. Duru received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (and an honors degree in Values, Technology, Science and Society - now simply STS) from Stanford University. For graduate studies, Dr. Duru went on to earn a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems (now Management, Science, and Society). Dr. Duru's work experiences include:*Independent consulting in operations research and decision analysis*Management consulting in product development and technology strategy*Price optimization software for computer manufacturers and internet advertising (including a shared patent for methodology)*Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, including some Data Science and Data EngineeringConsulting practice: https://ahan-analytics.drduru.com/

a
andiman
Today, 6:11 PM
But if they had a blockbuster drug why not wait until later to launch the secondary? Launching now is almost a tell that they have nothing??
m
mt203
Today, 6:10 PM
Do you have any insight to what Esperion's manufacturing capacity is? That decision makes me wonder if they would of been over capacity without Daiichi taking over the European portion of it?
