shih-wei/E+ via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

The last year hasn’t been kind to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

The firm’s customers, pummeled by the supply chain woes that prevailed during the COVID crisis, built out excess inventories. Consequently, TSM’s sales suffered accordingly.

Add to that a more than two-year decline in global smartphone sales and a concurrent drop in PC sales. The result was an 8.7% decline in revenue for TSM in the 2023 fiscal year.

Despite these fierce headwinds, TSM’s stock is up over 29% over the last twelve months, and I would argue that a surging share price under these conditions is testimony to the manifest strengths exhibited by TSM.

With last week’s Q4 results came strong guidance for the year ahead. That forecast reflects a revival in sales growth for smartphones and PCs that are on the horizon, and a surge in AI-related demand.

Yahoo Finance

Dissecting Q4 Results

(All results are on a U.S. dollar basis.)

Last week, TSM provided Q4 2023 results, beating analysts’ revenue estimates by $50 million and EPS consensus by $0.05.

Revenue of $19.62 billion increased 13.6% over last quarter.

The gross margin fell 1.3 % to 53% from last quarter due to costs associated with the ramp-up of 3-nanometer technology.

Advanced Technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and below, accounted for 67% of wafer revenue.

Fourth quarter shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 15% of wafer revenue. This marks ongoing strong growth considering the 3-nanometer revenue contribution for the fiscal year was 6%.

Sales of 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer accounted for 35% and 17% of total wafer revenue, respectively. For the full year, 5-nanometer was 33% and 7-nanometer was 19% of wafer revenue.

HPC revenue, which constitutes 43% of annual sales, was up 17% quarter-over-quarter but was flat on a full-year basis.

The smartphone platform, which contributed 38% of annual revenue, increased revenue by 27%.

IoT wafer revenue decreased 29%, and Automotive increased 13%. Those platforms make up 8% and 6% of 2023 revenue, respectively.

Management guided for a 6.2% sequential decline in revenue for the first quarter of FY24 but forecasts a 15% to 20% CAGR in revenue over the next several years.

The market also looked favorably on the company’s lower capex projections. TSM estimates capex for 2024 in a range of $28 billion to $32 billion.

A Strong Growth Runway Ahead

TSM forecasts revenue growth in 2024 of over 20% from last year.

Global sales of PCs and cell phones are surging following two years of poor demand.

There is evidence that the PC market’s decline has finally bottomed out. Seasonal demand from the education market boosted shipments in the third quarter, although enterprise PC demand remained weak, offsetting some growth. Vendors also made consistent progress towards reducing PC inventory, with inventory expected to return to normal by the end of 2023, as long as holiday sales do not collapse. Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner.

Mordor Intelligence projects a CAGR of 4.1% for global smartphone sales from 2024 through 2029.

A more sanguine forecast comes from Market Data Forecast, with estimates that the smartphone market will increase at a CAGR of 6.85% to $686.7 billion in 2029, up from an estimated $493.08 billion in sales this year.

During the earnings call, the CEO provided the following take on the firm’s short to mid-term growth prospects:

While foundry industry growth is forecast to be approximately 20%. For TSMC, supported by our technology leadership, a broader customer base, we are confident to outperform the foundry industry growth. We expect our business to grow quarter-over-quarters throughout 2024 and our full-year revenue expect to increase by low-to-mid 20% in U.S. data terms.

He also expects revenue from TSM’s 3-nanometer technology to more than triple in 2024.

Recent Developments

TSM expects mass production of 4-nanometer chips at its first Arizona plant to begin in 2025.

However, a few days ago, TSM’s management announced that the opening of a second factory, where production of 3-nanometer chips was scheduled to begin in 2026, will not begin operations until 2027 or 2028.

The company cited a shortage of skilled workers and ongoing negotiations with the U.S. government as the causes for the delay.

Meanwhile, production at TSM’s new fab in Kumamoto, Japan is ahead of schedule. Designed to churn out 12-nanometer, 16-nanometer, 22-nanometer, and 28-nanometer process technologies, that plant is now expected to come online next month, with full production set to commence in Q4.

TSM is also in discussions with the Japanese government regarding a possible second fab in that country.

Back in August, TSM announced plans to build a specialty technology fab in Germany, which will focus on automotive and industrial applications. Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in Q4 of this year.

The company is also expanding its 3-nanometer capacity in Taiwan Science Park and preparing our N2 volume production starting in 2025.

Touching On The Article’s Title

During the earnings call, the CFO made the following a remark:

As a result of our rigorous capital management, in November, TSMC's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a NT$3.5 per share cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023, up from NT$3 previously. This will become the new minimum quarterly dividend level going forward. Third quarter '23 cash dividend will be distributed in April 2024. In 2023, TSMC's shareholders received a total of NT$11.25 cash dividend per share, and they will receive at least NT$13.5 per share cash dividend for 2024. In the next few years, we expect the focus of our cash dividend policy to continue to shift from a sustainable to a steadily increasing cash dividend per share.

That’s a fairly hefty increase, and management is broadcasting that TSM intends to reward investors with bigger payouts moving forward. Considering the company has a single-digit payout ratio, which means we will likely witness robust (maybe a special dividend?) in the future.

FAST Graphs

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

TSM's debt is rated AA-/stable by Standard & Poor's and Aa3/stable by Moody's.

The company finished the quarter with $55 billion in cash & cash equivalents and $30 billion in debt.

The stock yields 1.61% with a single-digit payout ratio. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.97%.

During the earnings call, management announced a dividend increase of roughly 12%.

TSM currently trades for $114.20 per share. The average 12-month price target of the 13 analysts that follow the company is $125.92.

The forward P/E is 18.19x, well below the stock’s 5-year average P/E of 21.62x. The forward PEG is 2.54X.

FAST Graphs

Is TSM A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Not only is Taiwan Semiconductor the world’s largest dedicated contract chip manufacturer, but the company is also the industry's technology leader. TSM holds a near 60% share of the foundry industry and an 85% share of the market for high-performance chips designed for AI and accelerated computing processes.

This dominant position allows TSM to post industry-leading profit metrics.

As inventory problems subside, the continued ramp-up of TSM’s 3-nanometer technologies, coupled with strong demand for 5-nanometer technologies and AI-related chips, should result in at least a low double-digit revenue increase this fiscal year.

That growth, married to what I perceive as a reasonable valuation, has me rating TSM as a BUY.

With a portfolio of roughly one hundred stocks, TSM ranks among my top twenty positions. I hope to add to my investment in the company as funds become available.

FAST Graphs

Thanks, Chuck...

Taiwan Semiconductor has been one of my best stocks within my personal portfolio (I manage another portfolio for my family trust) thanks to research by Chuck Walston. I continue to accumulate shares with a target allocation of 5%.