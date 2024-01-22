Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

The Age of Overvaluation: US Market Expectations and A Return to the Mean

“The investor's chief problem, and even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself”. -Benjamin Graham

Investors have been living in historic times over the past decade and really since 2009. The outstanding returns produced by the US stock market are an outlier in the historical record. Since 1871, stocks have produced an inflation adjusted compound annual growth rate of 7.01%, dividends included. Since 2009, that return jumps to 11.08%.

Let's explore a number of valuation methods to see just where the current stock market valuation sits in the historical record. There are a multitude of valuation methods, that all find the market to be wildly overvalued and approaching the peak overvaluation level we saw in 2000. The 50-year average of the Shiller P/E is 21.8, currently we are sitting at 32.57.

Whenever we have seen these periods of extreme overvaluation, they have followed the same pattern. Markets experience a mania rally, a blow off top, then a move lower back to the trend line, followed by a resumption of the rally that ultimately fails and the market falls to new lows before bottoming. Look at the pattern that can be seen in at least four periods circled in red below.

Currently, the market sits anywhere from 98%-140% overvalued. Given this extreme overvaluation I believe investors are taking enormous long-term risks putting fresh capital into the market. The equity risk premium we hear so much about from equity bulls is now at a low last seen in the 2008 financial crisis.

Despite this reality Wall Street analysts seem sanguine at the idea that the economy is in good shape, earnings will come in as planned, and all will be well with the market in 2024. When everyone is on one side of the boat, I will happily move to the other side. Stocks are ultimately a stream of earnings being purchased at a given price. When you overpay for that stream of earnings, or that stream of earnings turns out to be less than previously thought, investors often lose money.

“We are all at a wonderful ball where the champagne sparkles in every glass and soft laughter falls upon the summer air. We know, by the rules, that at some moment, the Black Horseman will come shattering through the great terrace doors, wreaking vengeance and scattering the survivors. Those who leave early are saved, but the ball is so splendid no one wants to leave while there is still time, so that everyone keeps asking, ‘What time is it? What time is it?’ But none of the clocks have any hands.” -Adam Smith

Instead of playing a game of musical chairs and hoping this year turns out like last year, even as risks are growing for the economy and the market, I believe investors are far better served designing a portfolio of assets, including global stocks, bonds, and alternative strategies, and then sticking with that portfolio through thick and thin. If done correctly, parts of the portfolio will be up and other parts will be down. If you do not have at least part of your portfolio that is down, then you are not properly diversified.

"You’re not really diversified unless you own something you’re uncomfortable with. " Peter L. Bernstein

Unfortunately, many US investors have sworn off the benefits of diversification focusing their portfolio in US stocks only, specifically the Nasdaq 100. I believe this will be a mistake when they look back on their portfolio returns over the next decade.

In 1999, investors thought the same thing, that technology would change the world and all you needed to own was the Nasdaq-100. In a little over two years the market declined a total of 81+%. Investors piled in at exactly the wrong time succumbing to FOMO and a dedication to recency bias. US stocks experienced a lost decade and investors saw their wealth evaporate because instead of having a plan they were allowing their emotions to decide their investment strategy.

Portfolio Visualizer

“Another lesson I learned early is that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again.” - Jesse Livermore

Even to this day, nearly 25 years later, that investor who chose to invest in the Nasdaq 100 index at its peak, has only had returns of 6.51% a year, turning $10,000 into $44,929. When we adjust for inflation, this number gets cut down significantly turning $10,000 into only $24,870 over 25 years. Buying at high valuations can have catastrophic consequences for long term returns. Instead, investors should have ignored the hype and followed their long-term plan of investing in a diversified mix of uncorrelated risk exposures and aiming to attain market premia in multiple environments.

Investing in the Rear View Mirror

“The market’s not a very accommodating machine; it won’t provide high returns just because you need them.” - Peter L. Bernstein

A recent article from AQR sought to analyze the returns we have experienced over the past decade. Driving with the Rear-View Mirror by Dr. Jordan Brooks, Principal at AQR, is an absolute must read for every asset allocator, and every investor trying to decide how to invest for the future.

He found that stocks beat the risk-free rate of cash by an astounding 11.9% per year over the last decade. What is of more importance is that the author sought to analyze what it would take for a repeat performance. This is a significant endeavor because we are seeing investors demonstrate the typical late cycle herd mentality that has plagued markets in every generation.

Such behavioral errors as eschewing international stocks for US only markets, concentrating one's entire portfolio in the Nasdaq 100, or even worse, in just the seven stocks that have been leading the market, are all examples of recency bias. This belief that what has worked over the past decade will continue to work ad infinitum, is a blind spot in human behavior we see repeated in every generation. The evidence shows that stocks that enter the rarified air of being in the top 10 largest stocks, tend not to stay there.

In reality, the above average returns we have seen over the past decade in particular are going to require a period of time with below average returns to bring the long run performance back to the mean. As Dr Brooks states:

Using a simple return decomposition, I show a repeat of the past decade’s equity market performance would require a heroic set of assumptions: both extraordinary real earnings growth and all-time-high valuations. While this outcome is not impossible, it is an implausible baseline assumption. I further show given low current dividend yields and positive real cash rates, even historically average equity market performance would likely require price-earnings multiples to expand from already rich valuation levels."

He uses a simple formula to decompose stock market returns:

Excess of cash return = Dividend yield + Real earnings growth + Multiple expansion - Real cash return

Using this formula he then seeks to show the sources of excess returns and see the likelihood of a repeat performance as so many are positioned for.

Looking at the returns for equities and other assets over the past decade, investors have certainly experienced above average returns from risk assets, particularly in the U.S.

"U.S. equities lapped the field, especially the large growth stocks which dominate the S&P 500 (e.g., the “Magnificent Seven”). The excess return decomposition sheds light on what drove the exceptional performance of U.S. equities over the past decade...Dividend yields accounted for around 2.1%. Real earnings growth was extremely strong relative to history and contributed an incremental 4.5%. Equities richened considerably over this period, and multiple expansions contributed an additional 3.6%, as the cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio (CAPE) rose from 24 to 30. The tailwind from richening valuations is in the top third of any 10-year richening we’ve seen for the U.S. in over a century. Adding these three components brings us to a 10.2% real total return on equities. Where did the additional 1.7% excess-of-cash return come from? It came from negative real returns on cash. " AQR

Dr. Brooks then turns to explore what it would take for a repeat performance of these outstanding results. He then breaks down piece by piece each component of expected returns. I will summarize them below:

Real Return on Cash - The real return on cash is much higher than it was over the past decade which saw a -1.7% real return on cash. According to the current Summary of Economic Projections offered by the Fed, the equilibrium rate, known as r-star, is at 0.5%.

- The real return on cash is much higher than it was over the past decade which saw a -1.7% real return on cash. According to the current Summary of Economic Projections offered by the Fed, the equilibrium rate, known as r-star, is at 0.5%. Dividend Yield - The dividend yield he used in his analysis is 1.5%. (It is important to note the yield has fallen further, currently at 1.34%.)

- The dividend yield he used in his analysis is 1.5%. (It is important to note the yield has fallen further, currently at 1.34%.) Real Earnings Growth and Multiple Expansion - In order for there to be a repeat performance we would need to see CAPE valuations rise even further to a level even higher than the peak of the tech bubble, as he shows in the graphic below.

He then looks at average real earnings growth from 1950-2023 to test the plausibility of a repeat performance and a richening of CAPE levels to beyond even what we saw in the tech bubble.

"The average over this period is 2.6%, somewhat less than the 3% growth rate of U.S. real GDP. The 75th percentile is 4.1%, and the 90th percentile is 6.0%. We twice observed ten-year periods in which real earnings growth exceeded 10%, but both took place starting from the trough of recessions when the level of earnings was severely depressed—post-Tech Bubble and post-GFC—very different economic and market environments than what we see today."

He then attempts to forecast a baseline scenario, and then more optimistic scenarios stating:

Assuming 2.5% (roughly the postwar average) real earnings growth over the next decade, the CAPE would need to more than double from its current value of 30 to 61 in order for the stock market to post a repeat performance, nearly 40% higher than the Tech Bubble peak of 44... Assuming real earnings grow by 4.5% per year over the next decade, the CAPE would still need to increase by over 80 percent from its current level of 30 to 55, 25% above its Tech Bubble peak of 44. If we are even more optimistic and assume 6% real earnings growth... the market would still need to trade at all-time high valuations (CAPE of 51) to match the last decade’s excess-of-cash performance...you must forecast earnings growth at levels unprecedented in a non-recession economy and the market to trade at its richest level ever at the end of the decade. While it’s impossible to rule out this scenario, it is an implausible baseline assumption.

The important point for 100% stock investors to take away from this outstanding analysis, is that they are allocating their assets based on faulty baseline assumptions; namely that stocks can continue to produce the returns going forward that they have in the recent past. Given what would have to occur this is all but impossible.

The Fallacy of Composition

Learning to control investor behavior is the most important skill an investor can develop. While learning about asset allocation and correlation coefficients are important, mastering your own psychology and avoiding mistakes like giving into recency bias, bailing on a long-term plan, and getting FOMO at the latest hot stock, will mean more to your long-term success in investing than anything else. A 2015 piece written by Dr. Brian Portnoy of Virtus Investment Partners addresses the psychological elements of investing and the problem of benchmarking.

I’d point to three behavioral quirks throwing sand in the gears: loss aversion, the fallacy of composition, and “if only” bias...how we initially benchmark success will be a key determinant of happiness. In our portfolios, if we measure our success (by calendar year, no less) by comparing all of our investments to the top performer at that time, then we’re doomed to be displeased. It is in fact natural to feel recently that “if only a lot more of my assets were investing in a S&P 500 index fund….” But that mindset of chasing recent performance is a sure ticket to not meeting one’s long-term financial objectives. Ultimately, the math of diversification makes sense. It’s the psychology of diversification that is muddled. The path forward is not to rethink the former, but to accept and think through the latter. It is not a smart alternative to concentrate one’s portfolio in what one predicts will be the hot dot. At the same, it’s also unfair to ourselves to ignore that diversification is often a bitter pill to swallow – even when it’s good for us." Which asset will do well this year? Next year? Over the next ten years? Because these questions are impossible to answer, investors should diversify.

"Finance theory recommends we treat all of our investments as a single pool, or portfolio, and consider how the risks of each investment offset the risks of others within the portfolio. We’re supposed to think comprehensively about our wealth. Rather than focusing on individual securities or simply our financial assets, traditional financial theory believes that we consider our wealth comprehensively, including our house, company pensions, government benefits and our ability to produce income. However, human beings tend to focus overwhelmingly on the behavior of individual investments or securities. As a result, in reviewing portfolios investors tend to fret over the poor performance of a specific asset class or security or mutual fund. These ‘narrow’ frames tend to increase investor sensitivity to loss. By contrast, by evaluating investments and performance at the aggregate level, with a ‘wide’ frame, investors tend to exhibit a greater tendency to accept short-term losses and their effects." -Vanguard Bogleheads Forum

For many investors the S&P 500 index is the ultimate index benchmark. But should it be? An investor who is following a balanced portfolio that includes global bonds, global stocks, and alternatives, should not be benchmarking their portfolio to the S&P 500 index.

Ultimately all that matters is, are you accomplishing your long-term goals?

Are the risks you are taking reasonable, given your objectives?

Are you being compensated for the risk you are taking?

Are you positioned toward higher expected returns?

Are you following an evidence-based portfolio model?

These are questions worth considering.

Whether you are outperforming the S&P 500 is not one of them.

Diversification works because no one can predict which asset class will do best in the short run. Investors today are sure they have figured it out, and the S&P 500 (or Nasdaq) is all you need. But as it always does, the market has a way of humbling hubris, and this time will be no different.