Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) is an Israel-based technology company that specializes in designing and producing PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards) for its customers that come in a variety of industries. The company has been around since the 1970s and it had many ups and downs, but lately it started to make new investments and created itself a new opportunity which created a lot of excitement with investors - causing the stock to rally by almost 300% in such a short time (one year). Even after this rally, the company might be still cheap if it can even come close to delivering its long term targets.

Data by YCharts

All electronic products ranging from small toy cars to actual airplanes have a printed circuit board which contains certain electronic components and chips. These are made from electrically conductive materials so that electrical signals can be spread across the board for the electronic device to function properly. There are different types and different designs for printed circuit boards. For example, some can be one sided while others can be double-sided in order to fully utilize its space. Some can be multi layered and these can also come in three different states, fully rigid, flexible and flex-rigid (a combination of flexible and rigid) depending on what it would be used on and what kind of job it is expected to serve.

Types of Circuit Boards (Eltek)

When it comes to this company, 65% of the 1.1 million circuit boards it produces annually are flex-rigid while 30% are rigid design. Typically multi-flex designs are rare and only used in certain situations where rigid or flex-rigid designs can't be applied, for example when there is a limited amount of space to fit boards and these tend to be custom made for the specifications of customers. A majority of electronics we use today will utilize either rigid or flex-rigid designs, which also explains why these account for 95% of the company's volume.

PCB Type Breakdown (Eltek)

The company has many customers in a variety of industries and its circuit boards are used in multiple industries including defense, aerospace, and medical devices along with many others. Since these boards are being used by a huge variety of products in different settings, they are also going to vary a lot on their specifications because different customers have different needs for different products so there will be some amount of customization to meet these needs.

Some Major Users of PCBs (Eltek)

Some of the company's customers include some well-known names in a variety of industries such as Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) in aerospace industry, General Dynamics (GD) and Raytheon in defense industry, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Philips (PHG) in electronics and medical devices industry, GE HealthCare (GEHC) in medical devices industry and so on. Many of these companies operate in industries where there is very little margin of error and a small error can create a life or death situation. You certainly don't want an airplane to malfunction in the middle of a flight or a medical device malfunction in the middle of a surgery, or a defense system accidentally cause friendly fire. These are all high stake areas so quality is extremely important. There is very little room for error and one malfunction can cause the company to lose multiple big contracts so it will have to pay attention to quality, which it's been doing and that seems to set it apart from some competition. It's not easy for a supplier to gain trust of all these companies without doing something correct for many years.

Eltek's Biggest Customers (Eltek)

Historically, most printed circuit boards have been produced in China, Taiwan or other parts of Asia but there have been calls to shift more of the production to Europe and America due to safety concerns especially in highly vulnerable industries like defense and aerospace. We are also seeing a similar shift in chip production where even companies like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) are building new manufacturing capacity in western countries and diversifying away from putting all its eggs in one basket in Taiwan. Eltek is actually one of the first companies that saw this shift early on and started to move some of its production to western countries and Israel which could benefit it in the long term if electronics companies continue to demand that their products come from countries which they consider "safer" for their own purposes.

Global PCB Production by Region (Eltek)

The company sees a huge opportunity ahead if it can increase its capacity to match existing demand. The latest investments will increase its capacity to generate about $55 million in annual revenues by the end of this year and it plans to add another $40-48 million to its revenues by simply increasing efficiency and capacity of its existing plants as well as adding new work shifts to increase working hours. The company's serviceable addressable market is seen as large as $7.5 billion out of the total available market of $75 billion so it's only a matter of how fast the company can increase its production to gain as much market share as possible. Of course increasing its capacity will cost a lot of money and the company has limited resources to build new plants or production capacity so it will be very interesting to see how fast it can accelerate its growth and take some market share from its competition within those addressable markets.

Addressable Market Potential (Eltek)

Now let us look at some financial numbers. In the last 5 years the company's revenues are up about 35% and most of that growth actually happened in the last 2 years. There is clear sign of an acceleration in the company's revenues and it isn't entirely driven by higher prices or inflation either. A big chunk of this is driven by higher capacity and higher volume.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile the company's margins have also been increasing at a pretty decent rate. After hanging out within the 20-25% range, the company's gross margins finally broke out of this range and climbed to as high as 31% while its operating margins climbed from its past range of 5-10% to 19% so not only the company is selling at a higher volume but also it is making more profit from what it is selling. Only time will tell whether these margin improvements are a one-time thing or sustainable, but chances are that they may stay high if the company can keep its volume high and start benefiting from economies of scale the way it's been doing for the last couple years.

Data by YCharts

As a result of higher volume and better margins, the company's operating cash flow has also been increasing dramatically. It hit almost $8 million in the last 12 months. The company will be likely to spend most of its cash flow on increasing its capacity further so that it can drive further growth to meet its long term goals.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile the company also did a good job of reducing its debt load while increasing its capacity which is very rare in companies that operate in capital intensive businesses. Last quarter it paid off its long-term debt. The company still has some short-term rolling debt totaling around $6.5 million but it's pretty much manageable at this point.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward the company is likely to benefit from increased defense spending in the western world in light of the recent and ongoing military conflicts, the healthcare medical sector is likely to continue booming and its capacity is likely to keep increasing to address the ever-rising demand. After 2022's high inflation, raw material prices are finally coming down which may help the company improve its profitability even further. There might be some slowdowns in the aerospace industry driven by struggles of Boeing in the short term though.

When we look at analyst estimates, they see the company earning $1.16 in 2023 (the fourth quarter results aren't out yet), followed by $1.21 in 2024 and $1.47 in 2025 driven by $46 million revenues in 2023, $51 million in 2024 and $57 million in 2025. These figures indicate a forward P/E of 12 for the company (for the year 2025) which can be considered anywhere from fair to cheap depending on how fast the company can grow.

Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Speaking of valuation, the company's current valuation metrics look somewhat better than industry medians. For example the company's trailing P/E of 17 is below the sector median of 28 and its forward P/E of 15 is below the sector median of 28 indicating some discount. Meanwhile, its EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT ratios are about 25-30% lower than the competition which also indicate some discount.

Valuation Metrics vs Competition (Seeking Alpha)

In conclusion, this company seems to be headed in the right direction and despite its impressive stock performance of nearly 300% in one year, the stock still doesn't appear expensive considering its current valuation and growth prospects.