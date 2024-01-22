Grace Cary/Moment via Getty Images

We have covered several regional banks this earnings season to get a feel for how local economies are doing. What we have seen so far is that the fear of loan growth and deposit balances falling has not really materialized. It has been mixed, however.

We issued a buy rating on Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) at the $10 level a few months ago, resulting in a 26% total return at the time of this writing. There may be some more room to run here in our opinion, though the broader risks are now market-based in nature (i.e., a stock selloff) and to a smaller degree macro (i.e., recession risk if economic data falls off a map). For now, we think you can hold long-term exposure, but it is wise to run a house position. The short-term traders in the us would suggest backing out your initial investment, plus a little profit, and letting the rest run. For now, we rate shares a hold, as the easy money has been made. Still, there is strong income here. Let us discuss the just reported Q4 earnings.

Northwest Bancshares' Q4 headline earnings were strong

In Q3, Northwest Bancshares saw revenues that were down a year ago, but that beat consensus estimates by $1.7 million. Revenue was $135.5 million, but bigger declines were expected. Considering expenses and loan loss provisions, Northwest Bancshares reported net income of $29.0 million, a 5.6% decrease from a year ago. In this climate, that is still strong. What we are seeing is noninterest income with a slight increase from a year ago, and we are seeing net interest margins and income under pressure. Earnings per share came in at $0.24, in line with expectations. The provision for credit losses were also down from last year, and decreased by $5.4 million, or 19.2%. This is a solid result. Further, both loans and deposits grew.

Loans and deposits grow

When considering a bank stock, we look for growth in loans and deposits. Loans were up to $11.3 billion in the quarter, rising from $10.8 billion a year ago, and up from $11.2 billion to start the quarter. Deposits are up from the start of the year as well to $12.0 billion, having started 2023 with $11.5 billion. Deposits were also up from Q3's $11.8 billion. This is a solid performance.

Of course, despite the trends there, margins were pressured from last year, with net interest income of $106.3 million, down from $117.0 million last year. This was also down from, and that is a very positive sign. Net interest margin was 3.16%, 5 basis points lower than 3.21% in Q3. We expect this is a bottom for margins, since yield on loans continues to expand and the surge in the cost of deposits has peaked. Asset quality was mixed, however, in this environment.

Northwest Bancshares' asset quality mixed

Nonperforming loans to total loans surged to 0.85%. This is the highest this ratio has been in a year, as non-performing loans were up $20 million. Further, nonperforming assets to total assets also hit their highest level in a year at 0.67%, and up from 0.54% in Q3. The allowance for credit losses held flat at 1.10% from Q3. This is a big hit to asset quality. Net charge-offs to average loans did go down to 0.12% from 0.13% in Q3, and that is positive

Given the tick up in asset concerns and the lower margins, the efficiency ratio was 66.9% this quarter, the most inefficient all year, and up from Q3's 62.9%. In Q3 we saw a one-year high on return metrics, but with poorer efficiency we saw a huge decline in return metrics. The return on average equity sunk to 7.64% from 10.27%. Further, the return on average assets nosedived to 0.80%, also the lowest in a year.

All of this improvement comes with a fantastic dividend.

Valuation has gotten rich

So, we have a stock trading at $12.70, a rich valuation versus our buy call. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s stock is now trading above book. Book value was $12.20 at quarter end, up from $11.79 to start the quarter. Tangible book value rose to $9.17 as well. There is about a $3.53 premium, or 38.5% premium-to-tangible book here. This is now much more expensive than when we issued our trading call.

Take-home

We saw a strong 26% total return here. We like backing out the initial investment plus 20% profit and letting the rest run to collect the 6.6% dividend yield. This was a tough print overall for asset quality and return metrics, though we do think that the bottom is in for margins. For now, we think it is best to run a house position, thus we rate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares as hold.