Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF: My Preferred Choice For BTC Investment

Mike Fay
Mike Fay
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, marking an important milestone for Bitcoin as an investable asset.
  • The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund is my preferred choice due to its competitive fees and Fidelity's trustworthiness as a pro-Bitcoin financial entity.
  • Developer funding from ETF fees has become a polarizing element, raising concerns about potential influence on Bitcoin's core development. This is not a risk with FBTC.

More than ten years after the first Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF application by the Winklevoss twins, the US market finally has an approved spot ETF. What's better than one spot ETF? How about eleven? After losing its

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.69K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Comments (4)

Pablo
Pablo
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
I just bought this AM thanks.
ephud
ephud
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Do any BTC ETFs trade options?
J
JCCIII
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
From the summary: “… and there are numerous world governments that currently hold BTC including the United States.“ Could the author add some meat to that bone? Which governments, how much, intended purpose, etc.?
MikeyFL
MikeyFL
Yesterday, 6:45 PM
Sold all my GBTC for FBTC. Fees matter.
