James Osmond/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is a clinical-stage biotech company based in France that is focused on the development of CAR T-cell therapy, with the twist that their approach does not use the patient's own T cells, but rather those from a donor. This is termed "allogeneic" cell therapy (as opposed to autologous) and has numerous potential advantages, from manufacturing to safety...if they can clear some challenging hurdles. While the new approach is interesting, CLLS has such a long time to go in the clinic, and their cash issues will pop up again in the near term, making this a decided "hold" for me.

Pipeline Overview

CLLS is currently developing 3 main projects in house that are in clinical studies, with their most advanced therapy, ALLO-501A, being outlicensed to Allogene (ALLO), which you can read more about in the article I wrote about them.

In general, CLLS hopes that using this allogeneic approach is going to help overcome a few key barriers to CAR T-cell therapy. First, patients with cancer may not be in great shape to donate their own T cells, and in theory the immune cells from donors would be able to generate a more robust anticancer response. Second, time to manufacture the CAR T-cell therapy is prohibitive, taking at least a few weeks in most cases. This is time that the patient may not have, and allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies can be made in just a few days.

However, with allogeneic approaches come new challenges, and the new programs need to overcome issues like rejection of the new cells, as well as the possibility that the cells will start attacking the patient, a complication called graft-versus-host disease.

UCART22

The first program I'll highlight is a CD22-directed CAR T-cell therapy being evaluated for the management of relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL. Their ongoing trial, BALLI-02, is a phase 1/2 study evaluating the initial safety and efficacy of this approach. I'll note that CD22 is not a target currently being exploited by CAR T cell therapy, but it is a target of an approved therapy called inotuzumab ozogamicin.

The most recent update for this program came at ASH 2023 in a poster session, with findings highlighting preliminary response rates of 50%-67%, with no dose-limiting toxicities, including CRS or ICANS, which are currently key toxicities associated with CAR T-cell therapy in this space. I'll point out quickly that these are very small patient populations, so take the response rates with the requisite grain of salt.

UCART123

UCART123 is a CD123-directed CAR T-cell therapy currently being evaluated in a phase 1 study enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory AML. This interleukin-3 receptor is widely expressed in hematologic malignancies, including AML, although the deepest ground break we've seen with this target has been in a related disease, as StemLine got an approval for their anti-CD123 drug tagraxofusp.

The phase 1 study is ongoing, with a preliminary readout at ASH 2022. 7 out of 9 patients treated at that time had expansion of the T cell population, although with concerning signals related to high-grade CRS and ICANS.

UCART20x22

Finally, CLLS has some preliminary data for their dual-targeted CD20/CD22 CAR T-cell therapy being assessed in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. They presented results in the first 3 patients with relapsed/refractory disease at ASH 2023. No ICANS or graft-versus-host disease has been observed so far, and some early signs of response were observed in the patients, all of whom had treatment failure with approved CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapies.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing back in November, CLLS held $122 million in current assets, including $97.7 million in cash and equivalents and another $21.8 million in other assets held for sale. They recognized $1.9 million in revenue and other income related to their collaborations, while running on $29.2 million in operating expenses. Their net loss after recognizing losses from discontinued operations was $31.3 million for the quarter.

Given these operating expenses, CLLS held around 3-4 quarters of cash to continue pushing their pipeline forward. This does not, however, take into account the "Subsequent Investment Agreement" with AstraZeneca, bringing in $140 million. In addition, they announced a drawdown of 15 million euros under the terms of their agreement with the European Investment Bank. This shores up another 3-4 quarters of cash at the current operating expense level.

Strengths and Risks

It's great news that CLLS has been able to shore up their balance sheet, and this was looked at very, very favorably by the market back in November. But it came at the cost of dilution and warrant exchange, which don't exactly provide the bedrock for future growth and confidence.

And CLLS is going to need all the time they can get to realize the potential of their platform, as these cell therapies remain in phase 1 study, with no details about how or when they'll be moving into more advanced stages of development. Therefore, you should expect to see rising costs, which may negatively impact the financial outlook for the near term.

It's also unclear what the next catalyst might be. They've tapped the AZN investment successfully, but what now? Another partnership? If that's the case, they could be mortgaging the few programs left in their control. It's difficult to see how they'll fund operations after that 1 to 2 year outlay, and I think it's going to take longer than 2 years to see a product to market (assuming they're successful).

We also don't have a clear signal that allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy is the way to go, and the approach is generally unproven. Of course, we've been doing allogeneic stem cell transplants for decades, but that isn't quite this. It's a very unproven tech that needs a lot more work, creating even more risk.

Bottom-Line Summary

Early-stage companies like this one stack risk on risk, with the few upsides being that the valuation is low enough that a big catalyst can drive huge gains. But I think there is a strong likelihood that CLLS trades flat over the next year, or continues to dwindle down like they have for the last 3 years. They have a lot more maturing to do as a clinical entity, which means that investing at these levels would be too much of a gamble for me, personally. I would currently hold on buying, and if you're one of the lucky people who is sitting on gains from the November news, I would make sure I took some of that off the table to mitigate risk to the downside.